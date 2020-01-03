Donnie Wahlberg left a $2,020 tip at an IHOP for the new year

One lucky server got a fantastic surprise on New Year’s Day. Donnie Wahlberg stopped into an IHOP in St. Charles, Illinois, and left his server a $2,020 tip on a $78 bill! (Fox reported it was $76, but the total was $2,098.45.) We know about this because Jenny McCarthy tweeted about it:
That’s an incredibly kind gesture by Donnie, and that server’s year is, I hope, off to a fabulous start. I just wish that Jenny hadn’t been the one to post about it, because it comes off as obnoxious bragging about Donnie when she’s the one sharing the story: “Look how amazing my husband is, everyone!” (I’m assuming that Donnie knew she was tweeting, of course.) She irks me, though, so it’s possible that I’d be less bothered if someone else’s partner did the same thing.
Donnie wrote “2020 Tip Challenge” on the bill. I guess Jenny was tweeting, in part, to spread the word, so I’ll give her that. Not everyone tips well. Servers get paid so little, and depend on that extra money. I always tip 20% when I go out to eat, and it bugs me when people want to be cheap and not give a decent tip to their server. If you can’t afford to tip fairly, you shouldn’t go out to eat. If there’s a problem with the food, that’s not on the server, and everyone is human and makes mistakes. Good for Donnie for spreading some unexpected cheer to start off the new year. Maybe people will be a bit more generous the next time that they go out for a meal.
I cant stand JM, and this does feel a little AW-y, but its still a really nice gesture and I’m sure it made that server’s day.
I’m happy for the server. That’s a tough business and that money will hopefully go a long way in helping financially.
Her anti-vax stance has done so much harm in the world that her husband’s generosity (gosh, wouldn’t that be fun to be wealthy and spray money wherever you wanted?) doesn’t even touch.
Sour grapes on January 3, I know, sorry. But diseases we had vaccined into submission are on the rise.
Jenny McCarthy is a problematic anti-Vaxer but I think she and Donny are cute together. Good for them for challenging their friends / people in their tax bracket to pay it forward with generous tips.
Oh yea it’s soooo sweet, just look at her humble brag! Ugh screw them both. People who are anti science do not get a pass.
Of course it’s very kind and generous of him. The fact that this even exists as a thing, though, just speaks to the alarming wealth disparity we have. To him it’s a cute New Year gesture that doesn’t cause him any financial stress. To the server… who knows how much that money means. Most working people struggle so much and need to pay medical bills, rent, loans, car payments and many many people are barely keeping their heads above water. To think what $2000 means to Donnie (nothing really) and what $2000 means to the average working person (a great deal), highlights one of our biggest societal problems as we enter a new decade.
I didn’t realize they live up the street from me…in St. Charles, IL….
For WAY TOO MANY IN THIS COUNTRY….$2000…can LITERALLY be the difference between life and death…having someplace to lay your head at night or being homeless…or being able to get to work because your older car needs a new brakes or tires, ESPECIALLY on the horrific roads that are out this way…
That was a decent thing to do.
20% is the minimum acceptable amount to tip and it astounds me when anyone falls below that threshold. I typically tip 25% on bills below $20 because I was taking up someone’s table and ordering cheaper items doesn’t take any work off of the server’s plate.
That said, this story makes me more sad than warm and fuzzy. “Be generous to the poors, #tip2020!” Umm, thanks? The attempt is to raise awareness, so I appreciate her efforts, but it highlights our astounding income gap.