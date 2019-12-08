Daisy Ridley does not understand white privilege & doesn’t think she has privilege

Conversations about class and privilege seem especially fraught these days. Here in America, there are a lot of wealthy white people who like to pretend that they got where they are because of hard work alone, and that white privilege played no part in their lives. It happens with celebrities, and it happens with voting blocs as well – I’m always shocked when I see the demographic breakdown of Trump supporters, and how many of them are wealthy white people with chips on their shoulders about their own f–king privilege, not that they would admit that. Anyway, America doesn’t have the franchise on fraught conversations about privilege, class, wealth and race. British peeps also have those same awkward conversations, and it’s always a treat when some posh private school actor suddenly thinks he’s working class. I didn’t expect the conversation to happen in the midst of the Star Wars promotion though. Daisy Ridley gave an interview to the Guardian, and the Guardian journo brought up Daisy’s privileged background in the middle of the interview and Daisy… reacted poorly. Here’s that section:
I ask if she thinks it has been easier to be confident and navigate her celebrity because of the privilege in her life – of boarding school, her upbringing and so on? Ridley is suddenly incredulous. “The privilege I have – how? No, genuinely, how?”
Well, I say, in terms of wealth, class, education – that kind of privilege, in knowing how to decode the rules in certain spaces. As a caveat, I add that both of us have privilege, and it’s not a criticism; I was simply curious to know what she thought. Things take an awkward turn.
“Well no, because, no… ” There is a very long and tense pause, before she insists that, actually, there is little difference between her experience and that of her co-star John Boyega, who grew up in south London to British Nigerian immigrant parents. “John grew up on a council estate in Peckham and I think me and him are similar enough that… no.” I don’t point out that members of Ridley’s family were establishment figures (her grandfather, John Ridley OBE, was head of engineering at the BBC from 1950 to 1965; his brother was the Dad’s Army actor and playwright Arthur Ridley), while Boyega had to apply for a hardship fund to join Theatre Peckham.
“Also,” she adds, “I went to a boarding school for performing arts, which was different.” (Her publicist later calls to clarify that Ridley won a scholarship.)
But surely nine years of private education gave her some additional confidence?
“No.” Ridley leans on her elbow while twirling a small knot in her hair. “No. I think, also, it has taken me a little while to be OK with it. I was always fairly confident, and I think that comes from being part of a big family who are all quite chatty.”
It’s an unexpectedly defensive detour, as if the mere mention of privilege is an attempt to diminish Ridley’s hard work or talent. I try to change the subject but get the distinct feeling that her publicist, sitting behind me in Ridley’s eyeline, has made some sort of silent intervention. “I’m not saying what you’re saying is wrong,” Ridley adds. “I’ve just never been asked that before, so I’m like, oh. I don’t think so.” We move on.
I think the Guardian journo made the right observation there, “as if the mere mention of privilege is an attempt to diminish Ridley’s hard work or talent.” Daisy took the mention of her family background/systemic white privilege as a personal affront. If she was 18 or 19 years old, I would say that she probably never had to answer a blunt question about her class or race privilege and she reacted poorly, but maybe it’s a teachable moment. But… Daisy is 27 years old. She’s been part of the Star Wars franchise for five years. She’s lived in the world and she’s a well-educated young woman. She knows better. Of course she works hard. Of course she studied in school and she continues to study and prepare and train for her work. But of course… her background, private education and yes, her race, all played a part in getting her through a lot of doors throughout her life. And I can’t believe she honestly thinks her experiences as a middle-class, well-educated white woman were basically the same as John Boyega’s experiences. My God.
She’s wrong, obviously, but “class stuff” in UK is different in position. While in US upper class people either create “American dream” image or say openly “yes I am/was privileged to get there”, in UK same people prefer to hide this entirely, to keep privilege, actually. Look at their aristocrats, they keep silence about their life because when it all goes to the light, backslash will be huge. So Daisy denies having privileges to keep them. And, most times, privileged classes in UK have little to less ideas about theirs privileges because of really strong glass ceiling, they can’t compare themselves to lower class, because they may not have a lot of personal contact with them everyday (I mean more personal contact than with barista in coffeeshop).
I’ve lived in the UK and they DO know. Of course they do. That is the point, the entire class system is based on people knowing “their place” or knowing where everyone else belongs. It’s less about money, that’s true. But hell yeah they know.
I’m British and work in the entertainment industry here in London, and debates about privilege are HUGE right now. There’s no way anyone in the UK entertaining industry could be unaware of that.
She certainly comes into contact with a ton of less privileged people on film sets.
Jesus Christ. EVEN if this is her opinion, has she been living on Mars? She knows this is a conversation! Be prepared!
This is why I keep reminding people that education means nothing if you are not truly intelligent. Intellectually, emotionally. What a moron. Privilege is something you’re often born with so it’s not that you did something wrong. Acknowledging it doesn’t take anything from you either. Thinking it’s a myth and comparing your rich white ass to a black person from an economically challenging background and saying you’re the same? GTFO. Apparently those private schools aren’t worth the money. Unprofessional, unprepared, and unpleasant.
I can’t imagine being a celebrity and not being prepared for this question. Who is her publicist? Do they not do prep for this? I have so many questions about the business side of this.
Anyways, this stinks. I liked her, but agreed, what a moron. Goes to show money can’t buy you some smarts, even if you do go to a ritzy posh school.
Was she prepped on the topic and she didn’t take the advice seriously, or she just didn’t care? It’s just strange someone from that blockbuster franchise would sound so unprepared/ignorant.
Just to add, she’s also talking to The Guardian. The Guardian! I mean… I really want to know who dropped the ball here.
British actors from working class backgrounds like Gary Oldman always say that class was the struggle as most successful British actors are well to do eg went to Eton (Cumberbatch, Redmayne, Hiddleston) or were able to go to posh drama schools.
So extra hard for a minority actor from a working class background like John Boyega. Maybe she thinks they both had the normal actor struggles& rejections&thought the interviewer was suggesting her background rather than talent helped win roles.
Daisy sounds quite sheltered and like she has never had to think about privilege which is surest sign of having privilege. Doesn’t make her a bad person but maybe this interview will force her to open her eyes a bit.
Christopher Eccleston talks about the class issues openly too. And I believe there is an interview with James McAvoy where he really makes the case for this as an issue – the Hollywood Reporter published one with him on this topic. Also Julie Walters and David Morrissey… Wow. Just a quick google search shows me that Daisy has NO excuse for such an ill-prepared answer.
Wow. I don’t invest a lot in celebrities or have “favorites” etc., but reading her statement shows that Daisy had built up a lot of good will with me based on her character in Star Wars. That statement was definitely like cold water down the back of my neck. Her comments comparing herself to John is just peak white people. Good lord.
Why is is so difficult to say “I have worked very hard to get where I am today, but I was also lucky to have a head start over some other people”
Social capital is very VERY valuable because it opens doors. You may work your ass off after the door is open, but someone else had to beat the door down to get in.
Nothing to add. If I were a publicist I would have that tattooed on the hand of every one of my clients. With royalties to you of course.
I am very confused by the question. I get what the journalist was trying to get at but I was confused at first by the question. I think she should have stopped and thought of her answer …she should know better.
I think her comparing to John experience and saying are the same was really wrong.
Generally though I don’t get why this question was asked? I am asking this honestly…is there a huge difference between her and other actresses, is it because of John B, I don’t follow either of them or really anything star wars so I don’t know the background…did she get in on connections ect
The context within the Guardian’s interview was that Daisy was talking endlessly about how difficult it has been for her to navigate her fame, and the Guardian journo was basically like, “well, do you think your posh background and private education makes it easier to navigate?”
What bugs me here—and this in no way makes Ridley less wrong—is that it’s so clear that the journalist sees an opportunity when she stumbles for his/her own “scoop” and then documents every stammer, sigh, and potential warning look from her publicist. He/she painted it on too thick, particularly in speculating about the nonverbal communication from the publicist.
Doesn’t make Ridley less wrong though, but it was distracting.
maybe she meant that privilege cant prepare you for the level of fame she and john encountered when becoming leads of star wars films. That’s is a crazy level of fandom, and very difficult for anyone to navigate, even a seasoned actor or privileged person.
To me, it’s like saying megan shouldn’t complain about her level of fame because she used to be an actor…. she was but that could not possibly prepare her adequately for her reality today.
I think she and john talk and vent a lot together, and both struggle
Not surprised at all. This is exactly how privileged people behave. The more you deny and show your lack of understanding, the clearer it is you are privileged and have benefitted from it. The simple act of being ill informed and not knowing much about it is a huge privilege in itself.
Seriously though, I would love for every white male actor (or manager, in the real world) to be asked what she was asked “do you think it’s easier to be confident and navigate celebrity (or career progression, in the real world) because of the privilege you’ve had in your life?”
So, this keeps happening. You would think that since Scarjo can’t serve as a good example, she could serve as a warning. About 2 weeks ago, something like this hit soap twitter. Chloe Lanier of GH (and I’ll tell you she’s a VERY talented actor, and I was assuming she was one of the few I’d see make it in prime time) actually, get this, CORRECTS another soap actor, Camila Banus, a woman of color. Camila had pointed out that there has never been a nomination for a Latina woman in lead actress. So this is what Chloe tweets back!
“I’ve been a judge for the Emmys the past three years and would never vote against someone based on their race and none of my peers would either. There’s an overwhelming amount of women submitting to each category – it’s a competition, plain and simple.”
OMG! Well, she ended up deleting her twitter account. But what a mess, right? Now Daisy Ridley, who is so much more famous, i mean not even on the same planet really, and she pulls the same thing! I can’t get over it. I completely disagree with them on points, I really want to be clear. But what really makes me feel even more contempt for them? It’s because I can’t respect stupid. I just can’t. And saying this isht, even if you are stupid enough to believe it? Is even stupider. And for that, we can’t hang.
I have two words: Fiona Hill. She said she would not have been able to make it as far as she had in Britain because of her background/accent/privilege, whatever you want to call it. It’s 2019. And she’s right.
my parents left Britain for Canada because class was such an issue. they were both from working class backgrounds who both got doctorate degrees. they love canada because they were free to succeed on their own merits….that and the ethnic mix. canada is classist but not like Britain.
Well, her character is cool but that doesn’t mean that she is. I can’t believe that any person from her background could spend any time with John Boyega and not have a single clue about how lucky she was to be born in the situation and SKIN she was born in. Being a talented actor doesn’t mean you’re not an idiot.
slightly OT but I still always see her pix and initially think it’s Keira Knightley… I wonder if that has been any advantage to her.
Well, I long ago stopped thinking actors were intelligent and capable of nuanced conversations. So no shocked.