Liv Tyler lives in London and can’t get the hang of the 24 hour clock or Celsius

Liv Tyler doesn’t get a lot of press, because she’s just a genuinely sweet person and she’s not out hustling. She does get steady gigs though, like her role on the 911 spinoff, 9-1-1 Lonestar, where she plays a head paramedic. It premiered this week. (Sidenote: If you like TV podcasts, check out the Pajiba podcast. I have heard their hilarious recaps of the regular 9-1-1 and am looking forward to their new Podjiba episode about this show!) Rob Lowe is on that show too, so it looks like they’re getting so much star power. Liv was on Jimmy Kimmel to promote that, and she told some cute stories about living in London with her partner, British sports agent Dave Gardner. Jimmy joked that Liv moved in time to avoid Trump, which sounds like a definite advantage. I think about doing this a lot. Liv said certain things are tricky for her though, like the 24 hour clock, Celsius, and driving on the other side of the road. (I almost wrote the “wrong” side of the road, but know our British readers would not appreciate that.) Here’s some of what she said and you can see the video below:
Her youngest kids, Sailor, 4, and Lulu, 3, have English accents
Milo [15] is a New Yorker. [Ed note: his dad is British rocker Royston Langdon]. The babies have complete English accents. It’s very sweet. They say the English words for everything. They call a stroller a buggy. They’ll say the English version, like chips and I’ll say ‘you want some french fries.’
The hardest part of living in London
It’s really basic things. The 24 hour clock, I can’t get my head around it. I don’t know what 19 o’clock means, I have to have a chart in the kitchen. And Celsius and Fahrenheit really gets it. Driving, I’m too scared to drive on that side, which is weird because I’m a good driver here. The roundabouts and the rules. Pedestrians do not have the right of way in England.
[From Jimmy Kimmel Live via YouTube]
After that they showed some road warning signs from England, that’s at about 3 minutes into the video below. They use red circles around things to say they’re not allowed, but there’s no line through them! I would have a hard time getting used to that too. Also I didn’t realize that pedestrians don’t have the right of way there, but it’s been over 20 years since I visited. In Switzerland you have to stop immediately for pedestrians and they take it super seriously, so this is bizarre to me.
On our latest podcast I talked a little about what it was like to go through culture shock living in Germany (my ex husband is German) as that related to Duchess Meghan’s experience. (That’s at 7:10 into our talk and here’s a link to that section.) I didn’t even mention the little daily differences like this! I was able to drive in Germany, I was one of the only expats I knew who drove, because we moved to Switzerland first and they accepted my Connecticut state license. Then when I moved to Germany they took my Swiss license without making me take any tests. Otherwise I would not have bothered. They do drive on the same side of the road as us, I doubt I could have driven there otherwise, but it was hard to get used to yielding to vehicles coming in from the right on some roads. Of course driving on the Autobahn was crazy! The 24 hour clock was easy to me though, you just subtract 12. Liv is so cute for acknowledging that’s hard for her, and no shade on that. I always had to convert Celsius to Fahrenheit using my phone and never quite knew what temperature it was. There’s so many seemingly minor things that you don’t realize will be an adjustment until you live somewhere.
Here’s Liv’s interview!
When I lived in NJ I never knew what the temperature was. I, too, had to use my phone to convert it to C lol
The am/pm vs 24 hour is easy enough as my country uses both.
Celsius makes more sense! Freezing is 0. It’s just a simple system haha.
Yes, so much simpler! Yesterday, it was 45°C where I live – that’s bloody hellish! It’s still 29°C, and it’s now almost 1:30 am.
Lived in Europe for a year for university before apps were a thing and had no problem with the metric it makes sense!
When we first went metric in Australia, there was a lot of panic from those of us who’d been taught and used the imperial system. This was understajdable, as as our money for example, was difficult for some to add, subtract, multiply and divide, sometimes needing to convert along the way: 12 pennies = 1 shilling, 20 shillings = 1 pound, 21 shillings =1 guinea… ugh. I found it so much easier to stop trying to convert everything, and just go with the Base 10, and then I got it in no time. After a while it makes perfect sense and is so much easier. As for the 24-hour clock, eh, she’ll get used to that, too.
I still can’t get used to inches. I used to say chips thinking of crisps and not french fries. And yeah, I do not dare to drive in London even though I used to back home.
She’s so lovely!
When I was vacationing in Scotland a few years ago I just could not even try to drive. I think it would have taken my type of brain a while to really make the switch.
My husband was equal to the task, but at the roundabouts he would have so much trouble and confusion! We would go along so slowly and he even went the wrong way a few times!
We are from the Philly area so we are used to honking and yelling and general ass-holery when anyone makes a mistake on the road (which we happily participate in because you know, city of brotherly love and all..). But in Scotland the truly lovely people were literally rolling their windows down to say “it’s ok it’s ok, there you go now, this way my friend. It’s ok!”
I don’t know if people are like that in England. But oh my word we were just amazed! The kindness, friendliness, understanding towards tourists!
Anyway her experiences made me remember that. Little things can seem small but can be such huge adjustments really
My husband and I rented a car out of Heathrow during our honeymoon in the U.K.. We’re from the U.S. Trying to get out of Heathrow and it’s multiple roundabouts and the gps simply telling us “Bear left” (WHICH left??) and my husband hitting a curb while getting used to the spatial difference….I spent about ten minutes of my honeymoon truly thinking I was going to die in that car. Once we got on the highway it was completely fine – really no different than the U.S. Re: Roundabouts: At the time, we were living in D.C. and were used to the roundabouts there. U.K. roundabouts are a whole ‘nother level.
I always subtract 12 from the number to get the 12 hour time.
So if it is 1900, I subtract 12 and you know that it is 7pm.
You know, as an immigrant I sometimes feel like being an American is like being royalty today – you expect the rest of the world to conform to YOU, not the other way around, because they do. English is the international language. American food restaurants are available in every country. American culture permeates the world so even in the most exotic places, you never feel completely out of water, like a French or a Vietnamese person might. It’s a real privilege that not a lot of Americans ever even think about.
My husband has a huge grudge against the US for this reason haha. He’s a journeyman plumber. Pretty much everything he deals with is manufactured or sold by US companies.
He DESPISES phillips head screw drivers. He can’t understand why they wouldn’t switch to robertson and is convinced it’s just because it’s a Canadian thing.
The metric system is so much more exact as well. But I’m garbage at it. I was taught inches and feet by my parents who were used to imperial. I remember struggling with CMs and MMs in elementary school. I can give you an estimate of how many pixels wide something is, but once it’s more than about 30cm I’m useless in guessing haha.
I’m American, and that was something that was very blatant to me the first time I traveled in Europe. I cannot, cannot, cannot stand when American tourists immediately start speaking English to a random person in another country. And yes, most of the time, the person they’re speaking to does know English, but damn, at least try to speak the language. Any travel book has translations for the questions you’ll need to ask: directions, ordering food in a restaurant, asking for something in a shop. Show some respect. Ughhh.
What puzzles me is the way Americans write the date with the month before the day 6/12/2020. As a South African where it is day, month then year I am always confused when I see for instance :7/13/2020, I am like since when are there months? It always gets me.
I just figured they do so, because they often say month first, day second? I know South Africans speak English too, but that’s my best guess.