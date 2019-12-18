Billionaire Kylie Jenner got most of her Christmas decorations from Target
Lord help me, but I enjoy Kylie Jenner’s YouTube content. For years, I worried that Kylie Jenner was going to end up being the trainwreck Kardashian-Jenner, the one who would have been better off being raised by wolves. But as it turns out, Kylie sort of has her sh-t together? Kylie figured out a way to distance herself from her family just enough to live her own life without incessant K-J drama. She figured out a way to create a billion dollar company and to raise her daughter Stormi somewhat quietly. So, why do I like Kylie’s YouTube videos? I don’t know, she seems more real to me than she ever has on Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Her latest YouTube video is about her volunteering for a day with the San Fernando Valley Rescue Mission (the first five minutes or so), and then she shows off her own Christmas decorations.

I mean, it’s clear that every part of her “volunteer” work was organized by her team. Kylie didn’t make the food, nor did she pick out the toys, nor did she even physically bring the toys to the kids. But all that being said… f–k it, what did you expect? It’s better than nothing, and at least she wanted to “give back” in some sort of way. I liked how she interacted with the kids too. As for her Christmas decorations… at one point, she says she got most of them from Target. Another “just like us” moment, probably. If I had Kylie’s money, I would buy up all of those pretty Christmas decorations at Pier One Imports. OMG, have you seen the wreaths at Pier One? And the candles! And the ornaments! Good thing I’m not a billionaire like Kylie.

Photos courtesy of Kylie’s Instagram.

2 Responses to “Billionaire Kylie Jenner got most of her Christmas decorations from Target”

  1. Jadedone says:
    December 18, 2019 at 10:01 am

    Stormi is super cute

    Reply
  2. Some chick says:
    December 18, 2019 at 10:12 am

    She probably gets new ones each year. Hopefully the old ones get donated somewhere. I agree about the pier 1 decorations. So pretty!

    Good on her to talk up volunteering! Hopefully her fans will take heed. #GoodUseOfPlatform

    Reply

