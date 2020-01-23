Gwyneth: ‘Being the person that people perceive me to be is inherently traumatic’

Gwyneth Paltrow covers the February issue of Harper’s Bazaar to promote her new six-episode Netflix show, The Goop Lab With Gwyneth Paltrow. Bazaar actually got an advance copy of the show and the way they describe it… oh my God. It should have been called Gwyneth Talks About How She Has A Tough Life. Which… I would watch? There are so many funny parts to this interview too, and of course the piece is also full of quotes from her friends and her current husband about how she’s the best person to ever exist. Some highlights:
The Goop Lab: The six-part series, The Goop Lab With Gwyneth Paltrow, functions almost as a Goop reality show. Paltrow, whose staff calls her “GP,” moderates each 30-minute episode, interviewing experts with Goop’s chief content officer, Elise Loehnen. In one episode, four Goop employees travel to Jamaica for a “healing trip,” where they try psychedelics (magic mushrooms). At one point, Paltrow talks about having tried another mind-altering substance, MDMA, in Mexico with her now husband, Brad Falchuk, noting that she did not hallucinate but adding that she thinks “there’s so much to unearth” if she took it therapeutically. “What could possibly be wrong with you?” Loehnen asks Paltrow. “You have everything. You’re beautiful. You’re wealthy. You’re famous.” Paltrow responds, “Being the person that people perceive me to be is inherently traumatic.”
The fact that she & Brad Falchuk didn’t live together for a year after they married: “So our sex life is over!… I thought it was really interesting how resonant that was for people. One of my best friends was like, ‘That is my dream. Don’t ever move in.’ I think it certainly helps with preserving mystery and also preserving the idea that this person has their own life. So this is something I’m trying to remain aware of now as we merge together.”
On her relationship with Chris Martin: “It’s not like there’s a finish line: ‘Oh, we consciously uncoupled; we’re done.’ It’s a lifelong commitment to constantly reinvent your relationship with your ex, which you do presumably because you have children together. I don’t see a reason to do it if you don’t have children together. Some people do. But I think we put all the hard work in at the beginning. I would say very rarely is it difficult now. We’ve learned how to communicate with each other. We love each other. We laugh. We have the best of each other. It’s really nice. It makes you feel like you don’t have to lose.”
On Chris’s girlfriend Dakota Johnson: “I love her. I can see how it would seem weird because it’s sort of unconventional. But I think, in this case, just having passed through it iteratively, I just adore her. I always start to think of the ampersand sign—what else can you bring in, instead of being resistant to or being made insecure by? There’s so much juice in leaning in to something like that.”
On her exes: “One of them is still one of my best friends—one from high school, Tony Woods. And I’m friendly with Brad Pitt. I don’t have any really bad blood.”
She doesn’t watch herself when her films come on: “I vom. I gag. I hate it.”
Whether she’ll go back to acting full-time: “Literally never—nev-er. When I was acting I really burned myself out. When the flywheel kicked in, I was doing three to five movies a year. I really got to the point where even the little things, like sitting in the van going to set, getting your makeup touch-ups, and everything—I really don’t know that I can bear it. The last movie I starred in, I was pregnant with my daughter. It was a movie called Proof, an adaptation of a play I did in London, and I was like, ‘I’ve had it. I can’t do this anymore.’ I had morning sickness and I was dying, and I had these five-page monologues. So when I had her, I knew I was going to take a big chunk of time off. And I’ve never starred in anything again.”
I’m sorry, I’m never getting over this: “Being the person that people perceive me to be is inherently traumatic.” That one statement is a full JOURNEY. I can’t even unpack it, but I am absolutely sure that Gwyneth has every right to feel traumatized!! As for how she felt burnt out and swore she would never return to acting full time… God knows, I’m not a GP defender, but I kind of wish she would act more and Goop less. And the stuff about Dakota… I feel like that’s probably traumatic AF too.
Ah, the Tom Ford warrior breast plate on the cover! Zendaya wore it better, indeed.
Also, re-reading this… I can’t believe I’m defending Goop, but I can sort of see what she means by the ‘being the person that people perceive of me’ comment and how it could be traumatic. It reminds me of that Sex and the city episode where Stanford tells Carrie about this really hip psychiatrist GP is allegedly seeing. Carries reaction: ‘What does Gwyneth need therapy for?’ Stanford: ‘She suffers from too high self esteem.’ You know, if that’s the way you are portrayed in pop culture, I could see how that could be traumatic. Like she is actually being forbidden to ever struggle with life because she’s famous, rich, white and beautiful.
It would be a much better look for her to keep such thoughts for herself, though, cause let’s face it: most people have bigger problems than that.
The. Living. Worst.
That said, girl’s my hero in Sliding Doors and was excellent as Emma.
So like, is this series supposed to make her sounds less insufferable?
Because it just sounds like more rich white woman humble brag circle jerking. If she’s so traumatized, maybe she should step back off the pseudoscience and just live her life.
Rich white woman humble brag circle jerking is GP’s main hustle. Every interview is a chance to stage her perfect life. This story about why she’s not acting anymore is a way of bragging about how sought after she was (to the point where it “burned her out”), and how she turned the industry down on her own accord. The truth is probably that her movie career would have faded anyway, because Hollywood is cruel to over 30s and only the best survive in the long run. GP was good in a couple of movies, but she’s no Meryl Streep and she knows it.
I think the reason for bragging is partly her personal need for validation, her self image is based around being someone other women wish they were (skinny, rich and famous). The other reason is professional – wanting to be like GP is why stupid white women pay stupid amounts of money for the shit she’s shilling. She’s quite clever, really – she hasn’t been relevant in Hollywood for a long time, and yet she manages to keep up the appearance that she’s still the hottest celeb around.
No, it’s supposed to make her richer. 🤣
@grabbyhands – best comment !
She’s beyond insufferable!!!!
++++1
The woman invented yoga! We owe her so much!
Well she starred in Mortdecai just a few years ago, but like everyone else, I think she wants to forget that.
I’m exhausted by her just reading little interviews, I can’t imagine actually being around her. But I will give her credit for having a good relationship with her ex-husband, since they do have children together.
I hope that in real life, she’s exactly like her character in The Politician. Netflix, 2019. (Maybe she doesn’t consider that acting? Who knows).
And I agree, Goops best “product” is her conscious uncoupling brand. It’s not easy to let go and rise above in that way with your ex, but she does it pretty gracefully. I give her credit.
&?!?
Ah yes, the infinite wisdom of the tragically traumatized Gwyn P.
Whereas the scientifically-minded docs like Jen Gunther, ob-gyn, have to deal with the fallout of GOOP’s harmful esoteric quackery. And NASA!
Listening to or reading you is inherently traumatic for me, too, Gwyneth.
Shut up shut up shut up.
iteratively? I had to look that up. To be fair, I think she should have too. I don’t think she used it correctly.
And from whom do they bought their MDMA here in Mexico? Thanks a lot GOOP for being a “fun recreational customer” for cartels. Greetings from a mexican who wakes up every day praying not to become another victim of organized crime
Do you think she has a journal where she writes down things like “I think of the ampersand” for use in a later conversation?
I usually try not to judge what others perceive as being traumatic to them, but this is one big eyeroll. I cannot with her.