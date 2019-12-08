Peloton Wife left her husband (and the Peloton) and got drunk on Aviation Gin

The stupid Peloton commercial went viral last week. The commercial featured a husband surprising his thin, attractive wife with a Peloton for Christmas, and then she dutifully filmed herself using the Peloton and then she edited all of the footage together to make him a video to show him that she liked that he surprised her with a $2200 piece of exercise equipment. There was so much bulls–t in those 30 seconds, it was hard to even describe. The wife came across as a somewhat abused woman living in a gilded cage and the husband seemed like a douche. There were spoofs and tons of online rage directed at the message behind the commercial. Peloton’s stock price tumbled but they stuck by the campaign.

The whole commercial and backlash became A Thing and we’ve gotten to the point where the actor playing the Peloton Husband is issuing statements and complaining about how he’s now being associated with sexist advertising. Meanwhile, Peloton Wife has been identified: the actress’s name is Monica Ruiz and she’s worked on many commercials and TV shows. Thankfully, Monica Ruiz got a new job post-Peloton ad. She actually got a job BECAUSE of the Peloton ad. Behold, a commercial for Ryan Reynolds’ Aviation Gin. It’s set in the same “universe” as the Peloton Marriage: Peloton Wife has clearly abandoned Peloton Husband after trying so hard to make it work for the sake of the Peloton (which was a “surprise gift,” remember).

Ryan posted this on his social media too, with the message “Exercise bike not included. #AviationGin.” Savage. And SO clever. I wonder who thought this up? An ad executive, a gin executive or Ryan? The turn-around was SO FAST. Say that someone came up with this a week ago, just as the Peloton ad – which had been on air for a few weeks already – was blowing up online. They found the actress, wrote the “script”, threw together the production and edited it all in a matter of days. That’s pretty awesome.