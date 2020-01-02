Michelle Williams ‘fell hard & fast’ for Thomas Kail, but when did they really start?

I’m still recovering from the news about Michelle Williams. I was right, months ago, to think that something fishy happened when Michelle’s marriage to Phil Elverum crashed and burned in less than a year, right as she completed Fosse/Verdon. My thought at the time was that something was up between Michelle and Sam Rockwell, and I based that only on how much chemistry they had with each other in the miniseries. As it turns out, though, Michelle was actually dealing with Thomas Kail, the director of Fosse/Verdon. Incidentally, Kail is a brilliant director – I think both Rockwell and Williams gave career-defining performances in Fosse/Verdon, and that was the most I’d ever liked Michelle in anything.

So, what to do if you’re Michelle Williams with a messy marriage which didn’t last a year, and there’s a sketchy timeline of when you and your new guy started up? What if your new guy also had a partner who got jettisoned at some point in 2019? How do you avoid looking like you had a torrid affair and you both left your spouses for each other? You go to People Magazine, pose for an exclusive photoshoot and announce your pregnancy and engagement. Messy. So messy that even Page Six is calling out People Magazine’s obvious whitewashing of the situation. But it looks like Michelle’s people also went to E! News for a little bit more whitewashing:

Michelle Williams is ending the year on a special note! Earlier this week, pop culture fans were excited to hear that the Hollywood actress was engaged and expecting a child with Hamilton director Thomas Kail. And although the pair is trying to keep their love story on the private side, E! News is learning more about the special bond these two have built as they expand the family. “She’s very excited to have another baby and give Matilda a sibling,” a source shared with E! News. “She fell fast and hard for Thomas. They are very in love and excited about their future together and having a family.” And with the 2020 Golden Globes just days away, those close to the actress aren’t surprised that the news is out. “She’s showing and will be attending an event this weekend and figured people would speculate,” an insider shared.

[From E! News]

That’s what the Page Six article said too, that Michelle timed the announcement to come before the Golden Globes on Sunday, so that people wouldn’t be shocked when they saw her visibly pregnant (sidenote: I’m looking forward to seeing her maternity gown, quite honestly). As for “She fell fast and hard for Thomas…” Yeah, how hard and fast? Hard enough and fast enough that it ended both of their marriages?