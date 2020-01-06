“Joaquin Phoenix convinced the Golden Globes to go vegan” links

Joaquin Phoenix was the one who organized the Golden Globes going vegan, apparently. But that’s according to Moby. [Just Jared]

I would assume that Taylor Swift only “forgave” Amy Poehler after Poehler extended the olive branch, because that’s how it was with Katy Perry too. [LaineyGossip]

Adele & Harry Styles? I bet they’re just friends. [Dlisted]

Who had your favorite sparkly dress at the Globes? [Go Fug Yourself]

Here’s the full list of 2020 Globe winners. [Pajiba]

Harvey Weinstein’s criminal trial begins today. [Jezebel]

Julian Castro endorses Elizabeth Warren. [Towleroad]

Ronan Farrow made a joke about Ricky Gervais’s monologue. [Seriously OMG]

T&L’s horror at Gwyneth Paltrow’s Fendi was amazing. [Tom & Lorenzo]

joaquin talking about the vegan food and how he’s never been so proud to attend an award ceremony. pic.twitter.com/Z6aB8UZ9qD — kaz. (@joaquinsjoker) January 6, 2020