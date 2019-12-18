Lizzo cancels two performances due to flu: ‘pray for me’

Embed from Getty Images

Lizzo got everyone talking about her last week when she went to the Lakers vs. Timberwolves game wearing a dress that was actually a shirt that had the back cut out, leaving her ass visible, a thong, and fishnets. Lizzo knew what she was doing, of course, and when people came for her, she was ready with a comeback. Some of them were sizest jerks, yes, and some of them were people who would reasonably prefer to not see anyone’s ass hanging out of clothes at a basketball game. Sigh Celebitchy and Kaiser talked on the podcast about the backlash against Lizzo that’s developing. They think that maybe if she took a step back for a bit, people would likely leave her alone.

Lizzo is doing just that, though not by choice: She’s been struck by the flu, and has been forced to cancel two shows in Boston:

The 31-year-old “Good As Hell” singer was forced to cancel two recent performances after coming down with the flu. Lizzo was originally scheduled to perform in Boston at the KISS 108 Jingle Ball on Sunday, and then in Hartford for the Hot 93.7 Jingle Jam on Tuesday. “To my Hartford fans and Hot 93.7, I am so sorry I have to cancel my performance tomorrow due to the flu. I hate letting my fans down more than anything. I hope that you all can forgive me while I recover and I promise we are doing everything we can to make it up to you. ❤️,” Lizzo said in a statement on Monday, according to NBC Connecticut. She also asked her fans for some support on Twitter. “Y’all I’ve never been this sick please pray for me,” she wrote.

Lizzo has been tweeting to keep fans updated on her recovery. Monday, she tweeted a photo of herself holding a thermometer displaying a temperature of 99.9 degrees. She wrote, “Finally got out the 100’s! 99.9 temperature ain’t bad “ People has screenshots from her Instagram story, including from a video of a doctor swabbing the inside of her mouth. On Tuesday, Lizzo tweeted that her fever had broken, and she thanked fans for their support.

It sucks that Lizzo got the flu, and I hope she’s feeling better soon. It also isn’t great that rather than reschedule the Hot 93.7 Jingle Jam, it was cancelled entirely, which means that the other artists also lost out on the chance to perform. My guess is that it would have been very difficult to reschedule the artists at the same time. I also hope that Lizzo is able to beat back this backlash. It’s possible to be body-positive, to be confident, to support others, and to love yourself, all without knowingly causing drama. Also, get your flu shots!

Y'all I've never been this sick please pray for me — Feelin Good As Hell (@lizzo) December 16, 2019

