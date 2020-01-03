Luann de Lesseps says she’s drinking responsibly after arrest and rehab stays

Embed from Getty Images
The other day a handyman came to my house whom the landlord hired and didn’t tell me about (it’s a long story but I’m moving out). The guy said he knew me and it turns out I had met him at an AA meeting years ago! It was really nice actually and I told him that I had three and a half years sober. I’m so proud of that whenever I think about it, but I don’t give myself enough credit for it. I stayed sober! Alcohol was poison to me and if I could moderate my drinking I would have figured out how to do that over the many years I tried. I tried so many different ways to moderate and I kept a damn spreadsheet with drink counts, but it was just not possible for me. Abstinence keeps me level-headed, it’s improved my mood, my life, my career and my relationships in every way. So that’s what came to mind when I read this story about Luann de Lesseps, who has been to rehab twice and has been arrested for assaulting and threatening a police officer. Luann was court-ordered not to drink and now that the time is up she thinks she can moderate again. Sure she can.
Luann de Lesseps… tells PEOPLE exclusively that after months of sobriety, she has recently made the decision to allow herself a drink on occasion.
Coming to that conclusion was something that de Lesseps approached slowly and responsibly, she says, after much soul-searching.
“New Year’s has been a time of reflection,” explained de Lesseps, of her choice. “I’ve learned a great deal about myself, and I’m in a very good place and finally back in the drivers seat.”
“I’ve always said my journey is day by day,” the Countess added. “I’m toasting to a happy new year ahead!”
Luann gave these quotes to People and they ran with the headline that she’s drinking responsibly, so I presume they’re not just interpreting her saying “I’m toasting to a happy new year ahead” as her drinking again. Even if she did say that, what would she mean other than “I am drinking again?” From what little I know of her, this sounds like her. She thinks she’s an exception and she can drink again. Some people can after having trouble, but she’s been to rehab twice and this sounds like a disaster in the making. She’s a Real Housewife though, the ones who are unpredictable are the ones who get the best storylines. Luann also has a cabaret show, which has been on the road for two years now.
I don’t think I could hang out with these women sober though.
Embed from Getty Images
My mantra these days is, it starts with a sip. So I don’t have that sip.
I wish LuAnn the best, but I’m guessing down the road after a few more hiccups, she’ll announce that she’s sober and can’t drink.
Good on you lobstah,and @CB always inspiring to hear you talk about your continued sobriety!
This woman I’m afraid will end up in a very serious health/legal crisis,and I’m afraid she’s never going to learn if assaulting an officer while intoxicated didn’t wake her.
She violated her parole by drinking after a cabaret show, she refused an ankle monitor because it would impact her life too much, and she makes it seem like her assault on a police officer was something that happened to her and not something she did.
I don’t think she has a handle on this, and we’re going to see a messy spiral. I think she’s a self absorbed narcissist, but I still feel so bad for people struggling with sobriety.
As someone who has been to treatment 4 times, I agree that this is a recipe for disaster. Alcoholism is a cruel beast, and it made me do things I would never do sober. I lied, cheated, stole from friends and family, was missing work, lost friends, alienated myself, isolated, and the list goes on and on. The only choice for me is to remain completely abstinent from alcohol. I’m lucky I was able to finally repair many of the relationships I destroyed in active addiction. It’s been almost 2 years now and I’ve never felt better. I don’t watch these reality shows, but I always hope that anyone suffering with this terrible disease can find a way to get out of it’s grip.
Rehab? Twice? Assault? But now she can drink responsibly. Damaged brain muttering damaged words.
Yeah this is only the beginning of this story I’m afraid.
You don’t need alcohol to be happy, people! Ultimately it only makes things worse. But we don’t see the next morning in your cabaret show.
I could see if she’d been partying a little too much and cut back to a more moderate level, but 2 rounds of rehab and an arrest signals a person who is not in control.
I don’t think there’s such a thing as drinking responsibly after rehab, especially after multiple trips to rehab and seeing her behavior on the show. She doesn’t take her situation seriously and it’s clear she sees no consequence in her actions.
Yes, what I read between the lines is a big FOMO if she’s not out drinking. I don’t think she understands the seriousness of her situation at all.