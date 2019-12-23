Prince Philip has been hospitalized for three days, doesn’t want anyone to visit him

Prince Philip went to the hospital last Friday. The man is 98 years old and he lives a quiet, retired life at Wood Farm. He has nurses and minders around him, and while he still keeps up with some of his family’s drama, I get the feeling that he doesn’t really give a f–k at this point. I also feel like Philip and the Queen barely even see each other anymore. Anyway, Philip had a fall, but he also has a “pre-existing condition” and basically, everyone is being kind of squirrelly about why Philip has been hospitalized. He’s still in the hospital too – he’s spent three nights at the King Edward VII Hospital in Marylebone.

The Duke of Edinburgh was flown to hospital yesterday amid growing fears for his health. Buckingham Palace stressed last night that he was not an emergency case and was being treated for a ‘pre-existing condition’. But the Mail can reveal that Philip, 98, was flown by helicopter from the Queen’s Sandringham Estate in Norfolk to London before being driven to the King Edward VII Hospital in Marylebone. It has also emerged the Duke ‘had a bad fall’ which left him bed-bound, palace sources confirmed. The dash came as his wife left Buckingham Palace for Sandringham, where she hopes he can still join her for Christmas. Sources confirmed that the duke has not been in the best of health in recent weeks as he battles a flu-like condition. Philip has lived alone in a farmhouse at Sandringham since his retirement from public life in 2017. He is said by royal insiders to be increasingly frail. ‘The duke has had a bad turn recently and has been looking much frailer of late,’ one said. ‘He’s a remarkable man who has always prided himself on how robust he is, but he is six months off his 99th birthday and age takes its toll. He hasn’t been looking terribly well of late.’ In a statement issued yesterday afternoon, Buckingham Palace insisted that the duke’s hospital stay had been planned. It said: ‘The Duke of Edinburgh travelled from Norfolk this morning to the King Edward VII Hospital in London for observation and treatment in relation to a pre-existing condition. The admission is a precautionary measure, on the advice of His Royal Highness’s doctor.’ It is understood Philip was not taken by ambulance and was able to walk into the hospital unaided.

[From The Daily Mail]

The Queen arrived at Sandringham last Friday, just as Philip was going into the hospital. As of yet, it doesn’t seem like she’s visited him? She went to church at Sandringham on Sunday with Prince Edward, because I guess on top of everything else, Prince Andrew wasn’t available. All that being said, sources told the Sun that Philip told his family to “carry on as usual” and not make a fuss over his hospitalization. A source said: “He doesn’t want the family coming to see him when he is in hospital. He wants to be in and out with minimal disruption to any festive plans, and he certainly doesn’t want the family to spend time at Christmas traipsing to his sick bed.” A source also said that Philip wants to “make it to 100.”