Meghan McCain compared herself to Daenerys in her beef with Whoopi Goldberg

I don’t even want to pay attention to Meghan McCain. She’s fashioned a high-paying job for herself by screeching “MY FATHER!” on The View every weekday. In addition to bleating about her father, she’s also an apologist for every bonkers Republican and every Republican scheme. I can only watch about 30 seconds of her before I want to rip my ears off. Whoopi Goldberg should get hazard pay for dealing with Meghan every single day. Well, on Monday, Whoopi, Meghan and the rest of The View panel were talking about impeachment stuff and Meghan was two seconds away from shrieking something about her father and Whoopi told her to “stop talking.” I’ve cued it up to that part:
So, that happened. And it was good. And Meghan should have been grateful that Whoopi didn’t say “I told you to shut the f–k up, child” when Meghan was pouting and NOT actually shutting up. I linked to the story because I really didn’t want to cover it earlier this week. Then, yesterday, Meghan McCain stopped pouting long enough to post this:
Good morning – to all the fellow conservative “girls” who won’t be quiet. pic.twitter.com/958DzFDAEp
The reactions to this were absolutely priceless. A few of my favorites:
This ain’t it, Aryan Lannister.
You were at my Wendy's, Denise.
I've never seen the show, but does the dragon lady talk about her dad a lot?
Anyway, Whoopi and Meghan made up or something, if you can get through this video, god bless you.
I have never watched this show and never will. What’s the point?
Every time I see your name I’m taken back to Fringe lol. It’s a favorite of mine. Yes, like you, I’ve never watched this garbage. Making it through five minutes is impossible. Less tangible pain than listening to president feces, but it’s part of the same swamp.
And yes actually, dragon lady does talk about her dad a lot lol.
We have a talk show like this in Canada called “The Social” and the hosts all respect each other’s opinions and no one is bat shit crazy. The biggest drama was when one host was talking about hockey culture and stereotyped all hockey boys as jerks. People were calling for her firing.
This is the most Canadian post ever.
The Social is the show with Lainey from Laineygossip, right? Is she the crazy?
It is the show with Lainey! I don’t think any of them are crazy. JESS Allen is the one coming under core for her hockey boy comments.
Wait, how did she get into Columbia again?
Aryan Lannister … lol
If MY FATHER watched 8 minutes, let alone 8 seasons of GoT, I have a island in Wyoming for sell.
I cannot stomach this woman.
I have found myself watching the View every so often, and it’s amazing to me that everyone is able to get along despite their backgrounds EXCEPT Meghan. She is really just there to be the entitled idiot with no actual positions or opinions other than to pretend to have anything to do with John McCain’s legacy and to parrot the most ludicrous Republican positions. She can’t even get through asking a question without becoming personally attacked and offended, let alone answer one.
And now I realize I am someone who can get mad about the view, and am shamed forever.
Her head looks like a potato with too much makeup on. That’s all I got.
Surely there must be one sane rational republican woman pundit they could get for the show?
Her only contribution to the show seems to be shrieking “my father” as “proof” for her argument every time.
Someone mentioned The Social upthread, yes Lainey is on this. Very different show, they discuss current events but they actually listen and have conversations with each other. They agree to disagree at times.