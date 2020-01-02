Kanye West thinks T.I. checking on his daughter’s virginity is ‘God-approved’

Kanye West has now been doing his Sunday Service/preacher cosplay for a year. On his one-year anniversary of Yeezus-preaching, Kanye went to Skid Row in LA, and preached at the Union Rescue Mission. I can’t believe it’s been a full year of this. Part of me thinks it’s okay-ish that Kanye has a somewhat healthier outlet for his disordered mind. Another part of me thinks that Kanye is getting “high” on a very problematic version of religion, and it’s not only dangerous for him, it’s dangerous for the people around him and the people who might take his religious ranting seriously.

Just when I want to give Kanye the benefit of the doubt about anything, he reminds all of us that he still sucks and deserves to be Forever Cancelled. He had one of those moments while preaching in Skid Row. He started going on and on about “devil-approved” and “god-approved” subjects, and then he made a reference to the scandal with T.I. taking his teenage daughter to the gynecologist to check her hymen. Kanye said:

“I ain’t telling nobody what to do. I’m expressing what I been through. ‘Cause you know people love to take a soundbite and say, ‘This was not exactly devil-approved by the internet’. You can be speaking on something that’s God-approved…you know what I’m saying? Like all those songs we be dancing to, twerking to, [and] they tried to play T.I. They tried to play T.I., but he’s talking about something God-approved.”

Yes, it’s God-approved to monitor your daughter’s hymen, at least according to Kanye. Garbage. Complete and utter garbage. I mean, is this the most problematic thing he’s ever said? Of course not. But it still sucks. And what’s worse is that there are probably millions of people out there who agree with him and agree that a father checking his daughter’s hymen is approved by God.