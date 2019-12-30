“Maybe ‘The Witcher’ was a good choice for Henry Cavill after all” links

People really are watching The Witcher? And The Witcher is actually really good? Unexpected plot twist of 2019! [Pajiba]
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello made out in Canada and it was completely natural and not staged one little bit. [OMG Blog]
A ham-looking Sean Penn went to St. Barts with his son Hopper Penn. [Just Jared]
I just want people to look at Chris Evans’ dog. [LaineyGossip]
Florence Pugh clapped back at people who think Zach Braff is too old for her. But… he is too old for her. [Dlisted]
Just my opinion, but Shailene Woodley has zero style. [Go Fug Yourself]
Rep. John Lewis has pancreatic cancer, sob. [Jezebel]
Famous racist Don Imus passed away. [Towleroad]
These Before the 90 Days couples just keep getting worse and worse. [Starcasm]
Guess the father & daughter! I totally didn’t see it. [Seriously OMG]
I bet his Shutterstock girlfriend lives in Canada. [The Blemish]
The best-dressed men of 2019? [RCFA]
That dog!!!!
No wonder his fans clamor constantly for pics.
I have seen Dodger. Dodger was taking his owner out for a run last year when I drove by. The sight of that fantastic dog with America’s ass nearly caused me to drive off the road.
Tried to watch the first episode and fell asleep three (3) times boring àss show perfect for his boring àss.
Oh my goodness he sucks as an actor! He is only good doing fight or silent scenes. The other actors are good but the dialog sucks and the story line is amateur hour. I made it to episode 2 and had to turn it off to save brain cells.
Really? Personally I loved it!! My husband plays the video game and reads the books so I maybe had more of an “I had to watch it” but it gets really, really good. I ended up liking it more than I liked the His Dark Materials adaptation for HBO- and I grew up on those books so I was really surprised!
@Starkille – I also fell asleep three times trying to watch the first episode.
I have kinda been enjoying the Witcher. And Cavill as Geralt.
I don’t like Cavill usually, and thought this would be an awful show, but I’m going to watch another two tonight.
Cavills love for the character is obvious, and if you’ve played the last game he has the vocalizations down perfect. I’m only two episodes in and enjoying Yennefers storyline as well.
I binged watched it. I went in with very low expectations, so I was surprised at how well done it is. Every episode gets better
There are definitely some issues with the show narratively, but overall it was really good. There are so few decent fantasy shows that I can accept some faults in the storytelling.
LOVED Cavill, which surprised me. But he’s so good. Like, new man crush good.
I enjoyed The Witcher as well. I did find the time jumps confusing as hell at first, but once I figured it out. . .
I’ll watch it again before the next season starts, something I couldn’t do with Games of Thrones.
I just finished binging. At the end of the final episode, I rolled my eyes and laughed because I knew they’d end the season there when I, without a doubt, wanted more. This genre has always lagged behind all others from idea to critique. Lord of the Rings, Game of Thrones, etc. injected powerful models and brought life to an area of entertainment that never harnessed mass approval. Is The Witcher award-winning? No. In fact it took a few episodes to rope me in…kinda like Britannia lol. These are swash-buckling fantasy romps that entertain me the way that Highlander did or Conan or Argonauts. And at the end I wanted more. I’m thankful Henry didn’t have too many lines because he’s better with his mouth shut and brooding. I give this series a solid B thus far, because it kept me going, and I wanna hear him answer her question!
Oh, we really liked Brittania, too! I hope they keep making it.
I liked Brittania too though it wasn’t that good.
But Highlander is and forever will be my shit. Teenaged DS9 planned her weekend around Highlander episodes. I had to be home by 4pm on Saturdays or not leave until after 5.
There can be only one… except his cousin, and the other girl, and the other guy etc…
I loved watching the Highlander series. It was cheesy fun and where is Adrian Paul these days?
I’m watching it because I’m a sucker for high fantasy. It’s not exactly what I’d call good–more like junk food. Fun and enjoyable and totally forgettable. I think his white blonde hair is working for him, though. I completely forget it’s him, which is a good thing. It’s my “fold mountains of laundry” show.
For those who like fantasy and want something much, much, much better in every possible way, read the His Dark Materials trilogy and then watch the new BBC adaptation, which is very well done!
I love the book series but something is missing for me in the show although I agree it’s really well done. I think my issue with it is that I think Lyra was completely miscast, she doesn’t feel like Lyra to me at all (but I think I might be the minority view in that regard).
I kind of felt that way at first myself, but by the fourth episode she’s really grown on me.
I don’t know much about him except for Superman and The Tudors but I think he’s hot.
There are a lot of built-in fans for The Witcher from the books and video games so I think it was always going to get a lot of goodwill.
But honestly? I would rate it as fine. They made some really ‘interesting’ choices with the various interconnected timelines and they altered some major plot points which cut out a lot of the stuff from the books that was actually interesting. As a fantasy show I’d give it a 6 or 7 out of 10, but as an adaption of The Witcher I’d give it a 3. Again, it’s fine but it does seem to have a log of similarities to shows like Hercules and Xena.
I also found an issue with how often Yennifer was naked. I was reassured to see she had a body double available if she wanted it, but sometimes it seemed like she had her boobs out just for the sake of having her boobs out. There were scenes where it just wasn’t necessary at all and added nothing to the plot.
Idk why her boobs were out all the time but they were so skimpy with Geralt’s fine ass.
I wasn’t into the idea of watching The Witcher at all but my husband threw it on and I actually really enjoyed it! And HC is totally solid as Geralt! (I’m a fan of the game)
I can’t tell if people know the twitter guy is being sarcastic or not.
It’s good overall, but it’s very much shot from the male gaze and at the beginning the different time lines aren’t established which made it a little confusing for me.
The Witcher isn’t good but it’s very watchable, especially for people who watch sci-fi and fantasy.
And Cavill’s Geralt has more personality that his Superman but less than his Charles Brandon.
I loved it. Cant wait for Season 2.
I never found Cavill hot but as Geralt? I get it. I kind of like how grumpy he is. Kind of refreshing for a protagonist because matched against a happy go lucky character, it’s even more entertaining. I’d give it a 6/10. It’s not smart but it’s entertaining.
I find it gets better once jaskier shows up and then they have interesting banter. And Yennifer is interesting too.
I never played the games so I didn’t know much of the back ground, but I sorted it out eventually.
The show doesn’t take itself as seriously as GoT which is probably why it works.
It’s not GOOD, exactly – but it is sufficiently entertaining. Henry Cavill being a big, meaty hunk doesn’t hurt.
What I don’t get is all the GoT comparisons I keep hearing, because these are two different animals. The only thing it has in common with GoT is the unfortunate male gaze writing that has ensures lots of unnecessary female nudity.
The scenery and sets looks SO CHEAP. I had secondhand embarrassment for the people involved with the creation of the show. I can handle cheesiness, but I couldn’t make it through even the first episode of this show because it was like a terrible budget soap opera.
I’m surprised by all the commentary on the female nudity. I thought it was at least on par with all the male penis(es) that was on screen as well. Perhaps their way of trying to make things “seem” equal and unintentionally Male-gaze-y but I can’t be certain.