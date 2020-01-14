Please don’t believe that Sussexit was some kind of scheme by Duchess Meghan

I’ve referenced the slew of negative, nasty articles and “quotes” about the Duchess of Sussex, all of which came pouring out in the wake of the Sussexes’ announcement that they would step down as senior royals. We learned on Monday that the announcement worked well enough to shake up those crusty old fools and get them to comply with the bare bones desire of the Sussexes, which is to get out of the UK and to not be full time working royals. It’s been clear for a while that Harry and Meghan are a unit and they’re on the same page about everything. The joy they both exhibited at Canada House was evidence enough in retrospect. It was like a weight had been lifted from their shoulders and they could see freedom. Still, most of the British tabloids would have you believe that this is all Meghan manipulating poor Harry, and that Meghan is dangerous because she has a case of Ambition. Here’s something new (or newish): the Daily Mail has an interview with an unnamed “friend of Meghan,” with the kind of insidious nastiness you would expect from a “friend of William.” Honestly, this friend sounds like Samantha Markle.
Meghan Markle has the full support of her mother Doria Ragland as she and Prince Harry quit as senior royals, while a friend of Markle’s exclusively reveals to DailyMail.com that she has no ‘intention’ of ever returning to the UK to live.
Meghan has the backing of her Los Angeles-based 63-year-old mother, who ‘was really worried about Meghan… and is relieved that her daughter is putting her mental health and well being first,’ the insider said. Meghan, 38, herself admitted to struggling after the birth of Archie, as the friend explained Meghan was ‘miserable in the UK’ and ‘wasn’t sleeping well and started having anxiety attacks about her future.’
Now across the pond and last spotted in Canada, the friend said of Meghan: ‘This was her plan all along, to eventually leave the UK and build her own empire with Harry. Doria is very much about being true to oneself and so of course she will continue to encourage Meghan to take the road less traveled.’
Meghan’s friend revealed that she has no ‘intention’ to return to the UK to live permanently, saying: ‘She doesn’t want to raise Archie there and she doesn’t want to schlep back and forth. She’ll make extended visits but that’s it. They are looking for a permanent residence in Canada. She said she wants a country house in Whistler outside of Vancouver and a home in Toronto. What Meghan wants, Meghan gets. This was her plan all along, to eventually leave the UK and build her own empire with Harry. Meghan wants to make millions and this was never going to happen if she didn’t make a drastic change with Harry. She wants to be up there with [Jeff] Bezos and [Warren] Buffet. Some of her friends thought she would eventually divorce Prince Harry and marry a billionaire. She always talked about marrying a billionaire before she met Harry. Now she doesn’t have to because together they will make their own billion dollar empire. This is what she has wanted all along.’
I’m sure there are a lot of people who believe this, or believe a version of this. I think Meghan has always had ambitions and she still has ambitions. I don’t think those ambitions have much to do with creating a billion-dollar empire of Sussex Royal-branded tchotchkes though. I think Meghan and Harry both have ambitions… to grow the Invictus Games, to do more high-profile and comprehensive charity work, to find worthy causes they can help, and to raise their son in peace without a racist press attacking him every minute of his life. The idea that Meghan married Harry as some kind of master plan, some kind of epic scheme… well, it feels like the kind of racist trope found adjacent to the Angry Black Woman.
The tabs won’t leave her alone, coming or going. Canada is a big country and we don’t really care about celebrities in our midst, I think they will be happy here
I don’t think I’ve ever seen or experienced so many people work so incredibly hard to destroy one person.
It’s frightening. Can she really not defend herself from this? At what stage can she sue for slander? Never?
I don’t really Care if they comme live here, but I strongly refuse that canadian people pay for they security. We have better things to do with our taxes, like funding for people who can’t work, our Health system, schools and éducation for our kids.
It makes zero sense that anyone would join the BRF with the intention of leaving it.
And this whole “Meg wants a billionaire and now she doesn’t have to divorce Harry cause he can be a billionaire too” is ridiculous. Harry is part of the BRF, and financed luxuriously. This is clearly not a real friend speaking. Meg’s real friends would never say this twaddle.
I think a lot of things can be true. I believe Harry has long wanted to forge his own path away from the BRF. I believe that the British tabloids were nasty and racist.
With that said, I do not discount every story that paints Meghan as being something of a social climber, at least before she met Harry. And that she may very well be anxious to establish an empire utilizing Sussex Royal.
Again, I think this was Harry’s decision through and through, and he absolutely had validity to want to protect his wife and son from the gross tabloids and his dysfunctional family.
All of this “wanting to establish an empire” talk is embarrassing and very telling about the people who spout it. This is exactly the Svengali conspiracy type of nonsense that’s being criticized in the post.
” I still believe that Meghan has long had her sights on elevating her status any means possible. (Which could also be said for Kate, too.)”
I agree, and I don’t see this as a bad thing at all. You have a lot of people, usually white and male, who are dominating society not because of their talents, but because of their gender and skin color. Why shouldn’t a woman, and especially a woman of colour, try to elevate herself and go after what she wants?
I don’t think being ambitious is bad either. Which is why I think it’s OK to say if someone is ambitious, has bigger ideas for themselves, etc.
And you’re exactly right: White men are praised for their ambitions when women – especially women of color – are vilified.
You’re not seriously comparing Kate with a woman who has held a job since she was thirteen, are you?
Working hard and wanting to be a force for good is not the same as social climbing. This thread veers into very Daily Mail territory.
@Sarah, and in the case of the RF, the men are “selected by God” and nothing else matters. They don’t have to do much more than exist and pass on their blood to heirs because they are the chosen ones.
@Maria, I think my overall point is that I see social climbing more broadly and less negatively than most people. But I understand that most people use it to slam Meghan in a sexist and racist way.
Using this terminology still codifies Meghan as attempting to overreach herself. And it’s also patently untrue – if she were a social climber, she’d be satisfied with being part of the Royal Family (Kate is).
I tend to agree. Especially since ultimately, we know almost nothing about all of these people, Meghan in particular. She could be a total social climber, she could not be. She could be somewhere in between. I don’t see how someone could say they know one way or another without knowing her personally.
@T except when it’s used to describe black women it is used as a racist trope. Always has been. Black women who have ambitions and goals are seen as attempting to be “above their station”. Which has been the overall theme of every racist piece written about Meghan. That she should “stay in her place”. Which is why there is such vitriol about her marrying Harry.
Why must an ambitious woman be labeled. Nothing is wrong with wanting to achieve success in education, business and yes your life partner.
Because of patriarchy and misogyny ambition in men is admirable but ambition in women is nefarious, after all patriarchy is founded on women being secondary to men, on women being property.
When it comes to women, the word ambition is portrayed like some horrible disease. I’m white, but EE, working in London. Trust me it wasn’t good when I was ambitious back home, and a lot of times it’s even worse here. I can’t imagine what it must be like for women of colour. I can see how in UK society women are treated a lot of times. And they believe that they have an open mind. Brexit just enhanced these issues and it’s horrible to witness all around the world. I hope we soon go to the time where women of all colour and religion will be shown respect. I for one would celebrate any woman who is ambitious. So why is it a bad thing? Oh, yeah, I know… cause it puts the privileged ones in a position of actually having to prove their status.
” So why is it a bad thing? Oh, yeah, I know… cause it puts the privileged ones in a position of actually having to prove their status. ”
thanks for explaining this so clearly Lemonlyps!
An Australian friend of mine told me it is called “tall poppy syndrome” – when one wants to rise above the rest they cut off it’s head!
uuuu you know it has a positive aspect to it too. like when you actually are the best at something and grow and then others have to follow your lead or bust. wish that would work.
Wait a minute… Just a few months ago, the same tabloids were accusing Meghan of manipulating Harry into marrying her because she wanted so badly to BE PART OF the RF. Now, she is manipulating him into LEAVING? Which one is it?!
IKR? It gives you whiplash the way the narrative constantly changes.
Then give her a Oscar. Because what I see is two people madly in love. Like people have said, they are like magnets. I believe l what she said, I knew it would be hard but I thought it’d be fair. And it was not. It was disgusting.
You are right though, she’s being dragged right now all over social media. By mostly Americans who don’t know crap and wear red hats.
I’m honestly getting to the point where maybe I’m being gaslighted by these trolls and am starting to question myself?!
I just really hope that they’re nice, good people in love and that they stay together and live their lives as humanitarians with a quieter private life.
Ugh, my in laws are already starting with the “she took our arry!” narrative. Of course the media is going to blame her, people take issue with intelligent strong minded women and ESPECIALLY one of color. And the people who latch on to any reason not to like her will hold this grudge for ages. It will be a couple of years of them doing their own thing and growing their charities until the smoke and headlines die down, but inevitably they will be fine and happier. Hopefully by then more people will realize how poorly she was treated when they stop being spoon fed by the Fail.
Remind your in laws that Harry is a 34 year old husband, father, war veteran, creator or Invictus, creator of Sentebale and not a child incapable of making decisions on his own. It drives me crazy how people act like this isn’t a man who has experienced war and done things with his privilege. Why don’t want people want him to grow? They would be happier if he was still hanging around Vegas naked!
The “our Harry” narrative is just gross – he’s not the property of the public, of people who don’t know him.
I love that top photo with the smiles knowing the won’t be dealing with the royal rota no more. 😄
I’ve just remembered that when they left Canada House Meghan gave the photographers a little wave goodbye.
A bigger goodbye than any of us realised!
It’s not our business but It wouldn’t surprise me if we eventually discovered that the press being so cruel during Meghan’s pregnancy may have caused some post-partum issues for her. I do think there may be some truth in that. Everyone wants to believe Meghan and Harry are the perfect and happy golden couple but even golden couples have issues. I believe Meghan and Harry had every intention of sticking it out while QEII was alive but eventually stepping down during Charles’ eventual reign but the media became too much and affecting their mental health.
I definitely think it took a toll on her. I was looking at pictures today from Benjamin Wareing, a photographer, who was posting pictures of Meghan from a year ago on his twitter. She looked happy. And even before that, when I look back at pictures from the polo match (#polobaby) or the garden party with Charles and Camilla – she looked happy, confident, at ease in the situation. Then when I look at the Lion King premiere, for example – something shifted in her demeanor. It could just be the particular pictures I’m looking at, but I think you can pretty easily see the strain she was under.
Just the fact that Elton John put out that statement about the private plane tells me how much that news cycle upset them.
“Doria is very much about being true to oneself and so of course she will continue to encourage Meghan to take the road less traveled.”
Because the royal road is lousy with bumper-to-bumper traffic? Too many potholes? Pedestrian congestion? I’ve never been on the royal road…is it really that busy?
Harry let everyone know in their engagement interview how it was going to be, but folks didn’t believe him.
Harry said he and Meghan were a team and that whatever came their way would be basically them against the world because they chose each other. People just seemed to forgot or thought he was just saying words
Well, they learned Harry wasn’t just talking. 😄 Love it!
No one believed Harry.
But I’m sure he’s used to that
I thought the tabloids said that Meghan was desperate to join the royal family?
And now she never actually wanted to join it in the first place?
Which is it?
LOL. Some people believe anything.
I personally believe that Meghan entered the royal family in good faith, intending to be a full time working royal. She seemed excited to use her platform for good. And I think while Harry has wanted out for a while, he seemed resigned to his role. But it seems that the negative campaign really wore on them, which I think we can all understand.
They’re going to have a good life and they are going to do great things, so I’m excited to see their next stage.
Like Harry isn’t a 36 year old man with his own mind, his own will, his own hopes, dreams, and ambition. Gawd, they love infantalizing him, don’t they? He’s not that little kid walking somberly behind his beloved mother’s casket anymore. And he’s tougher than they give him credit for being. He fell in love with Meghan, ostensibly because they share their goals and dreams. HE has always make his decisions. He just has a family to considering and protect now.
I’m sure they both wanted more from their lives than opening charity shops in Northern towns.
You don’t befriend all these big ballers if you plan to live a boring life in Windsor.
Honestly, this. There’s money to be made and a life to live outside of the family that would control every aspect of their lives. They know this, and they decided, together, to go for it. There’s nothing wrong with ambition and wanting to make money. I’m sure they intend to do a lot of good too, that’s just their nature. But when your new bffs are Oprah, Serena, Amal, and Barrack, it seems unlikely you’d be interested in sitting back during an election, or cutting ribbons in small towns. They want more. Now they will see if they can get it. It’s not always about the luxurious life, but the way that you get that life. I think they’re more interested in putting in the work.
She wasn’t in the meeting, she wasn’t even in the country and yet she was still somehow pulling the strings?
With that amount of power, she should be Prime Minister!
Clearly her magic vagina works remotely!!! Controls him all the way across the Atlantic.
If this is all true, the UK and the Royal Family deserve it.
Did you guys see the side-by-side comparison of headlines regarding Kate and Meghan on BuzzFeed? It spells out so clearly and terrifyingly the racism Meg has experienced and pure vileness of the UK press. She should run far, far away.
Yep, I did. And yet people are still denying her treatment had anything to do with her race. The acrobatics people will do to deny racism are on Simone-Biles-at-the-Olympics level.
If your supporters are praising you for making power moves, then your detractors are going to call you scheming and manipulative. Any woman working in corporate America knows this. I certainly don’t think Meghan was in this as some sort of long con, but this isn’t a new narrative. Any assertive, ambitious woman in a power position faces similar criticism. Look at Hillary Clinton in the last election. In an effort to downplay her role as Secretary of State, making deals and kicking ass, her team had to turn her into a boring “aww shucks, look how relatable I am” Grandma so that she would have a shot of winning.
The Brits and the British press know deep down that lost 2 great ambassadors for their country over BS. TQ knows this is well. She probably also realizes that under William the Monarchy (as she knows it) will cease to exit. TQ should have stopped the bullying, petty jealousy and down right envious behavior from William in the beginning…just imagine where the RF would be had she. Now they’re back to where they started prior to Meghan but without their most popular member and the world quickly turning the page….good luck with that.
their narratives don’t make sense- “she loves the spotlight” but then she moved to sleepy Windsor from London& didn’t do the hospital photo call& they criticised her for being too private& told her to go back to America for privacy .
“She planned this all along”- sure that’s why she married another guy first and was an actress who did saucy scenes with outspoken views-knowing that the royal family has a history of loving divorced Americans especially mixed race ones who are politically engaged.
“She’s manipulating Harry& forcing him to leave his family etc”- sure classic tragic mulatto tropes being used. Not like Harry said previously he had wanted to step aside&had to be talked against it by the Queen. not that he’s railed against the press before and has been very litigious previously.
Also funny how much less concern there was for Meghan when she left her mum, friends, career etc behind for Harry & his family who would be like the big ‘family she never had’ but that doesn’t seem to have been the case with royals (or their staff) briefing against her as a degree wife, someone he should bed not wed etc. Given his own& his family’s history of racist comments etc was he deceiving her that she would be accepted?
I think she went into this wholeheartedly which is why she did loads of engagements pre wedding, did tours& researched charity scene, launched cookbook straight away. I imagine the lawsuits are going to bring more press attacks& they aren’t aligned with the rest of the family on dealing with the press. I think if she had been supported by the family at all the press might have calmed down but as they didn’t & with a political climate that is toxic in the U.K- she’s become the right wing whipping post who are determined to sully even her projects. Also seems the work environment is toxic with not being able to trust staff etc. So I think they are only stepping down as senior royals now in order to remove themselves from the toxicity but will continue to support the family.
I have no problem with Meghan desiring to be “Bezos-level” rich, because based on everything she’s done so far, she’ll put that money back out into the world to uplift others. Maybe her ambition is to be the most famous philanthropist ever. I’m cool with that.
Why the society is always so scared about an ambitious woman? Bravo Meghan, you’re a real queen.
Meghan and I would never get along, because (as far as I can tell) she is a social climber, and I’m a lazy layabout who would (will ?) be completely happy, for the rest of my life, watching Masterpiece Theater all day long, while smoking joints in a trailer park home.
That said, I still like her and think she’s getting a raw deal. Because there’s nothing wrong with “social climbing” — humans have been doing it since humans existed. White men are cheered and applauded for it ALL the damn time!
So go get your Bezos money, woman! I’ll be cheering you along from my couch!
No one, and I mean NO ONE, marries into any Royal Family without being ambitious.