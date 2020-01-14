Selena Gomez got ‘curtain bangs’ or some shaggy fringe: love it or hate it?

From what I gather from my detractors, I’m known for certain things: stanning Angelina Jolie and the Duchess of Sussex, a bygone obsession with Benedict Cumberbatch, and a long-standing hatred for bangs. My lord, do I hate bangs. I loathe them almost as much as I hate Laura Dern, my nemesis. But what if… I’m actually okay with some bangs/fringe? It’s true – sometimes I’ll come across a certain fringe style which isn’t horrible, or a woman who can really pull off some bangs. To be fair, baby bangs are always a mistake, and I would suggest – for the bangs-inclined – to start with just a little shaggy side-fringe to see what that’s like.

Selena Gomez has experimented with fringe before, to mixed results. These are photos of Selena out on Monday, debuting her new shaggy fringe (“curtain bangs”?) and… I don’t hate it? I actually sort of like these bangs and I think they suit her face? Plus, they’re shaggy enough where they won’t be absolutely horrendous to grow out if she changes her mind. So let it be known far and wide: these bangs are okay, according to me. Plus I love her outfit in these photos – I really want that sweater.

Selena is stepping out this week on the promotional trail – she did voice work in Robert Downey Jr’s Doctor Doolittle movie (which looks like a big bomb) and she’s promoting the release of her latest album, Rare. She chatted with Variety about it – go here to read.

Photos courtesy of Backgrid.

16 Responses to “Selena Gomez got ‘curtain bangs’ or some shaggy fringe: love it or hate it?”

  1. Miss Grace Jones says:
    January 14, 2020 at 11:21 am

    Why does she look a rough 45 in the header pic?

    Reply
    • Valiantly Varnished says:
      January 14, 2020 at 11:27 am

      I wouldn’t say she looks rough but she definitely looks older than her 27 years. But I think it’s just the angle. She looks fine in most of the recent pics Ive seen of her.

      Reply
  2. Lara K says:
    January 14, 2020 at 11:23 am

    Nope.

    She doesn’t even look like herself She looks like Kaia Gerber got her face stuck in a vacuum cleaner.

    Reply
    • boodiba says:
      January 14, 2020 at 11:30 am

      I was just thinking how unattractive Kaia looks in the picture in that post of today – the fatal closetogether eyes thing.

      Reply
  3. josephine says:
    January 14, 2020 at 11:26 am

    Wow, harsh comments. I really like it. She’s got a 60′s vibe with this cut and I think it flatters her face. I like the outfit and the hair.

    Reply
  4. ao says:
    January 14, 2020 at 11:26 am

    I swear she looks exactly like Rachel Bilson.

    Reply
  5. Mrs. Peel says:
    January 14, 2020 at 11:26 am

    I think the bangs age her face, but that’s just my opinion.

    Reply
  6. BANANIE says:
    January 14, 2020 at 11:28 am

    I don’t like the bangs at all but I think they work really well with this particular outfit.

    Reply
  7. Sarah says:
    January 14, 2020 at 11:32 am

    I love bangs. I especially love straight bangs. I’m growing them out and it’s frustrating. I didn’t know clip in bangs was a thing

    Reply
  8. Sparkle says:
    January 14, 2020 at 11:37 am

    Her hair is always a mess never looks good

    Reply
  9. Nicegirl says:
    January 14, 2020 at 11:38 am

    I liked it better before the bangs.

    Reply
  10. GG4eva says:
    January 14, 2020 at 11:40 am

    Love Selena. Bangs and all.

    Reply
  11. Lila says:
    January 14, 2020 at 11:41 am

    I’m just itching to move them out of her eyes.

    Reply
  12. Miumiiiu says:
    January 14, 2020 at 11:56 am

    I love it. She’s always been pretty and I think she looks more gorgeous than ever. I may be biased since I also love her outfit.

    Reply

