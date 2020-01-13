Zayn Malik & Gigi Hadid went to dinner for his 27th birthday, they’re back together

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid stayed broken up for a solid year, throughout 2019 basically. In 2017 and 2018, they did a lot of on-and-off stuff, breaking up and making up several times in months-long spans. Once I actually read some interviews from Zayn, I understood it more – he sounds like A LOT, especially for a young relationship, you know?

Well, now Zayn is 28 27 and Gigi is 24. They’re still young but they’re not “kids.” And they’re back together officially. They were seen together around New Year’s and there were rumors for weeks now that they had gotten back together. Here’s the confirmation. Zayn and Gigi were spotted together, having dinner in New York on Saturday night. Zayn turned 27 years old on Sunday, and it looked like they did a pre-birthday dinner with a few close friends, and Bella Hadid, Anwar Hadid and Anwar’s girlfriend Dua Lipa Gigi and Zayn walked arm in arm after dinner.

I mean, they’re old enough to know what they’re doing, and we all know couples like this, couples who break up and make up a million times, couples who seem kind of dysfunctional and yet they seem obsessed with each other. I thought it was a good sign for Gigi that she spent time apart from Zayn last year, and she was living that Single Girl life, dating a dude from The Bachelor and hanging out with girlfriends and all that. Is this backsliding? Or is it a couple who truly loves each other and needed time apart to grow and then find their way back to each other? Why am I so invested in this, and why do I feel like I’m the only one who IS invested in this? I have so many questions, clearly.