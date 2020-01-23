Duchess Meghan believes the move to Canada is ‘the best thing to happen to Harry’

Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex (2R) and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (2L) stand with the High Commissioner for Canada in the United Kingdom, Janice Charette (R) and the deputy High Commissioner, Sarah Fountain Smith (L), as they leave after their visi

I wonder what the editorial meetings are like at the British tabloids as they try to figure out the next steps in covering the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Should they outright trash them? Should they try to do sympathetic coverage towards the Sussexes? Should they ignore the Sussexes in favor of embiggening the Cambridges? Here’s a test case for the post-Sussexit British coverage: baiting the public with fake-positive stories which seem, superficially, to be nice about Harry and Meghan but really the stories make Meghan sound pushy and “above her station.” Case in point, this Daily Mail story:

Meghan Markle has been telling her close friends that quitting the royal family is the best thing that could ever happen to Prince Harry and said ‘it was her love for him that made this possible,’ a friend exclusively told DailyMail.com.

‘She said that like her, his spirit was being crushed and she simply couldn’t stand to see him suffer anymore,’ the friend added. The couple have been staying at an opulent $14 million Vancouver Island mansion, which they have used since Thanksgiving, and the close friend revealed the two have no plans to move out anytime soon. Meghan and Harry also have no intention of stripping the word ‘royal’ from their SussexRoyal website, as the insider added: ‘Meghan says they will always be considered royalty regardless of where they live or what they do.’

Still, a number of unresolved issues remain, including whether Harry and Meghan will be required to strip the word ‘Royal’ from their SussexRoyal website, and who will pick up the hefty bill for their continuing security requirements. However, Meghan’s friend told DailyMail.com: ‘Meghan and Harry are not planning on changing their website or Instagram name. They are still considered the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. And they will keep the Royal part in. She described herself and Harry as game changers destined to hack the status quo. And now they can finally go about their business.’

The friend added: ‘Meghan has been telling her close friends that this is the best thing that could ever happen to Harry. That out of anyone he will flourish the most and that it was her love for him that made this possible.’

The insider also revealed that ‘Meghan told her friends that there is no rush to move out of the place they’ve been staying. That they’re welcome to live there as like as they like. Meghan calls it her happy place and says that in the last couple of months, she’s felt more at home than she ever did in the UK.’

I mean, my guess is that there is a kernel of truth to all of this, that Meghan is happy that she and Harry got away, that Harry was in a bad place psychologically over the past few years, and that Meghan believes that she and Harry will flourish now that they’ve moved away. But of course the “source” tilted everything to piss off the British public reading this. How dare Meghan consider herself a game-changer! How dare she take credit for bringing about positive change! How dare she!!

Also: the Sun had a similarly baiting-type of story about how Harry relies on his mother-in-law Doria Ragland for advice. One source says, “Doria has been an absolute tower of strength in recent months – not just for Meghan but for Harry too. He obviously doesn’t have a mum whom he can turn to for advice but he has always been incredibly close to Doria and never more so than now. Harry has a huge amount of respect for her and for her judgement which is why he and Meghan have both spoken to her throughout about what they planned to do.” I don’t doubt it. But you know those British editors, they’re all aghast at the thought of a prince of the realm getting advice from an African-American lady with dreadlocks.

Prince Harry arrives in Victoria, BC to meet up with his wife Meghan Markle

52 Responses to “Duchess Meghan believes the move to Canada is ‘the best thing to happen to Harry’”

  1. The Recluse says:
    January 23, 2020 at 10:03 am

    Not surprised that the character assassinations continue. Ugh.

    Reply
    • Lady2Lazy says:
      January 23, 2020 at 10:18 am

      Meghan has become Wallis 2.0, as far as the ratty British tabloids have surmised. They will continue to place the blame squarely on Meghan until the end of time. Everything they write are lies and I can assure you that her friends are not leaking or discussing any details of how they are feeling.

      Reply
    • JA Lowcountry Lady says:
      January 23, 2020 at 10:20 am

      What’s amazing to me is that all her close friends are SUPPOSEDLY leaking like sieves to the tabloids, and yet if asked directly in public, people like Serena Williams, Oprah, Gail, Elton John say no comment or they say something discretely positive and shut the conversation down. I think the tabloids have decided to designate one or two people on their own teams as “Meghan’s close friends.” Then they interview each other for their stories. Sort of like a designated driver. 🤔. I also agree with Kaiser, almost every article that starts out positive, simply seems to be a hook to get you to read it, because by the end it is all subtle shade or outright nastiness.

      On a totally different topic: I hate that picture of Meghan with the poppy. Too dark, too much blush, to rigid, to “wicked witch of the west” look. Hate hate hate it.

      Reply
  2. Deedee says:
    January 23, 2020 at 10:06 am

    Please stop writing about them. They want their privacy. Leave them alone. These stories don’t make things better.

    Reply
    • BayTampaBay says:
      January 23, 2020 at 10:12 am

      I agree. Meghan & Harry have left the BRF for personal privacy and to get away from media coverage other than their personal IG account.

      I have to ask: Why are Meghan’s friend talking to any part of the press about Sussexit?

      Are her so called “friends” being paid for the snippets?

      Reply
      • GuestWho says:
        January 23, 2020 at 10:29 am

        Meghan’s friends are certainly NOT talking to the press, especially not the very paper she is in the midst of suing.

      • Becks1 says:
        January 23, 2020 at 10:42 am

        Yeah these are definitely not Meghan’s friends talking to the press.

        And as always, if no one commented or read the stories, Kaiser and CB wouldn’t write them.

      • Bebe says:
        January 23, 2020 at 11:01 am

        IDK but she is suing them. I don’t think they would run a story without a source for her now.

      • notasugarhere says:
        January 23, 2020 at 11:35 am

        Of course they would, Bebe. The Fail is still going full-on against Harry and Meghan, and making everything up as they go along. They are staying on the attack in the hopes that Harry and Meghan will withdraw their lawsuit.

        They are now trying to claim that Meghan’s letter to her father could not be copywritten, because it references things that happened in the past. That is the full on, Brexit, Bannon, MAGAT, #fakenews angle they’ve taken. Nothing that is written or reported, including any article on their website, can be copyright if it references anything that ever happened before.

        The Fail is in free fall over this lawsuit, but they are increasing their attacks against Meghan and Harry.

      • Mac says:
        January 23, 2020 at 12:26 pm

        They intend to make money as public figures, so they don’t want to be out the press. They want to be out of the sleazy tabloid press that makes us crap like this.

      • swirlmamad says:
        January 23, 2020 at 12:49 pm

        I doubt this source is an actual “friend” speaking to the press.

    • Market Street Minifig says:
      January 23, 2020 at 11:19 am

      I’m conflicted on this. It feels wrong to contribute to the demand that keeps driving these negative stories. But since so many people are unable to hear the dogwhistles or see that the stories fit a pattern of deliberate, ongoing character assassination, voices like Kaiser’s are really helpful in putting it all in perspective. And you know what, it’s important to have this as an ongoing conversation because aspects of the campaign against them are so subtle that even the most rational may not be aware of how our perception is being played with. But at the end of the day, we need to be principled in allowing this family their space and not driving up demand for unauthorized photos of them.

      As a Caribbean woman, this seriously made me lol:

      “But you know those British editors, they’re all aghast at the thought of a prince of the realm getting advice from an African-American lady with dreadlocks.”

      Reply
      • Kate says:
        January 23, 2020 at 12:17 pm

        I agree 100%. This type of story is the most insidiously damaging because it doesn’t sound like an attack but it plants the continuing ideology that social-climber Meghan fancies herself as a royal celebrity who wants to have her cake and eat it too. I have a good friend who I do not believe to be racist but this is what she thinks about them after reading some other gossip site that put forward conspiracy theories about Meghan trying to consistently upstage Kate and them leaving because she wouldn’t be the “star” of the BRF. I don’t think she realizes the racist roots of that theory.

  3. Jan says:
    January 23, 2020 at 10:09 am

    Think about Harry’s life. I doubt anyone in his life truly cared about his happiness except his Mother. Along comes Meghan and her mom….both genuinely nice people who are encouraging Harry to do what will make him happy. I bet Harry is a bit shocked he’s prob never known people like that

    I wish them happiness.

    Reply
    • knowitall says:
      January 23, 2020 at 10:24 am

      Yes, this! I just go back to how Harry now has a supportive partner and what impact that has had on his relationships. His family used to walk all over him under the guise of “silly, amiable, funny Harry” but really at some point he needed to self actualize. Sometimes that means boundaries, particularly with older siblings who feel a sense of propriety over you. I had to put my foot down in a similar way and nearly cut off certain family members. I don’t think it’s forever, in my case or Harry’s, but sometimes you have to put some space in order to get the outcome you want.

      Reply
      • Happy_fat_mama says:
        January 23, 2020 at 10:47 am

        Hi knowitall

        knowitall, I wish you all the best. I am going through something similar myself. It’s not easy. All Harry and Meghan really asked for in their instagram post was space and financial independence from Harry’s family of origin, which is a completely reasonable request for them to make, but the royals hit the rough. It’s a sign of enmeshment, which makes setting healthy boundaries very difficult. I found that the book, Adult Children of Emotionally Immature Parents has been helpful in my situation.

    • MissG says:
      January 23, 2020 at 10:27 am

      This is how I see it too.

      Reply
    • Mac says:
      January 23, 2020 at 12:34 pm

      Harry needs a good long break from the BRF so he can establish his own terms for his relationships with each of them as well as the crown itself. There is no other institution like the BRF, which means Harry needs to figure it out on his own.

      Reply
  4. notasugarhere says:
    January 23, 2020 at 10:10 am

    Among many other untruths in this article, I cannot see them staying in that house. It has been ID’d, their privacy has been invaded, they’ve filed a complaint against those photos, it is a security issue now.

    Reply
    • MeghanNotMarkle says:
      January 23, 2020 at 11:41 am

      I’ve always had the feeling that this is a temporary arrangement, but I could be wrong.

      Reply
      • notasugarhere says:
        January 23, 2020 at 12:52 pm

        Agreed. That house isn’t their style. They have, together and independently, always chosen smaller and more casual housing.

  5. Nina says:
    January 23, 2020 at 10:15 am

    I don’t believe for one second that anyone close to her would ever talk the mail.
    But nice try

    Reply
  6. Maria says:
    January 23, 2020 at 10:16 am

    ‘Meghan says they will always be considered royalty regardless of where they live or what they do.’

    This does not sound like Meghan at all, to be honest. I doubt she cares how she is “considered”.

    Reply
    • MeghanNotMarkle says:
      January 23, 2020 at 11:38 am

      It definitely doesn’t sound like her. If she really were a gold-digging, gung-ho wannabe princess she would be pulling a Kate and doing whatever she could to stay on board the RF gravy train. That argument just doesn’t make sense.

      Reply
  7. Nina says:
    January 23, 2020 at 10:17 am

    And the new obsession of the daily and the sun for Meghan and harry’s Royal title or Instagram is qwhite funny.
    This story is nothing but bulshit

    Reply
  8. Ennie says:
    January 23, 2020 at 10:21 am

    A friend of hers talking to the faily mail? Yeah, tight.

    Reply
  9. Mumbles says:
    January 23, 2020 at 10:36 am

    Yeah, I’m not seeing the racist subtext that the author is reading in the Doria Ragland story. This story has been written a lot before, just replace “William” for “Harry” and “Carole” for “Doria.” The theme they’re going for is “these poor men-children didn’t have a mother and seek them out in their mothers-in-law.”

    Reply
    • notasugarhere says:
      January 23, 2020 at 10:38 am

      Of course you aren’t.

      Reply
    • kerwood says:
      January 23, 2020 at 10:47 am

      It’s see not to see what you don’t want to see. And, of course, there’s no difference between the woman who GROOMED her daughter to ‘catch’ a prince and has the tabloids on speed-dial, and woman who has never said A SINGLE WORD.

      The mental gymnastics are awe-inspiring. It makes me wonder why some people are so DETERMINED to ignore the racism that’s so clearly there. Why is it so important to them to tun a blind eye to blatant racism?

      Reply
    • jules says:
      January 23, 2020 at 11:03 am

      Yes there were many stories of William being mothered by Kate’s mother, same same.

      Reply
    • Nic919 says:
      January 23, 2020 at 11:33 am

      When Carole made cheesy toast for a William they said it was a good thing because he doesn’t have a mother. They are not using a positive spin about Doria potentially doing the same thing for Harry. The difference is obvious.

      Reply
    • Green Desert says:
      January 23, 2020 at 11:49 am

      You should take an introductory sociology class at your local college. It will help you understand what racism looks like in the 21st century. You can then understand the “racist subtext.”

      Reply
  10. Rianic says:
    January 23, 2020 at 10:37 am

    The photos of Harry getting off the plane in Canada are amazing. He looked calm and relieved – genuinely happy.

    Reply
    • Happy_fat_mama says:
      January 23, 2020 at 10:49 am

      I know right!

      What glorious hugs the three of them must of shared when they were reunited, Harry, Meghan and baby!

      Reply
  11. kerwood says:
    January 23, 2020 at 10:42 am

    But it’s okay for Normal Bill to rely on Carole Middleton who has used her connection to the royal family for social advancement and to line her pockets from the very beginning.

    Doria has not said a single word in public about her daughter or son-in-law. There’s no question who the ‘classy’ in-law is in THAT family.

    Reply
  12. Ali says:
    January 23, 2020 at 10:44 am

    I hope Meghan wins her lawsuit against the dailyfail.

    Reply
  13. Happy_fat_mama says:
    January 23, 2020 at 10:52 am

    I would happily ask Doria for advice, if I knew her. In all honesty, she strikes me as having an acute understanding of many of life’s harder questions.

    Reply
  14. qtpi says:
    January 23, 2020 at 10:52 am

    I have to say… I normally only visit this site for celeb gossip. Since the whole Sussex thing went down I have been visiting other gossip sites and the actual UK websites. This is one of the few places that is Meghan positive. She is being absolutely torn to shreds everywhere else – even on American pages.

    Reply
    • Sofia says:
      January 23, 2020 at 11:04 am

      Same. I could do without certain commenters (won’t name names) and their passive aggressiveness

      Go back to the Fail with that BS

      Reply
  15. Carmen AIC says:
    January 23, 2020 at 11:02 am

    I mean, Meghan sure seems to have a lot of “friends” that make her sound like an absolute twat to the media…”It was her love for him that made everything possible” – a grown ass woman would actually say that. Surrre, Jan.

    Reply
  16. LucyLee says:
    January 23, 2020 at 11:03 am

    None of their friends are talking to media. Just another pack of lies.

    Reply
  17. Lowrider says:
    January 23, 2020 at 11:06 am

    Her “friend” is talking to the paper she is suing?

    Reply
  18. OuiMelissa says:
    January 23, 2020 at 11:23 am

    I’m rooting for Meghan and Harry to win. I too have had toxic relatives or toxic relationships with non toxic relatives, and there was a time when I wanted to get away from them so badly. But I was a teenager and it took my parents years to realize it, once they did it was not too late per se, but a lot of damages have been done and it took years to repair. But every now and then, I’ll think about those times, and that’s enough to give me anxiety on the spot.

    I really want this new arrangement to work for them, I was hoping Meghan would be less Hollywood and more Aristocratic/Royal, but I must trust hers and her husband’s judgment to know what is best for their life.

    Reply
    • swirlmamad says:
      January 23, 2020 at 12:55 pm

      What do you mean by hoping Meghan would be “less Hollywood and more Aristocratic/Royal”??? Would love some further clarification.

      Reply
  19. anon says:
    January 23, 2020 at 11:27 am

    I can say with clarity that this story is fiction, complete with made up quotes. There is no “insider,” especially anyone who would give an anonymous source story to the Daily Mail.

    Reply
  20. TheOriginalMia says:
    January 23, 2020 at 11:36 am

    Doria isn’t Carole Middleton. She hasn’t used her position with Harry to get anything. If she’s been there for him, it wasn’t to get her daughter a husband and title. It’s because she’s a good person who saw he needed someone to talk to. She isn’t the 3rd person in the Sussexes’ marriage.

    I doubt they stay in BC. I think it’s a strategic location. BC has strict laws regarding the paparazzi. Hopefully, by the time their tourist visas have expired, the hype around them will have died down somewhat and they can move to the States. It’s easier to establish a home there than in a country where none of them are citizens.

    Reply
    • Gatorlover says:
      January 23, 2020 at 12:43 pm

      For after all the hype has died down: South Florida, like Sweden’s Princess Madeline and family. Diverse, relaxed, great wildlife, easier access to Europe than the West Coast, plenty of celebrities whose privacy is respected,… plus polo!

      Reply
  21. morrigan01 says:
    January 23, 2020 at 11:43 am

    Meghan’s friends aren’t talking to the Daily Mail, the paper that she is suing. Give me a break. No does she care about ” always be considered royalty”. That’s just more of the “Meghan always wanted to social climb and be royalty” narrative they’ve tried to pain her with since her relationship with Harry became public, and they are still trying to square-peg-round-hole it now that she’s walked away from it.

    Frankly, anything from here on out about Meghan and Harry from the Daily Mail can safely be considered fiction as far as I’m concerned. They are too far away for even KP to have any info to leak about them anymore. And that pretty much goes for all the British Tabloids IMO.

    Reply
  22. LuLu says:
    January 23, 2020 at 12:10 pm

    Yeah, I think both stories are 100% made up by interns who couldn’t dig up any dirt before their print deadlines and so blew these fantasies out of their asses at their editors. Seriously. I wouldn’t blame H&M for hunkering down on Vancouver Island (one of my favorite places on the planet) for awhile and let the storm blow over a bit. If I were them I’d head north to Tofino and get really out of the way. The pansy-assed reporters would be hard pressed to find a campsite up there to stay at, much less a hotel. They wouldn’t last a week.

    I think it will be interesting to see if the press turns its collective critical eye back to the Cambridges. They can’t survive without somebody to crucify, and if H&M go dark for awhile, Kate may become a fairly easy target. It could be that this phase of “embiggening” the Cambridges only worked when there was someone to compare her to.

    Reply
  23. JRenee says:
    January 23, 2020 at 12:23 pm

    Not believing this. Her friends have shown support .

    Reply

