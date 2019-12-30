Brandi Glanville spent Christmas with her sons plus Eddie Cibrian & LeAnn Rimes

Whenever I have chanced upon a LeAnn Rimes, Eddie Cibrian or Brandi Glanville story over the past two years, I’m always surprised that any of them are still vaguely gossip-worthy. Messy people behaving badly, for sure, but what happens when sh-t briefly calms down and their mess is more subdued for months at a time? I guess we still pay attention. So after years of drama – both highkey and lowkey – Brandi, LeAnn and Eddie spent Christmas together, with Brandi and Eddie’s sons Mason and Jake. Brandi posted this photo of the “modern family” together for Christmas.

The boys are old enough to have a much better understanding of all the sh-t that went down in their parents’ divorce, and they are probably old enough to understand that LeAnn is a bit batty too. But to everyone’s credit, it does appear as if Jake and Mason turned out to be somewhat normal kids? And yes, this feels different than Gwyneth Paltrow imposing her goopiness on Chris Martin’s girlfriend over Christmas. This feels like Eddie and LeAnn inviting Brandi over to celebrate Christmas and everyone being on their best behavior… for the most part. You gotta love how LeAnn centered herself in the photo, right? Just a small little piece of staging which tells a larger story.

LeAnn posted the same family photo… but she did it as the fourth photo in an Instagram gallery. Which doesn’t piss me off, actually – those are not LeAnn’s kids to show off on IG.