Zayn Malik & Gigi Hadid went to dinner for his 27th birthday, they’re back together

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid stayed broken up for a solid year, throughout 2019 basically. In 2017 and 2018, they did a lot of on-and-off stuff, breaking up and making up several times in months-long spans. Once I actually read some interviews from Zayn, I understood it more – he sounds like A LOT, especially for a young relationship, you know?
Well, now Zayn is
28 27 and Gigi is 24. They’re still young but they’re not “kids.” And they’re back together officially. They were seen together around New Year’s and there were rumors for weeks now that they had gotten back together. Here’s the confirmation. Zayn and Gigi were spotted together, having dinner in New York on Saturday night. Zayn turned 27 years old on Sunday, and it looked like they did a pre-birthday dinner with a few close friends, and Bella Hadid, Anwar Hadid and Anwar’s girlfriend Dua Lipa Gigi and Zayn walked arm in arm after dinner.
I mean, they’re old enough to know what they’re doing, and we all know couples like this, couples who break up and make up a million times, couples who seem kind of dysfunctional and yet they seem obsessed with each other. I thought it was a good sign for Gigi that she spent time apart from Zayn last year, and she was living that Single Girl life, dating a dude from The Bachelor and hanging out with girlfriends and all that. Is this backsliding? Or is it a couple who truly loves each other and needed time apart to grow and then find their way back to each other? Why am I so invested in this, and why do I feel like I’m the only one who IS invested in this? I have so many questions, clearly.
They both look happy. I’m not sure I’ve ever seen Zayn smile.
Matching outfits!!! Okay, I’m here for round 6 of this.
What a totally not planned encounter with the paparazzi wow. But well, I actually love Gigi’s outfit and Zayn is looking really well! A while ago I saw some pictures of him and they got me a little worried for his health even though I don’t particularly follow his life/career.
Awwwwww, look at them in their matchy outfits! Too cute!
I love his jacket.
My husband and I did the on and off thing for 2 years, and I spent some time dating around, making solid friendships, and living my best life. When we got back together for good we were both ready for a serious relationship and had changed in ways that were compatible. We were right around the age of Zayn and Gigi when we met. Omg…I turn 40 this year. Where does the time go?
They’re a gorgeous couple.
This all reminds me of Liam and Miley, like they can’t just quit each other
That hair style does not work for her.
I don’t think I’ve ever seen her really smile. It doesn’t even look like her, but good for them!
I am invested too 🤷🏻♀️
I really like them together, so count me in in being invested.
I kinda like them together, so I’m invested too. I have a feeling they’ll get married eventually.
He could be about to release some new music, methinks. Run, Gigi, run!
why is her face so…big? I mean, it looks like she had an allergic reaction to something and it swelled up.
and those are two terrible outfits. his screams 90s to me. Like, I had a jacket like it in college, circa 1991. and her suit is some Dynasty realness. horrible color, too.
Those Hadid girls are tenacious with making sure they give relationship every possible chance. I predict Bella and Abel will also get back together in the next few months. Not sure if it is healthy or not but Gigi and Zayn look really happy
I’d say they are like Justin and Selena or Liam and Miley, but there are a lot of gossips that these two are doing this relationship thing just for publicity, and even right now pap stroll at Gigi birthday, so occasional yeah.
Those are some god-awful outfits!