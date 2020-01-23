Brad Pitt is ‘completely sober now’ & he ‘apologized’ to Jennifer Aniston

You know what still bugs me? Brad Pitt’s SAG Award speech was super-problematic – as was the applause & laughter from the crowd – and no one has really mentioned it since. People are too busy talking about Brad & Jennifer Aniston and what’s happening behind the scenes and whether they’re still friends or whether they’ll get back together. I feel like fans don’t really know where to go – do Aniston fans really want her back with Brad after fifteen years of bulls–t? Do Angelina fans just want this newscycle to end? Do Brad fans really want him back with Aniston, of all people? And the narratives around this potential reunion…my God. But as I said, Aniston and Pitt’s people want us to talk about it. Even if the main characters are playing dumb:

Brad Pitt pays no attention to what people are saying about his and Jennifer Aniston’s reunion. Fans and even celebrities went crazy over the former couple’s run-in at the 2020 SAG Awards over the weekend. Pitt and Aniston were photographed together for the first time in over a decade, and appeared to be in great spirits as they hugged and greeted one another. So how did Pitt feel about the media and fan frenzy over their reunion? “I don’t know. I’m blissfully naïve and I’m gonna stay that way,” the 56-year-old actor told ET’s Keltie Knight at the 35th Santa Barbara International Film Festival on Wednesday, adding that he hadn’t read the headlines.

[From ET]

Blissfully naive? Horsesh-t. He’s campaigning for an Oscar in the final stretch, and this is all part of a strategy worked out by CAA. Also part of the strategy: Aniston gets an apology for Brad’s substance abuse but Angelina Jolie doesn’t:

Meanwhile, a source told ET that Pitt and Aniston have been cordial with each other after their 2005 split. “Brad and Jen started talking after their relationships ended. They have seen each other but only occasionally and casually,” the source said. “Jen frequently gets photographed, so she was conscious of avoiding Brad because, while she has always adored him, she never wanted to start any rumors.” “She didn’t realize how huge of a reaction the public would have to them,” the source added. “They both have laughed a bit about it.” While some fans of the former couple are hoping for them to get back together again, a second source tells ET that this has been “nothing more than fun run-ins.” “Brad and Jen look sincerely happy. They definitely worked on their friendship as their encounters are very genuine,” the source says. “Brad adores her and is really enjoying his moment in the sun.” Additionally, a separate source added that the actor made amends with his ex-wife, explaining that they have definitely moved on from their complex past and that Pitt, in particular, has “apologized” for some of the past issues in their relationship. “Brad is completely sober now and is in such a different place than he was when they were together,” the source says. “Brad is truly an introspective guy who has worked hard on himself. He has apologized to her for many things he felt were his issues in their relationship. He truly takes ownership for his mistakes and that has changed their relationship with each other today. They both have moved on.” “Right now they just love and adore each other and have been much closer friends since their divorces,” the source says of where Pitt and Aniston stand now. “They have a very mature relationship that has evolved over time because they both have experienced marriages that didn’t work out.” In particular, “Brad has grown so much in his life since he and Jen broke up,” the source says.

[From ET]

Oh my God. “Brad is completely sober now and is in such a different place than he was when they were together.” Brad and Jen truly haven’t been together since January 2005, fifteen years ago. I don’t doubt that Brad abused substances when he was with Aniston, but why isn’t the narrative “Brad is completely sober now and in a different place than he was when he attacked Angelina and their children on a plane in 2016”? Because that wouldn’t be good for his Oscar campaign?