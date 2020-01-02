Nick Gordon has passed away from a drug overdose at the age of 30

Whitney Houston passed away in 2012, and left chaos in her wake. Her daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown inherited some of her mother’s estate, and following Whitney’s passing, Bobbi Kristina began “dating” Nick Gordon, a guy who had been raised as her brother. In January 2015, in a home Bobbi shared with Nick, Bobbi was found unresponsive in a bathtub. She spent six months in a coma, then passed away in July 2015. Everyone blamed Nick. He seemed like a con artist, and he also seemed to have had some kind of hand in Bobbi’s death. He was never criminally charged, but the family sued him in civil court, and he was ordered to pay $36 million to Bobbi Kristina’s family. I have no idea if he ever did. Sadly he’s passed away, and it looks like a drug overdose:
Nick Gordon, the ex-boyfriend of Bobbi Kristina Brown, has died. He was 30. Gordon’s brother, Jack Walker Jr., confirms to PEOPLE that Gordon died Wednesday in Florida following a drug overdose.
“We are devastated by the loss of my beautiful brother,” Walker Jr. tells PEOPLE in a statement. “He leaves a void in the hearts of my family and his friends. Nick’s battle in life was not an easy one. I will be forever grateful that my God afforded a small moment at the very end of Nick’s life, and I was able to hold his hand as he journeyed on.”
In response to Gordon’s death, Gordon’s lawyer Joe S. Habachy tells PEOPLE, “My heart is heavy today after learning that my long time client Nick Gordon died at the young age of thirty. While I cannot speak to the specific circumstances of his death, I can say that it’s been truly heartbreaking to have witnessed first hand the total devastation that drug addiction has wreaked upon a group of young friends, all of whom were loved and had immense potential,” Habachy adds.
Sources told The Daily Mail that Gordon had suffered a number of heart attacks on New Year’s Day and was rushed to the Intensive Care Unit at Altamonte Springs Hospital, where he eventually died.
Gordon’s sudden death comes three years after he was found liable in the wrongful death case of Whitney Houston‘s daughter, Brown. The 22-year-old was found unconscious and unresponsive with drugs in her system in the bathtub of the Georgia townhouse she shared with Gordon in early 2015. As a result of the case decision, Gordon was ordered by a judge to pay $36 million to her estate.
In recent years, Gordon found himself entangled in legal drama after his girlfriend Laura Leal accused him of a physical altercation.
This feels more like an accident than Nick consciously choosing to overdose. It was reported, at the time, that both Nick and Bobbi Kristina were heavy drug users at the time of her death, and I would not be surprised if Nick had been abusing drugs for years. It took a toll on his body. I feel sorry for Nick’s family. This whole saga from Whitney and Bobby Brown to Bobbi and Nick, has been a Faulknerian family tragedy and it’s sad.
Sad. I mean – it’s always sad when someone’s life goes so far off the rails that they do the kind of shit that he’s done over the years. I think he can be a victim of his circumstances, but also be a pretty garbage person, though. It’s a shame that he never pulled it together.
Faulknerian is a perfect descriptor of this tragic saga. I feel so much for all the family and friends left in the wake.
Same. The story of Whitney breaks my heart every time. Such a tragic way for her life to end. Her gift that continues to bring so much joy to so many… she just left this world way too soon. She never realized her extra ordinary self worth. Kills me. 😭
Yes. Her voice. Her talent. Her face. Her charisma and wit. She was truly extraordinary. She seemed to have it all and yet she was miserable. Makes me wonder if it’s really possible to fill the void.
It’s horrible to not be even a little bit surprised by the death of a 30 year old.
rest in peace of course, but I always thought Whitney’s death was suspicious too, like the talented mr gordon had somehow descended on their lives and moved right in…
It was drugs. Drugs were there way before Gordon. Drugs attract shady people and shady situations that sometimes turn out tragic. Nick Gordon wasn’t a good person but it’s unfair to pin it all on him. Obviously, he was genuinely addicted too.
I’m still so sad about Whitney and Bobbi Kristina’s death. Awful all around.
@Sue, you need to adjust your thinking. Whitney Houston was massively talented and a beautiful soul. She also had a documented history of drug use going back to her early years in the industry (possibly earlier). Nick Gordon was a 12 year old child when he was taken in and adopted by Whitney. He was maybe 21/22 when she died. Are you seriously saying that you think a kid was responsible for 48 year old Whitney’s drug use and death? Sit down.
Yup, me : I agree with you overall but Whitney never adopted Gordon. Bobbi Kristina is her one and only child. Nick went to live with them when he was around 17, after his own family kicked him out.
That’s a disgusting comment!
If anything, those kids became addicts with a lot of help from the environment they grew up in. There’s sadly nothing suspicious about a drug addicts dying from drug overdose, the opioid crisis should have made this very clear to everyone by now. To blame a child for their parent’s addiction is messed up.
His lawyer said it all perfectly. Pretty devastating situation all around.
Does Bobbi Brown do drugs, too? I always wondered how he stepped off the train tracks seemingly problem-free, while others in Whitney’s wake followed a similar fate.
Not surprised by his ending.
and bobby brown outlives them all. who would’ve thought.