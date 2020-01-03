Luann de Lesseps says she’s drinking responsibly after arrest and rehab stays

Embed from Getty Images

The other day a handyman came to my house whom the landlord hired and didn’t tell me about (it’s a long story but I’m moving out). The guy said he knew me and it turns out I had met him at an AA meeting years ago! It was really nice actually and I told him that I had three and a half years sober. I’m so proud of that whenever I think about it, but I don’t give myself enough credit for it. I stayed sober! Alcohol was poison to me and if I could moderate my drinking I would have figured out how to do that over the many years I tried. I tried so many different ways to moderate and I kept a damn spreadsheet with drink counts, but it was just not possible for me. Abstinence keeps me level-headed, it’s improved my mood, my life, my career and my relationships in every way. So that’s what came to mind when I read this story about Luann de Lesseps, who has been to rehab twice and has been arrested for assaulting and threatening a police officer. Luann was court-ordered not to drink and now that the time is up she thinks she can moderate again. Sure she can.

Luann de Lesseps… tells PEOPLE exclusively that after months of sobriety, she has recently made the decision to allow herself a drink on occasion. Coming to that conclusion was something that de Lesseps approached slowly and responsibly, she says, after much soul-searching. “New Year’s has been a time of reflection,” explained de Lesseps, of her choice. “I’ve learned a great deal about myself, and I’m in a very good place and finally back in the drivers seat.” “I’ve always said my journey is day by day,” the Countess added. “I’m toasting to a happy new year ahead!”

[From People]

Luann gave these quotes to People and they ran with the headline that she’s drinking responsibly, so I presume they’re not just interpreting her saying “I’m toasting to a happy new year ahead” as her drinking again. Even if she did say that, what would she mean other than “I am drinking again?” From what little I know of her, this sounds like her. She thinks she’s an exception and she can drink again. Some people can after having trouble, but she’s been to rehab twice and this sounds like a disaster in the making. She’s a Real Housewife though, the ones who are unpredictable are the ones who get the best storylines. Luann also has a cabaret show, which has been on the road for two years now.

Embed from Getty Images

I don’t think I could hang out with these women sober though.

Embed from Getty Images