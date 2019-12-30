Brandi Glanville spent Christmas with her sons plus Eddie Cibrian & LeAnn Rimes

Whenever I have chanced upon a LeAnn Rimes, Eddie Cibrian or Brandi Glanville story over the past two years, I’m always surprised that any of them are still vaguely gossip-worthy. Messy people behaving badly, for sure, but what happens when sh-t briefly calms down and their mess is more subdued for months at a time? I guess we still pay attention. So after years of drama – both highkey and lowkey – Brandi, LeAnn and Eddie spent Christmas together, with Brandi and Eddie’s sons Mason and Jake. Brandi posted this photo of the “modern family” together for Christmas.
The boys are old enough to have a much better understanding of all the sh-t that went down in their parents’ divorce, and they are probably old enough to understand that LeAnn is a bit batty too. But to everyone’s credit, it does appear as if Jake and Mason turned out to be somewhat normal kids? And yes, this feels different than Gwyneth Paltrow imposing her goopiness on Chris Martin’s girlfriend over Christmas. This feels like Eddie and LeAnn inviting Brandi over to celebrate Christmas and everyone being on their best behavior… for the most part. You gotta love how LeAnn centered herself in the photo, right? Just a small little piece of staging which tells a larger story.
LeAnn posted the same family photo… but she did it as the fourth photo in an Instagram gallery. Which doesn’t piss me off, actually – those are not LeAnn’s kids to show off on IG.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Instagram.
Can I just say? Leanne looks really nice in that selfie with Eddie. Just very calm and relaxed. No snark here.
Agreed!
Cute kids
They didn’t invite Brandi over for Christmas. According to Brandi she was just picking up her boys from Eddie and Leeann’s and they asked her to be in a picture. Brandi posted a comment on her IG (I think) that if they would have invited her to stay she would have but they didn’t.
That’s nice, good for them. Glad to see they’ve all grown up a little bit!
Gotta say, Brandi was a naturally beautiful woman, and I know her looks and model proportions set off LeAnn’s craziness for a long time and LeAnn stalked and copied her. But, gotta say, at this point, Brandi has done so much horrible shizz to her face that LeAnn is the more attractive woman. She at least looks somewhat like a human rather than some distorted cartoon. I find it really sad that Brandi has done this to herself. I wonder if this split triggered a lot of the insecurities that lead to this kind of thing?
Yeah. She’s beginning to look like Ivana Trump :/
Is LeAnn in a nightie? Everyone else seem to be in sweaters or long-sleeved shirts.. maybe, she just rolled out of bed?
I hope they did have a good holiday, for the sake of those kids, who didn’t ask for any of this d list melodrama.
My goodness the older son got tall!