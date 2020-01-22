Us Weekly: Duchess Meghan ‘loves the idea of being the breadwinner’

I am flat-out SHOCKED by Us Weekly’s choice of a cover story this week. I thought for sure they would put Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston’s SAG reunion on the cover, maybe with “Angelina Furious!” somewhere. But no – maybe Us Weekly’s editors feel like the Sussexes are a bigger deal to their readership. I agree, but I didn’t think tabloid editors would go that way. So what is Us Weekly’s cover story all about? How… Meghan and Harry are going to get to work:
Meghan Markle has been adjusting quite well to her new life outside of the royal family since she and Prince Harry announced that they were stepping down from their senior royal duties, a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly.
Now that the couple are residing in Canada with their 8-month-old son, Archie, Meghan is “so happy,” says the source, and so is Harry. “He’s really excited about the next chapter in their lives.”
To make their transition more smooth, the Suits alum, 38, is hoping to teach the former military pilot, 35, about the real world. “She doesn’t come from millions,” says another insider. “She’s worked hard to get to where she is today.”
Meghan, for her part, has not been wasting anytime getting back to work. The actress already signed a deal with Disney and did voice-over work for an upcoming film to benefit the Elephants Without Borders charity. “Meghan loves the idea of being the breadwinner,” says the insider. “She has no plans to do another show like Suits, but Harry’s been encouraging her to do more voice-over work, writing, producing and directing in her free time.”
The idea that Meghan would be “breadwinner” in the relationship is kind of funny to me. I mean, Meg has a work ethic and I’m sure she’ll be working a lot, but let’s be real: she’s not “going back to acting.” She’s not going to do another TV show. She’ll do voiceovers for charity (as Us Weekly says) but she’ll only be on-camera at this point in documentaries and videos about her charity work. And maybe a few TV interviews about all of the sh-t that’s gone down. Anyway… Harry and Meghan will hopefully do great things. I’m looking forward to seeing what’s next.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
That picture of Kate and Will on the cover….they look so sinister.
I’m sure Meghan is excited and they are going to do great things and have a great life. I definitely think we will see her involved in movies/TV, but not as an actress – producer, that kind of thing. And I think it will all be charity driven (documentaries, etc.)
Don’t forget investments-he has a $50-60 million dollar inheritance. If they downsize-yes, even Royals may have to consider that!-with solid advice they can live on the investment money and do mostly charity work.
It’s good they still have access to Frogmore. I feel that “exiled” is too strong a word and that they will still want to keep their hands in some charity work back in the UK.
Can’t wait to see where they decide to live. I’m rooting for Vancouver!
Well they will eventually. Maybe not right away, they need to establish themselves first. Charles is going to help them out for the first year. And if he’s worth one billion, then what’s a few million to help out a son who is in transition? It’s his money, he can do whatever he wants with it.
Well they said they want to be financially independent, so they’ll have to make money somehow won’t they? I wouldn’t be surprised if she does go back into acting in some manner. Doing charity work is great but it’s not going to pay the bills…unless Charles will keep paying. Also, people thought once they left the U.K. the tabloids would leave them alone. Did you really think that would happen? We are going to get even more stories about them now…some good…some bad.
She’s not going back to acting. It’s a ridiculous notion.
It’s not ridiculous. Why can’t she go back in some form? That’s her choice and that doesn’t make her “low” or anything. It can be a respectable career.
The Daily Mail readers are even more virulent.
Do these people even have a life?
I don’t read the Daily Mail ! I’m pro Meghan and Harry and very happy they chose Canada to live !
Anyone could have written the same thing which is basically saying what sites like this and Twitter have been talking about for the past few weeks. Speculation on what they could possibly do and what the future could hold. No one knows anything beyond what has been announced so far.
I don’t see her going back to acting. She herself said that chapter of her life is done. And though Harry definitely grew up in a bit of a bubble more than his father or brother he is the one that actually served in combat in the military. He has some idea of what normal life is like to an extent. It’s one of the reasons why he is the most relatable royal. I don’t think Meghan or Harry are worried about “bread-winning”. They have enough money to last them a lifetime if they wanted it to. People forget that Harry is worth 40mil of his own money that his mother left him that has nothing to do with the royal family.
They seem to me like the kind of couple who will work together, attend events together, etc. Why pay for one when you can get a discount on two lol?
I agree we won’t see Meghan/Harry on any shows. I think they’ll be doing documentatries/voice overs or association projects like Meg’s clothing, books (actual real things – not quizzes to see what to do next). I would think that they would travel a lot to do conferences. I hope they will because I’m buying those tickets