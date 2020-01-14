“Jared Leto’s new villain-origin film ‘Morbius’ looks dumb & derivative” links

Here’s the trailer for Morbius, starring Jared Leto. It looks weird, bad and really derivative. Oh well? [Pajiba]
Is Billie Eilish singing the theme song for the latest James Bond movie? [JustJared]
Here’s another trailer for Black Widow. [Jezebel]
Aw, Julia Louis Dreyfus was such a cute kid! [Seriously OMG]
Michelle Dockery looks elegant on Tatler’s cover. [Tom & Lorenzo]
Lainey says that Prince Charles, William & Harry have agreed to stop leaking stuff about each other for the time being. [LaineyGossip]
Congresswoman Cardi B? Maybe. [Dlisted]
Is Shep Smith headed to CNN or MSNBC? [Towleroad]
Salma Hayek has several interesting monkey stories. [The Blemish]
Friend-of-the-blog Ellie Hall did an excellent, in-depth comparison of the coverage between the Duchess of Cambridge and the Duchess of Sussex. [Buzzfeed]
Both Billie and Finneas have confirmed that their song for 007 is officially underway I’m pretty curious as to how’s that gonna sound like!
“Is Billie Eilish singing the theme song for the latest James Bond movie?” – yes she does, and I am trying to convince myself that it means nothing for the movie, because it’s not a plot, direction or original soundtrack, it’s just a stupid song for credits.
It’s kinda interesting how they moved from a high voice (Sam Smith) to Billie’s whispering, lol. I miss Adele, ugh.
They’re trying to make Bond relevant to the youngest/nextgeneration of paying customers. I am so exhausted by this stupid franchise. Outdated is an understatement.
Agreed a million times over.
Nothing can compare to the classic Shirley Bassey. She is the queen of the bond themes in terms of current ones Adele while I am not a fan was well suited to it. This choice seems weak, but as you’ve said the whole franchise needs to just end.
Like Jared…….Leto……..
I’ve wondered for a long time if Jared Leto & his brother Shannon (both in their rock band 30 Seconds to Mars) will ever have their ‘moment’
It’s been forever hearing unsettling tales featuring them, their touring/concerts worldwide & underage female fans.
He looks like a complete mess in that photo. I love a good Jesus look, my hubs had the Jesus hair and beard when we were dating, which I loved, and Lego (LMAO Lego), had it going on for a while. But he’s lost all appeal. Comical clown clothing, Nasty, greasy-looking and desperate lol.
Good thing for Leto: nobody has played Morbius before, so for a long time he’ll be the best Morbius ever. I just hope he doesn’t end up in the MCU.
Morbotox
That Buzzfeed article went deep, was amazing, terrifying & sickening. Anybody who reads this article (hell, even if they just glanced at the side-by-side headlines) would have a hard time not seeing how racism affected the coverage of Meghan. Of course, we live in a world where Greasy Cheeto Piece of Crap & BoJo are “leaders” so I’m not bopeful💔💔
Twitter is full of people on the BuzzFeed thread for this piece being purposely obtuse and gaslighting others about what it’s front of them. They refuse to acknowledge the bias of the UK media and their own bias regardless of facts and evidence of it.