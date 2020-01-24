The ‘To All The Boys 2′ trailer is out, will we still love it?

I was one of the many folks who got completely swept away by the Netflix rom-com, To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before. I only watched it the once so who knows if I would feel the same way now but at the time, it gave me all the belly butterflies and heart-pulsing joy I had in high school. I walked away from it feeling happy, and confident that the story had been told and didn’t need a sequel. But, guess what. It got one because money talks in Hollywood. I’d resigned myself to not watching the sequel because I believe lightening rarely strikes twice. But the trailer for the sequel, To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You, just dropped so let’s weigh in:

I’m seeing a lot to like here. It’s great that so much of the cast came back. Honestly, every time I come across Lana Condor, I think I fall a little more in love with her. And she and Noah Centineo have so much chemistry (I know it’s platonic, doesn’t detract) that I think the butterflies will come back. I hope Trezzo Mahoro gets a lot of screen time as Lucas, he’s a treasure. And I love the addition of Holland Taylor, who I hope plays Lara Jean’s eccentric grandmother.

But the story is what’s winning me over, because it looks messy. Not for me, but for my kids. They are exploring crushes and have questions about the adolescent heart. Because I always followed my heart in my teens and my kids are completely in their heads when it comes to crushes, it’s been fascinating. We’ve had some interesting complex discussions where I keep trying to explain that any kind of affection – love, like, lust, new, established, young, old – is magnificent, dispiriting, life-affirming and soul-crushing. Chances are, they will get their hearts broken and it will suck, but it will also be an experience worth having. That’s a hard concept for young teens. But, if this movie captures some of those complexities in a relatable way, maybe it’s just what I’ve been looking for.

Now, if only I could get them to watch it with me.