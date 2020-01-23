Gillian Anderson tossed the ‘Sex Education’ script, her partner dug it out of the garbage

Sometimes I feel so au courant being in this job. And then sometimes I wonder exactly how long has my head been stuck in the sand. Yesterday, I saw the trailer for Sex Education and thought it was a new series. But no, it was the trailer for the second season of the very popular British comedy that I’ve been sleeping on, apparently. The show stars Asa Butterfield as Otis Millburn and his mom Jean is played by Gillian Anderson. But she almost didn’t play Jean, because she tossed the script out as soon as she got it. Fortunately, her partner Peter Morgan rescued the script and encouraged her to take the role.
When Gillian Anderson was first given the script for the pilot of the critically acclaimed British comedy-drama Sex Education, she immediately sent it…into the garbage. “I read a teeny bit of the first episode and threw it in the bin,” she tells EW. “Initially I felt that it was too on the nose.”
The actress believed the setup for the show — about a professional sex therapist whose own teenage son sets up shop advising his fellow students on the subject of carnal activities — to be too obvious. Anderson’s mind was changed by her real-life partner Peter Morgan, the creator and writer of The Crown. “Pete essentially took it out the bin and read it and loved it, and said, ‘You’re mad. This will be really good for you to do.’ I read it and I thought it was hilarious.” So, does Morgan get a percentage of the actress’ Sex Education earnings? “No,” Anderson says with a laugh. “But he does keep reminding me that the success of it is all down to him.”
Obviously, I’m going to have to watch this show now to see what all the yelling’s about. I’m a fan of Gillian’s so it’s not much to ask of me. I also tend to like Peter Morgan’s choices so if he gave the script the thumbs up, it’s probably up my alley.
Actors talk a lot about scripts they passed on and how much they regret it, like Jennifer Lopez just discussed passing on Unfaithful. I know we all probably have one job/position we think maybe we should have taken, but an actor is reminded of their mistake every time that project is discussed. And then they have to be gracious about it and say things like, ‘but no, So-and-So was so amazing in it, it should have been their part all along,’ through gritted teeth and clenched fist. Fortunately, Gillian doesn’t have to regret anything because she gave Sex Education a second chance. And just think how fun it will be to have her sex positive Jean Milburn in mind while watching her play ice queen Margaret Thatcher on The Crown.
One of my good friends cousin plays Maeve. It means my husband can say he’s only 3 degrees away from Gillian Anderson. He’s happy about that.
Whaaaaat, really!! She’s truly wonderful.
Sex Education is a really good show and Gillian Anderson is great in it. The story is a bit contrived at first, but it enables them to explain and integrate so many facettes of relationships and sex.
Series 2 is even better than the first one, especially the story about Aimee!
Aimee’s story was one of the best parts of this season. She deserves the world.
I watched a couple of episodes of this followong a recommendation and honestly it felt so cringey how americanised and un-british it was, despite being set in a British secondary school. It wasn’t convincing, it was try-hard, and seemed like it had been made by americans, for americans, but just set in England. For a start they weren’t wearing school uniforms, and a lot of the high school stereotypes and events seemed lifted straight out of an american high school movie and didn’t seem realistic. I dunno, as a brit watching it the cringiness was strong and it put me off. Perhaps i didn’t give it enough of a chance!
You really should. It deals with several topics in a very mature way. Never over-dramatizes and can be incredibly heart-warming and relatable (and funny, ofc).
Regarding actors passing on great movies and then regretting it, no one knows how a movie would have turned out with a different actor. The right cast can bring a story to life, and vice versa. I remember Unfaithful, and Diane Lane’s complex, slightly aloof character was one of the reasons I watched it twice (and I admit it, Olivier Martinez was the other reason). J. Lo is not in the same league acting wise, the subtlety and very gradual build up would not have worked so well. Diane got an Oscar nomination for that role.
Man, I love this movie so much and have to watch it when I’m flipping through channels. cannot imagine JLo playing this part at all…
This show is so worth watching!!! It gave me all the feels. Especially Adam’s story over both seasons. I found it hella moving and it was super exciting to me that this show is a resource for teens. Wish there was a show like Sex Education when I was in high school.
The show is great for a number of reasons. It’s sex positive. It doesn’t “judge” the teens or adults for their sex lives the way so many American TV and movies do. There is a lot of diversity that doesn’t feel forced. The teens look like teens rather than 30 year old fitness models.
I love absolutely everything about this show. Everything. From the cast and the script to the soundtrack and the way it’s shot. Doesn’t happen often with most series I’ve seen. Gillian is hilarious in it. If you have time, please do give it a shot. It has an amazing and much-needed message.