“Joaquin Phoenix convinced the Golden Globes to go vegan” links

Joaquin Phoenix was the one who organized the Golden Globes going vegan, apparently. But that’s according to Moby. [Just Jared]
I would assume that Taylor Swift only “forgave” Amy Poehler after Poehler extended the olive branch, because that’s how it was with Katy Perry too. [LaineyGossip]
Adele & Harry Styles? I bet they’re just friends. [Dlisted]
Who had your favorite sparkly dress at the Globes? [Go Fug Yourself]
Here’s the full list of 2020 Globe winners. [Pajiba]
Harvey Weinstein’s criminal trial begins today. [Jezebel]
Julian Castro endorses Elizabeth Warren. [Towleroad]
Ronan Farrow made a joke about Ricky Gervais’s monologue. [Seriously OMG]
T&L’s horror at Gwyneth Paltrow’s Fendi was amazing. [Tom & Lorenzo]
joaquin talking about the vegan food and how he’s never been so proud to attend an award ceremony. pic.twitter.com/Z6aB8UZ9qD
— kaz. (@joaquinsjoker) January 6, 2020
How many of them actually ate the food and how much of that food went in the garbage after the show ended because most of those celebs don’t eat at awards shows. It would have been better to ask these celebs not to fly on their private jets or use large limos to attend the ceremony. But I guess that’s asking for too much.
@ME :
I don’t think that all of us are suited to be vegan, but there is absolutely NOTHING, NOTHING WHAT SOEVER wrong with eating more vegan and eating a lot less meat, eggs and dairy.
It would make a huge difference, if millions of people would be eating more vegan than NOT!
I have several friends and coworkers that are flexitarian, they eat vegan from Monday to Friday, but enjoy a bit of dairy, eggs and meat on Saturday and Sunday.
They say that it improved their health, weight and finances, and they don’t feel deprived.
We are in a crisis, climate change is a real thing that is threatening our very existence.
We can all start improving the situation by eating more vegan, it’s not some huge sacrifice to be made.
I’ve read that the leftover food is being donated from these events.
I would like to see celebrities to lead by example and be more considered when travelling, just using different type of vehicles would be a nice improvement.
Do they all need limos and private jets?
Agree totally with the comments above. Film making creates a massive carbon footprint. Going vegan at one awards ceremony is hardly making a dent. I don’t doubt Pheonix’s dedication to veganism, but it’s purely optics here.