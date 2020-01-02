Sandra Bullock and her boyfriend Bryan Randall sleep in separate bedrooms?

Embed from Getty Images

This story is from Star Magazine, which is why I put a question mark in the title. I get it, I’m skeptical of this story too but I wanted to talk about it. (We used to have a subscription to Star, but canceled it a couple of years ago. This was in the seat pocket when I was flying, like someone left it there for me!) A little while ago I covered an interview from Kate Beckinsale in which she said “more people would do well married if they didn’t have to live in the same house,” that it was hard to live with someone and that women often put aside their own needs to try to please everyone else. This rang true to me and a lot of you could relate. You also had stories about sleeping separately from your partners, and how this improved your relationships. According to Star, Sandra Bullock and her partner of four years, Bryan Randall, sleep in separate bedrooms and this works well for them. Here’s their report:

For Sandra Bullock and Bryan Randall, absence makes the heart grow fonder. “Getting a full night’s rest is very important for Sandra, so separate sleeping arrangements have been a must for her in every relationship,” a source reveals. “It’s her standard operating procedure.” [Sandra], 55, “is usually in bed by nine o’clock and up before dawn,” says the pal, while [Bryan], 52, “doesn’t hit the sack until after midnight.” To keep their connection, the pair make time for “dinner and weekly date nights.” Though their unconventional arrangement might raise some eyebrows, Sandy needs her space: “She tends to snore and wouldn’t want to annoy him!”

[From Star Magazine, print edition, December 30, 2019]

I was reviewing our past coverage of Sandra and Bryan and we’ve heard about potential engagements for them so many times. I’m surprised they’re not engaged or married yet, but given Sandra’s last marriage to that awful excuse for a human being, Jesse James, that’s understandable. I also go to bed around nine and get up at the crack, so my schedule mirrors Sandra’s and I need my beauty rest. As for the fact that they sleep separately, whatever works. I can see how snoring and different schedules would lead people to want to sleep separately. It’s so stressful when you can’t get a good night’s sleep as your entire day gets thrown off.

As an aside, I wonder if and when Sandra will join social media. If she did Instagram, it would be like when Jennifer Aniston finally got on. She would get so many followers immediately and gain a huge platform. The next time she’s in a film I’ll bet we’ll see her on there. The last time she had anything to promote it was Bird Box and that was over a year ago.

