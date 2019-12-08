Peloton Wife left her husband (and the Peloton) and got drunk on Aviation Gin

The stupid Peloton commercial went viral last week. The commercial featured a husband surprising his thin, attractive wife with a Peloton for Christmas, and then she dutifully filmed herself using the Peloton and then she edited all of the footage together to make him a video to show him that she liked that he surprised her with a $2200 piece of exercise equipment. There was so much bulls–t in those 30 seconds, it was hard to even describe. The wife came across as a somewhat abused woman living in a gilded cage and the husband seemed like a douche. There were spoofs and tons of online rage directed at the message behind the commercial. Peloton’s stock price tumbled but they stuck by the campaign.
The whole commercial and backlash became A Thing and we’ve gotten to the point where the actor playing the Peloton Husband is issuing statements and complaining about how he’s now being associated with sexist advertising. Meanwhile, Peloton Wife has been identified: the actress’s name is Monica Ruiz and she’s worked on many commercials and TV shows. Thankfully, Monica Ruiz got a new job post-Peloton ad. She actually got a job BECAUSE of the Peloton ad. Behold, a commercial for Ryan Reynolds’ Aviation Gin. It’s set in the same “universe” as the Peloton Marriage: Peloton Wife has clearly abandoned Peloton Husband after trying so hard to make it work for the sake of the Peloton (which was a “surprise gift,” remember).
Ryan posted this on his social media too, with the message “Exercise bike not included. #AviationGin.” Savage. And SO clever. I wonder who thought this up? An ad executive, a gin executive or Ryan? The turn-around was SO FAST. Say that someone came up with this a week ago, just as the Peloton ad – which had been on air for a few weeks already – was blowing up online. They found the actress, wrote the “script”, threw together the production and edited it all in a matter of days. That’s pretty awesome.
Ryan has a great marketing team, for sure.
I LOVED this! Especially the “You’re in a safe place” line! 😂😂😂
It was a pretty brilliant idea.
Idk I still think one of the problems with the Peloton commercial is that the actress really didn’t convey what the ad was trying to do. I think the ad was going for an “aw shucks / you shouldn’t have” and it just didn’t come across well.
This ad is really clever, I got a good laugh at it, but her expression is kinda the same as the Peloton commercial, which I know is probably the point. I just think she might not have a wide range of facial expressions
It’s not her fault. There was an entire marketing team and a director and an editor etc. who apparently thought she nailed it. If the concept stinks, it stinks.
This does not stink, this is frickin genius and someone deserves a raise.
I wonder if it’s not more of the fact they already spent a lot of money of this ad and they had to release it. I compare it to a bad movie. There are movies that with bad acting, movie still gets released because of everyone has been paid, contracts etc
Oh yes, blame it on the woman, and why not throw in there her probable latina background which should be at fault too. Nevermind the husband’s well played stereotypical white dominant privileged man telling his wife what to do all the time.
I’m sorry you got that from my comment, that isn’t what I was saying at all. I agree the ad is horrible and she looks like a hostage. I’m not shaming her, but honestly if you saw a bad movie with a bad actress, would you say she was a bad actress? That’s all I’m saying . I think the acting in it wasn’t great. And yes I’m saying that about the actor too. Whoever directed him to look like a serial killer was just wrong.
Given the wit of Ryan’s “feud” with Hugh Jackman, I wouldn’t be surprised if he came up with the idea. But, whoever did, it’s very amusing.
Ok that’s pretty genious.
This was pretty genius.
Ok, I will officially forgive him for Green Lantern
Although this is funny, her acting in the Peloton commercial really is a huge part of the problem with it. I really doubt they told her to act terrified and like she was being held hostage.
True, but at the same time that commercial was being directed by someone. I don’t think they instructed her to look terrified, but they could’ve told her to look a little more… calm.
That ad was the TV spot equivalent of Suicide Squad, basically. Not a single person involved in it’s production did a good job.
Yeah, no of course it’s ultimately the directors, editors, producers’ fault… I know that. But I also think she put in a crap acting performance. No one told her to seem like a scared terrified deer. That was her choice. They let her go with it, clearly, and here we are.
Agree 100% and that’s what I was trying to say in my comment above. Do we really believe the entire Paloton team agreed to an ad where there was a terrified woman in it, and nervous around her husband.
Lol,I saw this yesterday and was waiting for you to cover it!Clever indeed!
Very funny, and I’m impressed by how quickly they got it out.
That thing about Peloton Husband’s statement makes me really uncomfortable. Why can’t people just complain about things nowadays? Why must it always be taken to another level? The commercial was awful yeah but he didn’t appear in it for more than 6 seconds and I doubt he had any creative input in it.
I agree, he needs to calm down. I wouldn’t recognize him if he brushed past me on the street anyway.
Even worse to me are the people screaming on Twitter about how the “libs” are so “triggered” by the commercial. No idea how this became a left versus right thing. So now they’re encouraging people to buy the bike…to own the libs, I guess. Only in the Trump era.
I don’t even like Ryan Reynolds, but that’s hilarious.
But I hope people aren’t actually blaming the actors for the script of the original commercial. Good grief.
Lol i finally watched the commercial and I dont really see anything wrong. I mean if I was into fitness or something, that would be a good present. Maybe face expression at the end was weird.🤷♀️
This is really funny! Give me that gin.