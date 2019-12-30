“Maybe ‘The Witcher’ was a good choice for Henry Cavill after all” links

People really are watching The Witcher? And The Witcher is actually really good? Unexpected plot twist of 2019! [Pajiba]

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello made out in Canada and it was completely natural and not staged one little bit. [OMG Blog]

A ham-looking Sean Penn went to St. Barts with his son Hopper Penn. [Just Jared]

I just want people to look at Chris Evans’ dog. [LaineyGossip]

Florence Pugh clapped back at people who think Zach Braff is too old for her. But… he is too old for her. [Dlisted]

Just my opinion, but Shailene Woodley has zero style. [Go Fug Yourself]

Rep. John Lewis has pancreatic cancer, sob. [Jezebel]

Famous racist Don Imus passed away. [Towleroad]

These Before the 90 Days couples just keep getting worse and worse. [Starcasm]

Guess the father & daughter! I totally didn’t see it. [Seriously OMG]

I bet his Shutterstock girlfriend lives in Canada. [The Blemish]

The best-dressed men of 2019? [RCFA]