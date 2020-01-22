Us Weekly: Duchess Meghan ‘loves the idea of being the breadwinner’

I am flat-out SHOCKED by Us Weekly’s choice of a cover story this week. I thought for sure they would put Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston’s SAG reunion on the cover, maybe with “Angelina Furious!” somewhere. But no – maybe Us Weekly’s editors feel like the Sussexes are a bigger deal to their readership. I agree, but I didn’t think tabloid editors would go that way. So what is Us Weekly’s cover story all about? How… Meghan and Harry are going to get to work:

Meghan Markle has been adjusting quite well to her new life outside of the royal family since she and Prince Harry announced that they were stepping down from their senior royal duties, a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. Now that the couple are residing in Canada with their 8-month-old son, Archie, Meghan is “so happy,” says the source, and so is Harry. “He’s really excited about the next chapter in their lives.” To make their transition more smooth, the Suits alum, 38, is hoping to teach the former military pilot, 35, about the real world. “She doesn’t come from millions,” says another insider. “She’s worked hard to get to where she is today.” Meghan, for her part, has not been wasting anytime getting back to work. The actress already signed a deal with Disney and did voice-over work for an upcoming film to benefit the Elephants Without Borders charity. “Meghan loves the idea of being the breadwinner,” says the insider. “She has no plans to do another show like Suits, but Harry’s been encouraging her to do more voice-over work, writing, producing and directing in her free time.”

[From Us Weekly]

The idea that Meghan would be “breadwinner” in the relationship is kind of funny to me. I mean, Meg has a work ethic and I’m sure she’ll be working a lot, but let’s be real: she’s not “going back to acting.” She’s not going to do another TV show. She’ll do voiceovers for charity (as Us Weekly says) but she’ll only be on-camera at this point in documentaries and videos about her charity work. And maybe a few TV interviews about all of the sh-t that’s gone down. Anyway… Harry and Meghan will hopefully do great things. I’m looking forward to seeing what’s next.