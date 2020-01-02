Michelle Williams ‘fell hard & fast’ for Thomas Kail, but when did they really start?

I’m still recovering from the news about Michelle Williams. I was right, months ago, to think that something fishy happened when Michelle’s marriage to Phil Elverum crashed and burned in less than a year, right as she completed Fosse/Verdon. My thought at the time was that something was up between Michelle and Sam Rockwell, and I based that only on how much chemistry they had with each other in the miniseries. As it turns out, though, Michelle was actually dealing with Thomas Kail, the director of Fosse/Verdon. Incidentally, Kail is a brilliant director – I think both Rockwell and Williams gave career-defining performances in Fosse/Verdon, and that was the most I’d ever liked Michelle in anything.
So, what to do if you’re Michelle Williams with a messy marriage which didn’t last a year, and there’s a sketchy timeline of when you and your new guy started up? What if your new guy also had a partner who got jettisoned at some point in 2019? How do you avoid looking like you had a torrid affair and you both left your spouses for each other? You go to People Magazine, pose for an exclusive photoshoot and announce your pregnancy and engagement. Messy. So messy that even Page Six is calling out People Magazine’s obvious whitewashing of the situation. But it looks like Michelle’s people also went to E! News for a little bit more whitewashing:
Michelle Williams is ending the year on a special note! Earlier this week, pop culture fans were excited to hear that the Hollywood actress was engaged and expecting a child with Hamilton director Thomas Kail. And although the pair is trying to keep their love story on the private side, E! News is learning more about the special bond these two have built as they expand the family.
“She’s very excited to have another baby and give Matilda a sibling,” a source shared with E! News. “She fell fast and hard for Thomas. They are very in love and excited about their future together and having a family.”
And with the 2020 Golden Globes just days away, those close to the actress aren’t surprised that the news is out. “She’s showing and will be attending an event this weekend and figured people would speculate,” an insider shared.
That’s what the Page Six article said too, that Michelle timed the announcement to come before the Golden Globes on Sunday, so that people wouldn’t be shocked when they saw her visibly pregnant (sidenote: I’m looking forward to seeing her maternity gown, quite honestly). As for “She fell fast and hard for Thomas…” Yeah, how hard and fast? Hard enough and fast enough that it ended both of their marriages?
Yeah, I still think Thomas was with Angela and the pregnancy made the decision for them to end things.
When Michelle won the Emmy for her Fosse/Verdon performance, she spoke about receiving equal pay. She said that the producers valued as an artist by listening to her concerns and providing additional time to rehearse. I was so happy to hear her speak this feminist lingo. And now I find out that all the while she has having an affair with the writer, director and producer of Fosse/Verdon, Thomas Kail.
Now…I understand that things can get complicated between grown folks…but THIS situation..IS MESSY AF!!!!!!! And I gotta say…considering Michelle, whom I adore as an actor and who I’ve always liked as a human being…I am SHOCKED that she put her daughter in the middle of this mess….Her ex-husband and his children…I mean, they had LITERALLY JUST GOT MARRIED….HOW FRIGGIN’ EMBARRASSING!
“She’s very excited to have another baby and give Matilda a sibling,”
still throwing Matilda under the bus I see.
So I always feel bad about the partner who stayed with the now famous person through thick and thin and who loses them to a celebrity. That being said, I’m mostly relieved it wasn’t Lin Manuel Miranda she ran off with.
Far be it for me to put LMM on a pedestal, but dude is in a happy marriage and by all accounts, seems to have his priorities straight. I don’t think he’d choose to leave his awesome wife and kids.
I hate when people use the expression “give a sibling” or “give a child.” Babies are people, not accessories or presents.
This is all so sleazy.
The constant using of her daughter is so gross.
“Fell hard and fast” – just like she did with Phil Elverum, whose love she claimed was unlike anything she’s experienced before. Anyone who lives like this is in need of so much validation in their life it blinds them to their awful decisions and the pain it causes other people in their lives. But it’s “LOVE” so we’re supposed to believe this is all ok. Anyone who falls in love “fast and hard” can fall OUT of love just as quickly. What a mess. Pity any dumb sap who falls for her – just heartbreak waiting to happen.
Would love it if his wife came out and said when exactly they spilt up as there are pictures of Michelle and Kail in February of this year walking together in New York. But I’m sure Michelle used some of her money to get the wife to not blab to the press. If he and his wife did really spilt up before he got together with Michelle why not announce not that anyone would care but at least cover your back if you know your going to be dating a respected actress? Seems to be like they had an affair and she fell pregnant and now they are doing what they think is the “right” thing (eyeroll). Glad the media is finally catching on to her wicked ways. This is not the first married man she’s went after and it won’t be the last. Poor Matilda, her mother had been engaged 3 times in the last 3 years, I hope she doesn’t develop issues because of her mothers fickleness.
Caitlin- engaged 3 times? Elverum, Kail… who’s the third?
Andrew Youmans. She was photographed wearing a heart shaped diamond ring on a couple of occasions, it was never confirmed though.
https://www.usmagazine.com/celebrity-news/news/michelle-williams-is-engaged-to-andrew-youmans/
If it was true, she’s actually been engaged three times in two years.
Andrew Youmans. She was visibly showing of the ring to paparazzi when they were on holiday and Matilda was with them.
Seriously, so many people across the globe are denied access to birth control, and this married wealthy American actress and married wealthy director can’t be bothered? Wtf
I always wonder that about couples (even in real life) that have access to all the birth control methods across the board and yet, here they are, after 3 dates, pregnant. Like what? I’m married and take 8348934723 steps to avoid pregnancy with the person who already fathered two of my kids.
I wonder too if they are only engaged because of the pregnancy. Otherwise, maybe no one needed to know about the affair. Maybe they’d still be married to their previous partners?
At the time her divorce was announced, weren’t people saying Phil was a total sleaze and probably cheated on her? I remember feeling bad for her, like she got tricked by a manipulator.
I’m surprised she agreed to such an obvious staged photo. Laying it on pretty thick for someone who is usually so private. Makes me think she’s definitely trying to get in front of the story and present it her own way.
Phil? A manipulator? He had been married to his first wife for years and she died of tragically of cancer when their child was 18 months old. He was then with Michelle. Whoever said he has a sleazy reputation, has their facts entirely wrong and is skewing things in Michelle’s favor to justify her behavior. This crap has been Michelle’s behavior before Heath Ledger was ever in her life and it’s been her pattern since their breakup and his death. Her “Widow Ledger” reputation and the myth around it is a careful PR construct. I’m sure losing Heath was very painful, and even more so because she’s been raising his daughter without her father for all these years. But she was never his widow and she was not with him for a year before he died. They split up due to cheating, a pattern for both of them, and she was with Ewan McGregor around that time, who was married.
Not related to your comment, but it also leaves a bad taste in my mouth that Michelle introduces her daughter to every flavor of the minute boyfriend she has, allowing her to form attachments to them that are broken when they disappear. That can’t be great for her emotional stability and she may well end up repeating these patterns in her own life. Michelle’s behavior has gone undercover for a long time because she’s not usually the type of actor to open the press up to her personal life, and because she’s rightly lauded as a prestige actress who takes very serious roles. That she’s running to People now in such an obvious way and using her daughter to legitimize this relationship tells me all is not right here. Would love to hear from Phil and Angela Christian but they don’t owe us any explanation and may just want to move on with their lives.
I think Page Six is reading Celebitchy.
To me she has always been plain, and I have never understood her appeal. She is a good actress, and the only gossip thing I know about her is that she has played the “widow” card for I don’t know how long (just like Aniston and the triangle) I am surprised to discover she was married!
Lord knows people forget that Heath was with Naomi Watts when he got with Michelle and then got her pregnant with their child. Seems like a familiar pattern for her. And the men in the situation both scumbags (I loved heath but what he did to Naomi was terrible and even after that she only ever talks about him with the utmost respect). I’m surprised people are only starting to turn on her now. Is she a great actress? Yes! Is she super messy when it comes to her love life? Hell yes. And she lets Matilda bond with these guys super hard check out the pics of Matilda with Andrew Youmans, Phil Elverum, Spike Jonze and supposedly she is super close to this new fiancée so much so that she’s the one that set them up (yeah right)
Honestly it sucks for her kid and Phil’s kid. But Michelle always been kinda messy in her love life. She cheated on Cary Fukunaga, who is literally the sweetest guy. And also had an affair with Ewan. As well as another married producer.
Michelle was dating an author from the DC area, who now lives in Brooklyn, he left his wife and two kids for Michelle, they kept it on the down low, wife ended up with the brownstone.
After two years he had enough, said she was too needy.
When was that?
It was Jonathan Safran Foer. But everyone thought it was Natalie Portman because they did a interview together and it read like dude was obsessed with her and he announced his separation from his wife shortly after the interview was released. But then we learned it was Michelle he was involved with.
I think it was that dude. Yeah, I think.
We see what you’re doing Michelle…