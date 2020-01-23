Prince Charles ignored Mike Pence during a Holocaust ceremony in Jerusalem

For a moment, I thought Prince Charles was still in Davos, Switzerland, but he already flew out. He’s in Israel right now, Jerusalem to be exact. World leaders have gathered in Jerusalem to mark the 75th anniversary – which is days away – of the liberation of Auschwitz. Prince Charles is at a ceremony at Yad Vashem and he and other leaders have all made statements to “fight anti-Semitism.” Anyway, Mike Pence was there. And Charles notably ignored him:
Prince Charles doesn’t want to touch those Mike Pence hands pic.twitter.com/eCjGBd0t2m
— Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) January 23, 2020
Charles is on my sh-tlist at the moment because of Sussexit and his lack of support for his son and daughter-in-law, if not his gleeful bus-tossing of the Sussexes as well. But this sh-t is funny. Mike Pence is such a douchebag and I would like to think that Charles completely ignored him on purpose. The reality is that Charles had probably already greeted Pence before this moment and so he didn’t do it again. Or maybe Charles just didn’t want to touch the hands which touch Mother Pence. *vom*
Meanwhile, while Charles was in Davos, he met Greta Thunberg for the first time. She seemed a big nervous and he told her that she was “remarkable.” He seemed very pleased with her.
How do I dislike prince Charles.
Not one statement to support his son, daughter in law, and grandson.
I watched that over and over and he totally dissed Pence 😂 You can tell by Pence’s face lol
And it appears Prince Charles gives Pence the stink eye as he passes. Love it,
I think so to. I noticed Pence’s hands didn’t raise up to shake his hand, so he clearly didn’t expect a handshake. But after PC passes over Pence, you do see Pence’s hand pat him on the low back/waist, like he expected some sort of acknowledgement, like a nod, or smile or something. It was an awkward since PC didn’t give him any friendly body language.
❤❤❤❤
I like this and I normally quite like Charles (despite growing up a huge Diana fan as well). I’m disappointed in his role in Sussexit. I’m mystified about why he didn’t show more public support for Harry and Meghan. I want them to have a good relationship with Charles. In the beginning, it seemed like the narrative was that Charles quite liked her and she was helping Harry and Charles to become closer. What changed, or was that all a fantasy to begin with? It’s all very unfortunate. I can see exactly what happened between William and Harry, but what happened between Charles and Harry is less clear. Cutting Harry loose doesn’t seem to benefit a Charles agenda in any way.
I noticed Charles took a private jet to Davos to talk about climate change – Lainey did a good write-up and made some good points – and surprise, surprise, there has been no outrage from the same people who threw a sustained temper tantrum about Harry and Meghan. Hm, wonder why.
I don’t understand what you wanted Charles to do? He has given the Sussexes absolutely everything they asked for and more. So much so, he has been whining to the papers telling people he has spent millions & millions of his own private money (not from the Duchy) on the Sussexes and it’s left him in a bad mood after everything he’s done for them lol. I don’t understand why Everyone treats nearly middle aged royals like teenagers! Did they want everyone to hold their hands in public? Soothe them? Comfort them? At least the Middletons are around for Kate. She knows she is safe with them if anything happens.
Well, not whining to the papers would be a good start.
Tell me Guest, what’s it like to be a psychopath totally devoid of human emotion?
Your comment is really flip-floppy. So Charles shouldn’t support H&M, but it’s nice that the Middletons support Kate? What is the difference? Is Kate not also a middle-aged royal?
One or two public statements about how crappy his daughter-in-law was being treated by the press would have been nice. Not participating in throwing them under several buses also would have been nicer. What would you want your father to do in the same circumstances?
ITA. I’m not super plugged in to everything that has happened, but that was my impression as well, that he liked her and things were good there. I too don’t really understand what he has to gain by bashing his own son
Sometimes I forget that we don’t actually know these people and have absolutely no idea what is going on in their lives. Harry is Charles’ son, the man will be king one day, and I don’t think it’s anyone’s job to teach or tell him how to love and support his son and daughter-in-law in public.
Ha! Mike Pence is an evil repressive scumbag, and I’m actually impressed Charles snubbed him. Means a little less since he glad-handed Donald Trump all over London but still.
He totally ignored Pence, lol. That was great. I’m not happy with Charles and Sussexit, but I’m always down for someone dissing Pence.
So Meghan gets dragged for being too political when she puts Greta Thinberg on a magazine cover called Forces For Change, but Charles gets a pass.
Whatever.
Prince Charles is on my list right now as well. Why he never stood up for Harry is beyond me. But this is really funny.
“ Or maybe Charles just didn’t want to touch the hands which touch Mother Pence. *vom*”
Oh Kaiser, you made me snort with laughter.
On a superficial note, I love that Greta is still in a hoodie and ponytail and feels no need to dress more formally in these situations.
Nice to know he draws the line SOMEWHERE.