Lindsay Lohan is moving back to America to ‘take back the life I’ve worked so hard for’

Lindsay Lohan spent more time in America in 2019 than most people realize. We had gotten used to Lindsay being away, in Europe, Russia and the Middle East, for years now. I have my theories about what she was doing overseas and how she was supporting herself, but the official story is that she was opening a nightclub in Greece, or just living a quiet life in Dubai. Or something. But now America’s cracked-out sweetheart is ready to return home permanently:
Lindsay Lohan has plans to kick off this decade with a return to America, the big screen and music. The 33-year-old actress, who is currently in Muscat, Oman, joined Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper for a satellite interview on New Year’s Eve Tuesday and dished about what she’s got planned for movies and music in the coming year.
When asked if she has any resolutions for 2020, Lohan said, “Yes, I do. I’m managing my sister, so I want to really focus on me and everything that I can do in my life and come back to America and start filming again, which I’m doing something soon in this new year. And, you know, just taking back the life I’ve worked so hard for and sharing it with my family and you guys.”
Lohan is slated to star in Among The Shadows, which hits theaters on March 5, 2020. The film marks Lohan’s first role in a feature film since 2013’s The Canyons, though she currently has plenty of experience on the small screen. In addition to her short-lived reality television show, Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club, the actress also judges the Masked Singer in Australia.
If Lindsay was just some wayward actress who burned out, left the industry for five years and came back looking for work, I would think that it was a good PR play and smart branding. See: Renee Zellweger. But that’s not really the case here. Lindsay left America after years of legal and criminal issues, rehab, probation, brief stints in jail and open drug and alcohol abuse. Then there’s the small matter of whatever the hell she’s been doing for five years. So no, I don’t think the entertainment industry is going to welcome Lindsay back with open arms. Maybe the tabloids will welcome her back though. As for “I’m managing my sister…” Oh God, poor Ali.
Oh, and did you want to see the trailer for Among the Shadows? Ladies and gentlemen, this is the funniest sh-t I’ve ever seen. WEREWOLVES!
I looked better at 45 than Lindsay at 33 – rode hard and put away wet is putting it mildly.
Why does that sound like some P**p and H*e mess?
LMFAO, right!?
Let’s hope she’s better at managing others than she is at managing herself.
Sharknado trailers are far superior.
Oh yesss, this is the trainwreck I need in 2020. Thank you, Lindsay.
Aw, I loved International Lindsay. I thought it was pretty cool that she traveled the world and became cultured these last 5 years, learning languages, etc. She’s the bad gal’s answer to Audrey Hepburn
She’s been hanging out with dictators and autocrats and shady middle eastern and Mediterranean businessmen…..
They all do that. A very large percentage of actresses are escorts
You’re delusional. That’s all I have to say.
Cultured? She pissed on the fur coat she stole and was ordered to return. She’s a thief, grifter, and con artist who laughs at running over people and believes it’s her given right to stalk and terrorize people. She’s dirty and greasy, she always has filthy fingernails and there is no way she’s not diseased. I believe she picked up a few things in the middle east, but I doubt culture was one of them.
“Yes, I do. I’m managing my sister, so I want to really focus on me and everything that I can do in my life and come back to America and start filming again, which I’m doing something soon in this new year.”
Lol at “I’m managing my sister so I want to focus on me.” Her sister is lucky to have someone so focused on themselves!
This was the most awkwardly worded statement. Give a lot of insight into her scrambled mind.
Almost Trump level scrambled
The movie looks bad and even with professional makeup, Lindsay looks nothing like her former self. I’m all for giving people second chances (and Lindsay has had many) but I wish she’d found a better vehicle for her return because that film looks like hot garbage.
I honestly wouldn’t even watch this if it was on Netflix in my own home. Looks awful.
In my experience, there’s no way to reverse decades of drug use and untreated mental illness. You can get sober and get on the right meds, but you’re never the same, the damage is done.
I don’t believe Lindsay has any genuine mental illness outside of being a selfish twat.
I think she has borderline personality disorder.
Not to mention the sun damage. She needs to wear sun block every day.
“ just taking back the life I’ve worked so hard for”
Is she….is she threatening us? 😬
Oh Lord what is she “managing” her sister for?
She has so many lawsuits lined up in Cali and NY that it will cost her a fortune to come back. Do lawsuits have a best by date, or can they remain active forever?
It’s crazy, but I really want her to get a good role i mainstream US and really do well at it. Just once. I’m so curious as to whether or not it would be enough to straighten her out a little.
@hunter, I think she has borderline
I’m all for second chances too, but unless she wants to play Amy Poehlers mom in mean girls 2. She’s SOL. 33? Wow.
She couldn’t even manage a club and she is managing her sister?
I could not even make it through the trailer. Seems like a cheap ripoff of Underworld. I do not begrudge her being employed but if she thinks she can still hang with A listers and be an “it” girl she is in for a rude awakening
“I’m managing my sister, so I want to really focus on me” — She said so much there, and she doesn’t even realize it. 😂😂😂😂
Who will even hire her?
At least 2020 is being polite and giving us fair warning of what shenanigans lay before us, unlike 2019.
I’m thinking the 2020 brand tag line could be something like:
“2020: The Return of the Crackening!!!”
Followed by some dramatic creepy piano.
America needs a big fat break. Please don’t do this to us.
At least she’s consistently delusional….
Why the heck is she in Muscat? This girl is always in the strangest places.