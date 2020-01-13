Zayn Malik & Gigi Hadid went to dinner for his 27th birthday, they’re back together

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik surprise the world with their reconciliation on his birthday in NYC

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid stayed broken up for a solid year, throughout 2019 basically. In 2017 and 2018, they did a lot of on-and-off stuff, breaking up and making up several times in months-long spans. Once I actually read some interviews from Zayn, I understood it more – he sounds like A LOT, especially for a young relationship, you know?

Well, now Zayn is 28 27 and Gigi is 24. They’re still young but they’re not “kids.” And they’re back together officially. They were seen together around New Year’s and there were rumors for weeks now that they had gotten back together. Here’s the confirmation. Zayn and Gigi were spotted together, having dinner in New York on Saturday night. Zayn turned 27 years old on Sunday, and it looked like they did a pre-birthday dinner with a few close friends, and Bella Hadid, Anwar Hadid and Anwar’s girlfriend Dua Lipa Gigi and Zayn walked arm in arm after dinner.

I mean, they’re old enough to know what they’re doing, and we all know couples like this, couples who break up and make up a million times, couples who seem kind of dysfunctional and yet they seem obsessed with each other. I thought it was a good sign for Gigi that she spent time apart from Zayn last year, and she was living that Single Girl life, dating a dude from The Bachelor and hanging out with girlfriends and all that. Is this backsliding? Or is it a couple who truly loves each other and needed time apart to grow and then find their way back to each other? Why am I so invested in this, and why do I feel like I’m the only one who IS invested in this? I have so many questions, clearly.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik surprise the world with their reconciliation on his birthday in NYC

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik surprise the world with their reconciliation as they step out on his birthday!

Photos courtesy of Backgrid.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

17 Responses to “Zayn Malik & Gigi Hadid went to dinner for his 27th birthday, they’re back together”

  1. Kaye says:
    January 13, 2020 at 10:32 am

    They both look happy. I’m not sure I’ve ever seen Zayn smile.

    Reply
  2. MC2 says:
    January 13, 2020 at 10:34 am

    Matching outfits!!! Okay, I’m here for round 6 of this.

    Reply
  3. Daisy says:
    January 13, 2020 at 10:35 am

    What a totally not planned encounter with the paparazzi wow. But well, I actually love Gigi’s outfit and Zayn is looking really well! A while ago I saw some pictures of him and they got me a little worried for his health even though I don’t particularly follow his life/career.

    Reply
  4. fatladysinging says:
    January 13, 2020 at 10:35 am

    Awwwwww, look at them in their matchy outfits! Too cute!

    I love his jacket.

    Reply
  5. Mle428 says:
    January 13, 2020 at 10:38 am

    My husband and I did the on and off thing for 2 years, and I spent some time dating around, making solid friendships, and living my best life. When we got back together for good we were both ready for a serious relationship and had changed in ways that were compatible. We were right around the age of Zayn and Gigi when we met. Omg…I turn 40 this year. Where does the time go?

    Reply
  6. S808 says:
    January 13, 2020 at 10:43 am

    They’re a gorgeous couple.

    Reply
  7. crogirl says:
    January 13, 2020 at 10:44 am

    This all reminds me of Liam and Miley, like they can’t just quit each other

    Reply
  8. Deedee says:
    January 13, 2020 at 10:45 am

    That hair style does not work for her.

    Reply
  9. Kersplasha says:
    January 13, 2020 at 10:46 am

    I don’t think I’ve ever seen her really smile. It doesn’t even look like her, but good for them!

    Reply
  10. Sarah says:
    January 13, 2020 at 10:50 am

    I am invested too 🤷🏻‍♀️

    Reply
  11. MellyMel says:
    January 13, 2020 at 10:51 am

    I really like them together, so count me in in being invested.

    Reply
  12. Case says:
    January 13, 2020 at 10:53 am

    I kinda like them together, so I’m invested too. I have a feeling they’ll get married eventually.

    Reply
  13. Lucy says:
    January 13, 2020 at 10:54 am

    He could be about to release some new music, methinks. Run, Gigi, run!

    Reply
  14. whatWHAT? says:
    January 13, 2020 at 10:57 am

    why is her face so…big? I mean, it looks like she had an allergic reaction to something and it swelled up.

    and those are two terrible outfits. his screams 90s to me. Like, I had a jacket like it in college, circa 1991. and her suit is some Dynasty realness. horrible color, too.

    Reply
  15. Michael says:
    January 13, 2020 at 11:01 am

    Those Hadid girls are tenacious with making sure they give relationship every possible chance. I predict Bella and Abel will also get back together in the next few months. Not sure if it is healthy or not but Gigi and Zayn look really happy

    Reply
  16. Leriel says:
    January 13, 2020 at 11:10 am

    I’d say they are like Justin and Selena or Liam and Miley, but there are a lot of gossips that these two are doing this relationship thing just for publicity, and even right now pap stroll at Gigi birthday, so occasional yeah.

    Reply
  17. jenner says:
    January 13, 2020 at 11:12 am

    Those are some god-awful outfits!

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment