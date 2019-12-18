Hallmark’s response to Hilarie Burton is super cold, doesn’t mention diversity

Embed from Getty Images
This is another reminder that you Christmas romance movie-loving people (no shame in that, I watch them with my mom) should be sticking to Lifetime and now Netflix. Netflix has a good amount of movies in this genre, surprisingly. As you may recall, Hallmark caved to the hate group One Million Moms and pulled a commercial featuring a same sex wedding and a chaste wedding kiss. After the well-deserved backlash and a call for boycotts, Hallmark reinstated the ads and issued a statement about it. Their statement said that they’re about celebrating “all people” and that they think it was the wrong decision, but they did not mention inclusion, the LGBTQ community, or diversity at all because that’s not what Hallmark is about. They’re about white straight people. They do have some movies featuring leads who are POC but they only started doing that LAST YEAR.
Anyway actress Hilarie Burton showed some awesome receipts in the wake of that story, saying that she’d asked for a diverse cast and LGBTQ inclusion while in talks for a role with Hallmark. Hallmark told her to take it or leave it and she decided to walk away. She made it clear that she was privileged to be in that position since her now-husband, married Jeffrey Dean Morgan, works. Hallmark issued a response to Hilarie and it was quite brief and cold. Here’s what they said:
A rep for the network told Fox News: “Hilarie Burton was not an employee of Crown Media Family Networks.”
Of course they talked to Fox News. Hallmark did this because Hilarie’s comments are finally getting traction. (I follow her on Twitter which is how I saw this earlier.) This says so much about Hallmark. They couldn’t even say “we’re sorry she had that experience, while it was not what we remember, we respect her as an actress…” or something like that. Just acknowledge what she went through or reinstate your commitment to diversity and inclusion. Hallmark can’t do that because they don’t care about that at all. Ten bucks says they issue a slightly more wordy comment that still says nothing about Hilarie’s very valid, very obviously needed concerns.
The cast of When Calls The Heart, that ongoing Hallmark series that Lori Loughlin got canned from, have seemingly responded to the controversy over their employer pulling that ad. Several key castmembers posted Instagram photos of themselves making a heart with their hands and the caption “Love for All.” That was nice.
One of Dolly’s Heartstring episodes was inclusive of a gay couple. Hallmark might need to talk to Dolly about how its done.
