Lindsay Lohan is moving back to America to ‘take back the life I’ve worked so hard for’

Lindsay Lohan all smiles leaving the Mercer Hotel

Lindsay Lohan spent more time in America in 2019 than most people realize. We had gotten used to Lindsay being away, in Europe, Russia and the Middle East, for years now. I have my theories about what she was doing overseas and how she was supporting herself, but the official story is that she was opening a nightclub in Greece, or just living a quiet life in Dubai. Or something. But now America’s cracked-out sweetheart is ready to return home permanently:

Lindsay Lohan has plans to kick off this decade with a return to America, the big screen and music. The 33-year-old actress, who is currently in Muscat, Oman, joined Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper for a satellite interview on New Year’s Eve Tuesday and dished about what she’s got planned for movies and music in the coming year.

When asked if she has any resolutions for 2020, Lohan said, “Yes, I do. I’m managing my sister, so I want to really focus on me and everything that I can do in my life and come back to America and start filming again, which I’m doing something soon in this new year. And, you know, just taking back the life I’ve worked so hard for and sharing it with my family and you guys.”

Lohan is slated to star in Among The Shadows, which hits theaters on March 5, 2020. The film marks Lohan’s first role in a feature film since 2013’s The Canyons, though she currently has plenty of experience on the small screen. In addition to her short-lived reality television show, Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club, the actress also judges the Masked Singer in Australia.

If Lindsay was just some wayward actress who burned out, left the industry for five years and came back looking for work, I would think that it was a good PR play and smart branding. See: Renee Zellweger. But that’s not really the case here. Lindsay left America after years of legal and criminal issues, rehab, probation, brief stints in jail and open drug and alcohol abuse. Then there’s the small matter of whatever the hell she’s been doing for five years. So no, I don’t think the entertainment industry is going to welcome Lindsay back with open arms. Maybe the tabloids will welcome her back though. As for “I’m managing my sister…” Oh God, poor Ali.

Oh, and did you want to see the trailer for Among the Shadows? Ladies and gentlemen, this is the funniest sh-t I’ve ever seen. WEREWOLVES!

32 Responses to “Lindsay Lohan is moving back to America to ‘take back the life I’ve worked so hard for’”

  1. Mrs. Peel says:
    January 2, 2020 at 9:53 am

    I looked better at 45 than Lindsay at 33 – rode hard and put away wet is putting it mildly.

    Reply
  2. Lala11_7 says:
    January 2, 2020 at 9:57 am

    When asked if she has any resolutions for 2020, Lohan said, “Yes, I do. I’m managing my sister…”

    Why does that sound like some P**p and H*e mess?

    Reply
  3. Mabs A'Mabbin says:
    January 2, 2020 at 10:05 am

    Sharknado trailers are far superior.

    Reply
  4. Penny says:
    January 2, 2020 at 10:05 am

    Oh yesss, this is the trainwreck I need in 2020. Thank you, Lindsay.

    Reply
  5. SingingTabloidStar says:
    January 2, 2020 at 10:06 am

    Aw, I loved International Lindsay. I thought it was pretty cool that she traveled the world and became cultured these last 5 years, learning languages, etc. She’s the bad gal’s answer to Audrey Hepburn

    Reply
    • lucia says:
      January 2, 2020 at 10:14 am

      She’s been hanging out with dictators and autocrats and shady middle eastern and Mediterranean businessmen…..

      Reply
    • Swack says:
      January 2, 2020 at 11:12 am

      You’re delusional. That’s all I have to say.

      Reply
      • Lady D says:
        January 2, 2020 at 11:46 am

        Cultured? She pissed on the fur coat she stole and was ordered to return. She’s a thief, grifter, and con artist who laughs at running over people and believes it’s her given right to stalk and terrorize people. She’s dirty and greasy, she always has filthy fingernails and there is no way she’s not diseased. I believe she picked up a few things in the middle east, but I doubt culture was one of them.

  6. Kebbie says:
    January 2, 2020 at 10:06 am

    “Yes, I do. I’m managing my sister, so I want to really focus on me and everything that I can do in my life and come back to America and start filming again, which I’m doing something soon in this new year.”

    Lol at “I’m managing my sister so I want to focus on me.” Her sister is lucky to have someone so focused on themselves!

    Reply
  7. Emily says:
    January 2, 2020 at 10:10 am

    The movie looks bad and even with professional makeup, Lindsay looks nothing like her former self. I’m all for giving people second chances (and Lindsay has had many) but I wish she’d found a better vehicle for her return because that film looks like hot garbage.

    Reply
  8. HeyThere! says:
    January 2, 2020 at 10:16 am

    I honestly wouldn’t even watch this if it was on Netflix in my own home. Looks awful.

    Reply
  9. Originaltessa says:
    January 2, 2020 at 10:20 am

    In my experience, there’s no way to reverse decades of drug use and untreated mental illness. You can get sober and get on the right meds, but you’re never the same, the damage is done.

    Reply
  10. Mia4s says:
    January 2, 2020 at 10:39 am

    “ just taking back the life I’ve worked so hard for”

    Is she….is she threatening us? 😬

    Oh Lord what is she “managing” her sister for?

    Reply
    • Lady D says:
      January 2, 2020 at 11:49 am

      She has so many lawsuits lined up in Cali and NY that it will cost her a fortune to come back. Do lawsuits have a best by date, or can they remain active forever?

      Reply
  11. Jas says:
    January 2, 2020 at 10:39 am

    It’s crazy, but I really want her to get a good role i mainstream US and really do well at it. Just once. I’m so curious as to whether or not it would be enough to straighten her out a little.

    Reply
  12. Hmmm says:
    January 2, 2020 at 10:41 am

    @hunter, I think she has borderline

    Reply
  13. Trish-a says:
    January 2, 2020 at 10:53 am

    I’m all for second chances too, but unless she wants to play Amy Poehlers mom in mean girls 2. She’s SOL. 33? Wow.

    Reply
  14. Oliviajoy1995 says:
    January 2, 2020 at 10:55 am

    She couldn’t even manage a club and she is managing her sister?

    Reply
  15. Michael says:
    January 2, 2020 at 11:04 am

    I could not even make it through the trailer. Seems like a cheap ripoff of Underworld. I do not begrudge her being employed but if she thinks she can still hang with A listers and be an “it” girl she is in for a rude awakening

    Reply
  16. WendyWoo says:
    January 2, 2020 at 11:08 am

    “I’m managing my sister, so I want to really focus on me” — She said so much there, and she doesn’t even realize it. 😂😂😂😂

    Reply
  17. Swack says:
    January 2, 2020 at 11:14 am

    Who will even hire her?

    Reply
  18. Jax says:
    January 2, 2020 at 11:23 am

    At least 2020 is being polite and giving us fair warning of what shenanigans lay before us, unlike 2019.

    I’m thinking the 2020 brand tag line could be something like:

    “2020: The Return of the Crackening!!!”

    Followed by some dramatic creepy piano.

    Reply
  19. jenner says:
    January 2, 2020 at 11:29 am

    America needs a big fat break. Please don’t do this to us.

    Reply
  20. smee says:
    January 2, 2020 at 11:31 am

    At least she’s consistently delusional….

    Reply
  21. ChillyWilly says:
    January 2, 2020 at 11:53 am

    Why the heck is she in Muscat? This girl is always in the strangest places.

    Reply

