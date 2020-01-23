Prince Charles ignored Mike Pence during a Holocaust ceremony in Jerusalem

Embed from Getty Images

For a moment, I thought Prince Charles was still in Davos, Switzerland, but he already flew out. He’s in Israel right now, Jerusalem to be exact. World leaders have gathered in Jerusalem to mark the 75th anniversary – which is days away – of the liberation of Auschwitz. Prince Charles is at a ceremony at Yad Vashem and he and other leaders have all made statements to “fight anti-Semitism.” Anyway, Mike Pence was there. And Charles notably ignored him:

Prince Charles doesn’t want to touch those Mike Pence hands pic.twitter.com/eCjGBd0t2m — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) January 23, 2020

Charles is on my sh-tlist at the moment because of Sussexit and his lack of support for his son and daughter-in-law, if not his gleeful bus-tossing of the Sussexes as well. But this sh-t is funny. Mike Pence is such a douchebag and I would like to think that Charles completely ignored him on purpose. The reality is that Charles had probably already greeted Pence before this moment and so he didn’t do it again. Or maybe Charles just didn’t want to touch the hands which touch Mother Pence. *vom*

Meanwhile, while Charles was in Davos, he met Greta Thunberg for the first time. She seemed a big nervous and he told her that she was “remarkable.” He seemed very pleased with her.

