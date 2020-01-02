Kanye West thinks T.I. checking on his daughter’s virginity is ‘God-approved’

Kanye West has now been doing his Sunday Service/preacher cosplay for a year. On his one-year anniversary of Yeezus-preaching, Kanye went to Skid Row in LA, and preached at the Union Rescue Mission. I can’t believe it’s been a full year of this. Part of me thinks it’s okay-ish that Kanye has a somewhat healthier outlet for his disordered mind. Another part of me thinks that Kanye is getting “high” on a very problematic version of religion, and it’s not only dangerous for him, it’s dangerous for the people around him and the people who might take his religious ranting seriously.
Just when I want to give Kanye the benefit of the doubt about anything, he reminds all of us that he still sucks and deserves to be Forever Cancelled. He had one of those moments while preaching in Skid Row. He started going on and on about “devil-approved” and “god-approved” subjects, and then he made a reference to the scandal with T.I. taking his teenage daughter to the gynecologist to check her hymen. Kanye said:
“I ain’t telling nobody what to do. I’m expressing what I been through. ‘Cause you know people love to take a soundbite and say, ‘This was not exactly devil-approved by the internet’. You can be speaking on something that’s God-approved…you know what I’m saying? Like all those songs we be dancing to, twerking to, [and] they tried to play T.I. They tried to play T.I., but he’s talking about something God-approved.”
Yes, it’s God-approved to monitor your daughter’s hymen, at least according to Kanye. Garbage. Complete and utter garbage. I mean, is this the most problematic thing he’s ever said? Of course not. But it still sucks. And what’s worse is that there are probably millions of people out there who agree with him and agree that a father checking his daughter’s hymen is approved by God.
When it comes to Kanye and his belief in “god”.
Always remember: Kanye believes that either (1) Kanye is God, or (2) Kanye is part of “god’s inner circle, and God is great BECAUSE God made Kanye the GENIUS that that mentally ill jackass thinks he is.
Yeah all of this is delusions of grandeur 101. And the Kardashians gaslighting all of us by acting like all of this is super normal okay behavior.
All I know is I loved reading the title while looking at his baked potato pic.
Mabs, Lol! He definitely has the intellect of a spud.
Thank you for using this photo as the feature image. It makes it clear to anyone tempted into thinking otherwise that he is never to be taken seriously or as an authority on absolutely anything ever.
Question for Kanye: Are Trump’s actions god approved? This is why I left organized religion – the sheer hypocrisy of it all.
I pray for his children.
I don’t know how Kim can stand it.
If you don’t have a vagina you need to STFU.
I can’t stand this a$$hole. He and T.I. are “devil approved”
Using the same tired trick used for centuries: using the Bible and God as a way of controlling women.
You mean, “if it’s not your vagina, stfu”
Having a vagina doesn’t give you the right to police a vagina that’s not yours. This purity obsession is nuts. There are too many mothers who agree with TI and Kanye and they don’t get a pass cause they got lady parts too.
@Rapunzel in this particular case I’m referring to men who constantly think they are authorities when it comes to women and their bodies.
I get what you are saying. I’m just tired of men hijacking these conversations. Women who consign this bullshit are just as problematic too.
So Kanye doesn’t want Kim to dress sexy, doesnt want his daughter to wear makeup and thinks hymen monitoring is appropriate fathering. Seems like he is really focused on women and the idea that women need to be exactly what he wants. Not disturbing at all.
He is so delusion that he forgot about his wife’s sex tape.
But more importantly, what has Kanye’s sexual history been, since he’s the one doing the slut-shaming and telling people it’s okay to subject girls to toxic things like this?
Of course Kanye said this. Of course he did. Kanye is a contrarian to the core. I highly doubt he agrees with TI’s gross statements, he just wants to chime in with an opposing viewpoint because he’s a petulant, argumentative jerk. It’s so much like his trump love. All the reasons in the world for Kanye to not do what he does and he’s going to do it anyway because someone told him don’t do it.
I’m surprised that Kanye allows Kim to keep his daughters hair pressed. So no makeup and trendy clothing but straightening a little girls hair is godly and healthy? Yeezus.
Utter trash. I challenge anyone who thinks this is just a promo for his next album. He’s a man who’s mentally ill (fully admits to not taking his meds) and thinks he’s God or the closest thing to it. There are those who will make life decisions on his manic, misogynistic crap and make some young woman somewhere suffer where she need not. There are those, especially in the black community who instead of getting real help for mental illness will follow this twerp. This will not end well.
Has Kanye forgotten who he’s married to? His wife, who’s currently ‘studying’ to be a lawyer in between blackface photoshoots was forced on an unsuspecting public via a porn tape. A porn tape that he used to brag about on a regular basis. As it says in the Bible, ‘Jesus wept’.
Why would you still be giving Kanye the benefit of the doubt? He’s already shown us who he is. Why won’t you believe him? He’s a fool!
What happens if the hymen is broken? Does he have the God given right to stone her to death? Seriously what is the endgame is for these people.
Kanye is heading down a dangerous path because he is increasingly delusional and people are just tagging along because of the ‘performances’. NYT did an article about these people who attended his Christmas opera type show. Just weird and they’re all enabling him.