Sandra Bullock and her boyfriend Bryan Randall sleep in separate bedrooms?

Embed from Getty Images
This story is from Star Magazine, which is why I put a question mark in the title. I get it, I’m skeptical of this story too but I wanted to talk about it. (We used to have a subscription to Star, but canceled it a couple of years ago. This was in the seat pocket when I was flying, like someone left it there for me!) A little while ago I covered an interview from Kate Beckinsale in which she said “more people would do well married if they didn’t have to live in the same house,” that it was hard to live with someone and that women often put aside their own needs to try to please everyone else. This rang true to me and a lot of you could relate. You also had stories about sleeping separately from your partners, and how this improved your relationships. According to Star, Sandra Bullock and her partner of four years, Bryan Randall, sleep in separate bedrooms and this works well for them. Here’s their report:
For Sandra Bullock and Bryan Randall, absence makes the heart grow fonder. “Getting a full night’s rest is very important for Sandra, so separate sleeping arrangements have been a must for her in every relationship,” a source reveals. “It’s her standard operating procedure.” [Sandra], 55, “is usually in bed by nine o’clock and up before dawn,” says the pal, while [Bryan], 52, “doesn’t hit the sack until after midnight.” To keep their connection, the pair make time for “dinner and weekly date nights.” Though their unconventional arrangement might raise some eyebrows, Sandy needs her space: “She tends to snore and wouldn’t want to annoy him!”
[From Star Magazine, print edition, December 30, 2019]
I was reviewing our past coverage of Sandra and Bryan and we’ve heard about potential engagements for them so many times. I’m surprised they’re not engaged or married yet, but given Sandra’s last marriage to that awful excuse for a human being, Jesse James, that’s understandable. I also go to bed around nine and get up at the crack, so my schedule mirrors Sandra’s and I need my beauty rest. As for the fact that they sleep separately, whatever works. I can see how snoring and different schedules would lead people to want to sleep separately. It’s so stressful when you can’t get a good night’s sleep as your entire day gets thrown off.
As an aside, I wonder if and when Sandra will join social media. If she did Instagram, it would be like when Jennifer Aniston finally got on. She would get so many followers immediately and gain a huge platform. The next time she’s in a film I’ll bet we’ll see her on there. The last time she had anything to promote it was Bird Box and that was over a year ago.
photos credit: Getty and Backgrid
Whatever works for them.
I’ve joked that my husband and I should have a separate bunkbed setup for nights when one of us is either sick, or can’t sleep. Every time I tried to fall asleep last night (and I just started some CBD for sleep/pain so I was SO cozy) my husband would either twitch in his sleep, or haul on the blanket (and we have a king duvet on a queen bed so it’s not like there’s a lack of covers) and wake me back up. A bunkbed would have been perfect for this hahah.
You could try separate covers at least!
Sleeping separately is the best thing I’ve ever done for my relationship. When I tell people, they are usually jealous. Everyone needs proper sleep, and not sharing a bed can really help with that. We still have plenty of togetherness and intimacy before or after getting a good nights rest.
It makes complete sense for a lot of people but it’s still seen as being very ‘different’ and people generally have an issue with different. I’m currently single but if I ever were in a relationship again, separate beds would be a must. I hate sleeping next to anyone, including my kids who I love more than anything in the world.
She’s 55 not 35, a lot of people start having trouble sleeping etc I really hate how the mag called it unconventional. Of course, this is a tabloid and they need their clicks. But seriously, it’s so much more common than we’d think and has no reflection of the level of intimacy.
Too bad there is still a stigma around this. Is has worked for us over 15 years now. I read an interesting article recently by a woman who moved into a smaller space with her husband and it ended their marriage. So e people just need their own space and if you have the luxury of separate bedrooms you get this every day.
Separate bedrooms sounds great to me. I bet more people would do it if they were less afraid of being judged
Separate bedrooms is not unconventional. Married couples have been doing it for years. I’ve only half joked with my hubby of 35 years that if we ever buy another house, it’s going to be a duplex. He can have one side and I’ll have the other side, and I don’t have to deal with his stuff and he won’t have to deal with mine. And if he’s really nice to me, I’ll even knock a door in the wall, so he doesn’t have to go outside to get to my side. Plus, he always complains that I steal the blankets in my sleep. Problem solved.
Men’s higher body temperature makes for a great heat source in chilly climes, though! (;
I’ve been considering this and I feel like this article is a sign…..
My friends and I joke that the ideal setup, if we ever were to recommit at this point in our lives, would be a duplex with pass through doors and MAYBE a shared common space or two. We like having companionship and all, but also like our own stuff/taste and controlling the remote.