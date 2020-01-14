Selena Gomez got ‘curtain bangs’ or some shaggy fringe: love it or hate it?

From what I gather from my detractors, I’m known for certain things: stanning Angelina Jolie and the Duchess of Sussex, a bygone obsession with Benedict Cumberbatch, and a long-standing hatred for bangs. My lord, do I hate bangs. I loathe them almost as much as I hate Laura Dern, my nemesis. But what if… I’m actually okay with some bangs/fringe? It’s true – sometimes I’ll come across a certain fringe style which isn’t horrible, or a woman who can really pull off some bangs. To be fair, baby bangs are always a mistake, and I would suggest – for the bangs-inclined – to start with just a little shaggy side-fringe to see what that’s like.

Selena Gomez has experimented with fringe before, to mixed results. These are photos of Selena out on Monday, debuting her new shaggy fringe (“curtain bangs”?) and… I don’t hate it? I actually sort of like these bangs and I think they suit her face? Plus, they’re shaggy enough where they won’t be absolutely horrendous to grow out if she changes her mind. So let it be known far and wide: these bangs are okay, according to me. Plus I love her outfit in these photos – I really want that sweater.

Selena is stepping out this week on the promotional trail – she did voice work in Robert Downey Jr’s Doctor Doolittle movie (which looks like a big bomb) and she’s promoting the release of her latest album, Rare. She chatted with Variety about it – go here to read.