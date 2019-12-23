Prince Philip has been hospitalized for three days, doesn’t want anyone to visit him

Prince Philip went to the hospital last Friday. The man is 98 years old and he lives a quiet, retired life at Wood Farm. He has nurses and minders around him, and while he still keeps up with some of his family’s drama, I get the feeling that he doesn’t really give a f–k at this point. I also feel like Philip and the Queen barely even see each other anymore. Anyway, Philip had a fall, but he also has a “pre-existing condition” and basically, everyone is being kind of squirrelly about why Philip has been hospitalized. He’s still in the hospital too – he’s spent three nights at the King Edward VII Hospital in Marylebone.
The Duke of Edinburgh was flown to hospital yesterday amid growing fears for his health. Buckingham Palace stressed last night that he was not an emergency case and was being treated for a ‘pre-existing condition’. But the Mail can reveal that Philip, 98, was flown by helicopter from the Queen’s Sandringham Estate in Norfolk to London before being driven to the King Edward VII Hospital in Marylebone. It has also emerged the Duke ‘had a bad fall’ which left him bed-bound, palace sources confirmed.
The dash came as his wife left Buckingham Palace for Sandringham, where she hopes he can still join her for Christmas. Sources confirmed that the duke has not been in the best of health in recent weeks as he battles a flu-like condition. Philip has lived alone in a farmhouse at Sandringham since his retirement from public life in 2017. He is said by royal insiders to be increasingly frail.
‘The duke has had a bad turn recently and has been looking much frailer of late,’ one said. ‘He’s a remarkable man who has always prided himself on how robust he is, but he is six months off his 99th birthday and age takes its toll. He hasn’t been looking terribly well of late.’
In a statement issued yesterday afternoon, Buckingham Palace insisted that the duke’s hospital stay had been planned. It said: ‘The Duke of Edinburgh travelled from Norfolk this morning to the King Edward VII Hospital in London for observation and treatment in relation to a pre-existing condition. The admission is a precautionary measure, on the advice of His Royal Highness’s doctor.’ It is understood Philip was not taken by ambulance and was able to walk into the hospital unaided.
The Queen arrived at Sandringham last Friday, just as Philip was going into the hospital. As of yet, it doesn’t seem like she’s visited him? She went to church at Sandringham on Sunday with Prince Edward, because I guess on top of everything else, Prince Andrew wasn’t available. All that being said, sources told the Sun that Philip told his family to “carry on as usual” and not make a fuss over his hospitalization. A source said: “He doesn’t want the family coming to see him when he is in hospital. He wants to be in and out with minimal disruption to any festive plans, and he certainly doesn’t want the family to spend time at Christmas traipsing to his sick bed.” A source also said that Philip wants to “make it to 100.”
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, WENN.
At 98 years old you’re always an emergency case. He deserves a visit from his family.
Ahh the whole duty, pap walks, and the firm before family, loyalty, love,
The man is 98 years old…I hope this is mostly untrue and someone visits him in hospital, to show support, love, cheer him up.
At the very least, the wife should visit the husband. Sorry this carry on crap and Queen does not like to change plans is BS. He’s 98 not 19! Can’t with this dysfunctional family
I don’t actually think it’s about that. It’s clear that Phillip and QE have lived separate lives for awhile now. That’s there arrangement and I dont see an issue with it. The Queen is in her nineties herself. And if Phillip doesnt want her or anyone else visiting then it makes sense that they would respect his wishes.
Also, even the cleanest hospital is a threat for a 93yo person; if QEII was to visit she could also get sick with something.
I have mixed feelings on the family visiting thing. I think it’s probably partially him trying to downplay how sick he is, but I think it’s also relatively safe. Like – if he’s stable and doing okay with whatever treatment he’s getting it might be best to keep the visitors away so he doesn’t take a turn for the worst by having more germs brought in. And I also think it’s relatively wise for the queen to avoid a hospital during cold/flu season given her age.
He probably doesn’t want her around because Penelope Knatchbull is probably right there with him and it would make things awkward.
It’s just incredible to me that H&M were tarred and feathered for not doing xmas with the Saxe-Coburg-Battenburg-Windsors yet not one member of the family (Queenie included) want to mop Filips brow at his bedside in his hour of need…. definite lack of spin with this one….
Or he’s frail and visitors would wear him out. Or he has a cold that’s catching, or they don’t want him to catch anything from them.
We don’t know what’s going on, literally, and there’s lots of ways to stay in touch. Phone, FaceTime, etc.
Prince Philip probably just wants to relax in the hospital.
Who goes in to a hospital to relax? Super germs.
He lives alone in a farmhouse on the Sandringham estate? I’m sure he’s taken care of 24/7 but why did they remove him to a farmhouse like unwanted furniture? He seems to be mentally fit so it must feel like a banishment to him. And now he’s in a hospital but they are not to visit/ disrupt their holiday plans? I don’t get this family, seriously.
The BRF are a lot of things, but it was his choice to stay at Sandringham in a cottage/house that was refurbish for him.
Maybe he want to live a simple life, away from pomp and circumstance.
Ha – he’s not alone. The Mountbatten lady is with him.
I can’t muster any sympathy for this racist, entitled asshole. None.
Yea they can find time for some ridiculous holiday baking cosplay, but no one visits Pop-Pop in the hospital ???? Wierd and dysfunctional and bad optics.
Does 98 year old Philip have dementia?
That would explain a lot.