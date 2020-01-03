Kathy Griffin married her long-term partner on New Year’s Eve

Kathy Griffin revealed a surprise in her New Year’s Eve message to her fans – that she was engaged and getting married that night! Kathy posted a teaser at 7:31PM New Year’s Eve telling everyone she had a surprise for them. Just 45 minutes later, Kathy, 59, and boyfriend of eight years, Randy Bick, 41, posted this:
#HappyNewYears #2020NewYear #NewYearsDay pic.twitter.com/EV7gyjMFhV
— Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) January 1, 2020
Kathy received several congratulatory Tweets, some of which speculated that maybe this was all just a bit. By 9:51PM she denied that it was anything other than the real deal, speaking of the ceremony in the past tense. So somewhere between 8:17PM and 9:51PM, the 15-minute ceremony took place. Before midnight, Kathy posted a clip to let us know who the special officiant was – Lily Tomlin:
The entire ceremony was just under 14 minutes but I have to give you guys the uncut first 75 seconds. LOVE IT! We promised you atypical. We are in love and we cannot stop laughing. Thank you @LilyTomlin and Jane Wagner!#HappyNewYear pic.twitter.com/O5vOss3TCD
— Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) January 1, 2020
The voice heard off-camera is Lily’s wife, Jane Wagner. I have to admit, having Lily Tomlin perform the ceremony might be the only way I’d ever renew my vows – how amazing would that be?! Kathy said a few times that she intends to post the 15-minute ceremony to her YouTube page with the vows edited out because she wanted those to be private. So I guess not the “whole” 15-minute ceremony. As of this writing, it has not been posted but she’s technically on her honeymoon, so she’s allowed to take her time. Other than Lily and Jane, we don’t know who attended the ceremony. Apparently, the Kardashian-Jenners threw the couple an engagement party over Christmas so it wasn’t a spur of the moment idea. I guess our questions will be answered when the promised video goes up. Kathy looks nice in her floor length, simple cream dress. Her short-curly hair complements the ensemble well. I love her red rose bouquet and the soft fabric that’s framing them in the clip with Lily. Yes, the whole production of how she announced it and parsing it out in small clips is showy, but I am a firm believer that a wedding should be for the enjoyment of the couple and however they want to go about it is fine by me.
As for why they decided on a surprise NYE wedding, that too is so far a secret. CB speculated that the timing might have been a tax decision, to tie the knot before the end of the fiscal year and get the break in 2019. I suspect it had something to do with their 2018 breakup. They’d been together for seven years and called it quits. At some point, they reconciled, and my guess is promises were made at that time that the relationship would move in that direction, it’s happened before *raises hand*. I’m not Kathy’s biggest fan but I wish her well in this new chapter of her life.
They look cute together!
I was happy for heard when I heard. She’s been through a lot these past few years.
They didn’t throw her a party, it seems as though she was trying to joke That their Christmas party was for the happy couple. I used to love her and then she just started alienating herself. I’ve read her bio and enjoyed her a lot, she has a pedophile brother who she sent to jail. She has been through a lot in her life, I’ll give her that.
Congrats! Happy for her
She is one tough broad. I used to watch her reality show eons ago before those shows were everywhere. She has had so much happen to her but manages to keep a sense of humor about it. Congratulations to her! Her hubby is very cute!
I loved her original life on the d list show-back when Bravo was in its reality-tv infancy! She may not be everyone’s favorite, but she’s always taken loving care of her parents-which I admire.
Plus, she dealt with the betrayal by her first husband (secretly siphoning $$$ out of their bank accounts) pretty gracefully.
Wishing Kathy lots of happiness and peace this new year!