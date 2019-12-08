Miranda Lambert: ‘This is pretty much my size. I’m a size 6, give or take five pounds’

Miranda Lambert is, to me, someone I enjoy covering because she’s so messy. I feel similarly about Gwyneth Paltrow: horrid woman but so much fun to talk about. Different kinds of horrid, though. In Miranda’s case, she’s the kind of woman who gets off on breaking up marriages and tossing salads at strangers. She is also the kind of woman who speaks with a lot of authenticity about yo-yo-dieting and weight struggles and all of that. Almost as if her insecurities about her looks are part of the reason why she goes after traditionally “unattainable” married men, huh. All of that to say, I actually half-way like Miranda when she’s being real about diet and fitness and her weight. She talks about all of that and more in her Health Magazine cover profile. Some highlights:
When she feels sexy: “I feel most sexy when I feel happy. If I’m dolled up to the nines but I’m miserable, then I don’t feel sexy.”
Her 2015 divorce from Blake Shelton: “When everyone’s worried about your personal life, it makes you feel like, “Well, if you could just spend some of that time talking about my actual art, that would be great!” But I guess I asked for it, getting into this business. I’m never gonna get used to the public eye in that way.
Falling for her husband Brendan quickly: “I feel like I’ve been through enough in my life to know what I don’t want. So when I know what I do want, I snatch it right up.” Would you call it love at first sight? “I guess so. If that’s a thing. I have eight dogs. Had love at first sight with them, too. Must be way easier than I thought.”
Weight struggles: “I’ve been all sizes. My whole life, I’ve struggled with ups and downs in weight. I’m only 5’4″ so weight shows quickly on me. I’ve hit a comfortable place; this is pretty much my size. I’m a size 6, give or take five pounds, depending on the day. It’s so good to find your place. I don’t like being onstage worrying about my body. That’s the last thing I want to be thinking about. I don’t give my best performance when I’m distracted by my insecurities.
She’s not on a diet now: “I don’t have any rhyme or reason to my fitness routine or dieting. I’ve been on every diet. Every time I did low-carb, I would gain [the weight] back so quickly. Sometimes I have a couple weeks where I just drink beer and eat cheeseburgers. And then I’ll go, “That was fun, but my stuff doesn’t fit.” Then I’ll spend a month doing Pilates or riding a lot and running. I’m not a runner, but I’m trying to be one.
Working out with Brendan: “Sometimes. He does a pity run with me, and then he does his real run. It’s sad. These days, I just try to feel good about myself and know that I’m trying. And if there’s wine and cheese, sometimes I have it.
On her mom: “My mom is so beautiful. She’s a tall Cherokee Indian. If I can look like her at 60, I would be golden. All she ever used was witch hazel and Vaseline. And she’s always been a stickler for taking off your makeup. To me, a good face-wash feels like an emotional cleanse. And nowadays, sunscreen is a big part of my skin routine. It wasn’t when I was young, but now I’m in a hat all the time. I take really good care of my skin, especially being out on the road.
My mom uses Vaseline to take off her eye makeup too and I swear it works on her. I don’t wear eye makeup so I never do (but I buy nice eye cream, so that counts). As for this: “I’m only 5’4″ so weight shows quickly on me. I’ve hit a comfortable place; this is pretty much my size. I’m a size 6, give or take five pounds.” True or false? She’s definitely short and I would say that any weight gain shows quickly on her. What I don’t believe is that her natural body type hovers around a size 6? I’m going to need the receipts on that claim! But otherwise… yeah. I like how she kind of sounds over Brendan already too.
If she’s naturally a size 6, she wouldn’t have any struggles with her weight, no? When she says give or take 5 lbs, it’s more like give or take 25 lbs. No way am I shaming her but if you’re gonna be real, then be real. She started off sincere and then ended with a humble brag (of a lie).
She might be a size six at like Old Navy? 💁🏻♀️ I’m the same size as Miranda (height, build, etc) and the struggle is real! I’m a size six at Old Navy, a size 8 at the Gap, and a size 10 at like couture places in NYC. Based on the fact she’s hella rich, I’m gonna say she’s an 8-10 but her stylists tell her she’s a 6. Her problem isn’t her size though… it’s her abhorrent personality.
Exactly.
It’s really difficult to judge size in photos.
She’s probably a size 6 in some things but to my eye, she looks more like a consistent 8-10 with the occasional size 6 dress working for her.
I’m 5’4 and size 6-8, and I’d say we look pretty similar. 6-8 looks kinda big on shorter girls. Plus we are used to looking at celebrities with 24-25 inch waists and that doesn’t help.
Exactly this, millennial. I don’t have any idea what size people are- too many variables. But if she’s short, her size 6 will look much different than a 5’8” size 6. It’s not that unbelievable
You need the receipts on what size she is? That’s odd.
I don’t care what size people are, but if they’re going to insist on a size, make it a point of their whole interview, require that we believe it . . . then, yeah, I’m going to want to see receipts.
If you don’t want people questioning you, then leave it alone.
I’ve seen her up close and she’s def a size 8-10. That was a couple of years ago, but the recent photos seem like she looks about the same. No shame from me—I applaud the beer & cheeseburger diet! She is short and curvy. I also think she may be fudging the 5’4” a bit. I’m thinking more like 5’3”, but that’s just a guess.
She’s a 6 at the mall maybe. Sizing has gone whacko. Vintage clothes from the 80’s of my mother’s is size 10, and I can’t even get a leg in. I’m a size “6” too.
I believe she’s a size 6, I’ve seen her live many times through a variety of weights. She mentioned she doesn’t exercise regularly and though she is smaller in stature she has no muscle tone in her limbs which makes her look pudgier than she is.
My dr told me to accept my size. Naturally I’m a ten. If I diet I can be a 8. But if I’m true to myself I’m size ten. But 5’7. Some fluff.
Sizes have changed over the years. What used to be a size 6 is probably a size 4 or smaller now.
Spoiler: she’s not going to look good like her mom at 60. She’s not going to look good at 40 even.
I love Miranda and her music, I really do, but… the size 6 thing… I just don’t buy it. Yeah, I’m also a size 6 , but it’s buried under all that fat…😜 I have a similar body type, and as I’ m over 50, I know how hard it is to stay slim. And the sizes of clothes are completely different, depending on where you buy. It’s annoying. By the way, the last time I actually was a size 6, I was twelve years old…😉
I wish these types of interviews didn’t exist. We don’t need to know what size you are or what your weight fluctuations are. Just stop participating in this nonsense. “Health” magazine indeed.
Did the interviewer pose the “size” question or did she volunteer the information? Seems a little problematic either way – ask about diet and fitness sure, but her size?
We can see how she looks and size means very little nowadays due to vanity sizing – i.e. a 6 in today’s sizing is what used to be a 10 or 12 lol. Weight is universal – 110 lbs is 110 lbs – but size means very little.