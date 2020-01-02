Biotin for hair and nail growth, a silk pillowcase and velour leggings



I don’t know what happened to last year but good things happened and good things are coming for 2020. These Amazon posts are more work than a typical story, but I get to think about all the stuff that may potentially improve my life and I enjoy that. Here are some random products I’ve been considering, some of which are in the “resolutions” category and some of which are just things that look interesting or useful.

A foam exercise mat to remind you to stay active at home



I’m moving to a nicer house next month, which I’m excited for! One of my goals is to work out more at home as part of my daily activities. I have yoga mats but I would love to set up a permanent space dedicated to fitness. This foam exercise mat by BalanceFrom is the number one bestseller in protective flooring. It has an interlocking puzzle shape and can be cut to fit your space. It’s under $20 for 24 square feet of 1/2″ foam and comes in black, blue and gray to fit your decor. It has almost 4,600 ratings, 4.5 stars and an A from Fakespot. People call it high quality that’s durable, love that you can add or remove pieces to rearrange the space, and also say it works great in home recording studios to absorb sound! Now I want it for my future podcast room/office.

A 100% silk pillowcase feels so soft and luxurious



My mom got me a silk pillowcase for Christmas and I love it! It feels amazing on your skin and I swear I get a better night’s sleep. This silk pillowcase from Zimasilk is under $23 for a queen size and you can get 6% off by checking a box. It comes in 28 pretty colors so you can find the one that matches your bedding. This has the best Fakespot rating among the top selling silk pillowcases with 4.6 stars, over 3,600 ratings and a B from Fakespot. Reviews say that it’s so soft and nice-feeling against your skin, that it helps prevent wrinkles and protects hair from breakage and that “the fabric is incredibly soft, smooth and cool.”

A cute and cozy turtleneck sweater that comes in so many colors



I’m a sucker for a nice turtleneck sweater, especially when it’s a cable knit as those are harder to find. This turtleneck sweater from V28 is affordable at under $40 for the most expensive option. It comes in 21 colors and in sizes that fit 0 to 22. It has over 2,600 ratings, 4.4 stars and a B from Fakespot, which is excellent for clothing. Reviewers call it flattering and cute and say you can wear it with jeans or leggings. Here’s a plus-sized option for a turtleneck sweater that also looks good.

Biotin will help your hair and nails be healthy



I think taking hormones has thrown off my thyroid as I’ve been having issues with my hair shedding. I’ve stopped all hormone treatments and have been taking this Amazon brand Biotin. My hair is softer and less hair is coming out when I style it, thank goodness. You get a 4 months supply for under $8! Reviewers say that their hair and nails are thicker and stronger and that they definitely notice less breakage. Biotin can cause breakouts for some people so you may want to start slow and work it in gradually.

Velour leggings for feeling fancy while you’re lounging, sleeping or working out



One of my favorite purchases is a velour pink sweatpant set. I get so many compliments when I dare to go out in public in it, usually to the gym. People Magazine featured a similar pair of velvet leggings but they had a bad Fakespot rating so I found these looser ones, they’re called “joggers,” which people love. They come in both fitted and slightly loose styles with a drawstring, they’re in 25 different colors and in sizes small to 3X. They have 4.4 stars, 288 ratings and a B from Fakespot. People call them comfortable, soft and flattering and that they never want to take them off. (Note that the title calls them “velvet” but that people say they’re velour.)

An adjustable pillow for that perfect night’s sleep



I’m still searching for the holy grail of pillows. I really like my Bucky and my memory foam pillow but I still sometimes have neck problems depending on the exercises I’ve been doing and the position I end up sleeping in. This memory foam twist pillow is under $25 and can be moved to provide the perfect cushion for your needs. It has over 1,800 ratings, 4.3 stars and a C from Fakespot, which is still quite good based on the high number of ratings. Reviewers say it holds its shape, that it’s great for supporting your neck while reading or watching television, and that it helps reduce and prevent neck pain.

An electric can opener because you know you need a new one



One of my goals this year is to notice and improve the little things that inconvenience me. That includes cleaning messy hidden areas (I still marvel at how clean it is under my kitchen sink after buying this special rack!) and replacing little utility items like knives and can openers which don’t work well. My can opener is dull but I use it, get mildly frustrated and then go on with my day. I looked through so many can openers before finding this Proctor Select electric can opener. It comes in black or white and does double duty as it’s equipped with a knife sharpener. It is just $20 and has 4 stars, over 1,300 ratings and an A from Fakespot! Reviewers say it’s practical, efficient and works well and like how compact it is.

A huge zipper repair kit to fix clothes, bags, tents and more



I’m not a crafty person and I often donate or otherwise give up on clothing with broken zippers. The worst is when you break a zipper on a backpack or jacket and have to replace the item. This zipper repair kit comes with 143 pieces in multiple sizes and metal finishes including zippers, sliders, stops and pulls. It also includes pliers with the whole set under $13! It has 4 stars, 135 ratings and a B from Fakespot. People say it works to repair zippers on luggage, jackets and more. Some say the instructions are not great and that you should watch YouTube videos to figure out how to repair your own zippers.

Thanks for reading and commenting on our affiliate post! If you buy anything from these links we get a small percentage. Please let me know if you have found anything you love on Amazon or if you have any requests for products. Thanks to TwentyTwoWords for some of the ideas for products.