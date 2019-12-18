Meghan McCain compared herself to Daenerys in her beef with Whoopi Goldberg

I don’t even want to pay attention to Meghan McCain. She’s fashioned a high-paying job for herself by screeching “MY FATHER!” on The View every weekday. In addition to bleating about her father, she’s also an apologist for every bonkers Republican and every Republican scheme. I can only watch about 30 seconds of her before I want to rip my ears off. Whoopi Goldberg should get hazard pay for dealing with Meghan every single day. Well, on Monday, Whoopi, Meghan and the rest of The View panel were talking about impeachment stuff and Meghan was two seconds away from shrieking something about her father and Whoopi told her to “stop talking.” I’ve cued it up to that part:

So, that happened. And it was good. And Meghan should have been grateful that Whoopi didn’t say “I told you to shut the f–k up, child” when Meghan was pouting and NOT actually shutting up. I linked to the story because I really didn’t want to cover it earlier this week. Then, yesterday, Meghan McCain stopped pouting long enough to post this:

Good morning – to all the fellow conservative “girls” who won’t be quiet. pic.twitter.com/958DzFDAEp — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) December 17, 2019

The reactions to this were absolutely priceless. A few of my favorites:

This ain’t it, Aryan Lannister. — The Volatile Mermaid (@OhNoSheTwitnt) December 17, 2019

You were at my Wendy's, Denise. — Ellen McGrath Smith (@breezely1462) December 17, 2019

I've never seen the show, but does the dragon lady talk about her dad a lot? — Timothy McCollim (@Whatchamccollim) December 17, 2019

Anyway, Whoopi and Meghan made up or something, if you can get through this video, god bless you.