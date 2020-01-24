“Anne Hathaway’s Netflix movie ‘The Last Thing He Wanted’ looks good” links

Anne Hathaway & Ben Affleck star in a Netflix-adaptation of Joan Didion’s The Last Thing He Wanted. This looks surprisingly good?[Jezebel]
Jon Stewart wrote & directed Irresistible, a political-comedy movie. [Pajiba]
Gemma Chan & Kit Harington kissed… for The Eternals. [LaineyGossip]
James Corden isn’t really driving the car on Carpool Karaoke. [Dlisted]
Courteney Cox posts a Friends throwback photo. [Just Jared]
The latest Chanel collection’s vibe is “subdued nunnery.” [Go Fug Yourself]
Adam Schiff continues to be awesome. [Towleroad]
LB Bonner’s family is suing My 600 Lb Life’s producers. [Starcasm]
The Hemsworth brothers are very funny. [Seriously OMG]
What is the TikTok “Break My Stride” challenge? [The Blemish]
Hathaway looks surprisingly badass, never thought I’d say that about her. Affleck looks… plastic?
The James Corden thing is such a non-issue to me. I mean…did people really not know this?
I know, this is kinda a no-brainer…
It was also directed by Dee Rees! Happy to see a woman (particularly WOC) directing
This movie does look good. I guess I can put up with Affleck for Anne and Rosie Perez.
Adam Schiff ‘s words were so powerful and heartfelt. Unfortunately, they are falling on deaf ears.
I like Anne…I dislike Ben….I will probably still watch it.
Were people disappointed that James Cordon isn’t actually driving the car? It would be so dangerous! I hate when people film themselves while driving anyway, just drive. Be safe.
Her voice is great. Don’t know exactly what she is doing but I like it. And I like the trailer so – popcorn ready