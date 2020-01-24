Prince William & Duchess Kate are ‘still reeling’ in the wake of Sussexit?

We’ve finally reached a point where the Sussexit drama has died down significantly, and we’re just left discussing the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. Pussybows, busy-work, buttons and five-question surveys, oh my! At long last, Kate launched her Early Years initiative this week, following about 18 months of hype about how Early Years would be her legacy project, that it was the culmination of EIGHT YEARS of duchessing, that it would be full of groundbreaking… stuff. Vague stuff which would be super-important. And it turned out to be a basic survey, the results of which would inform Kate where to go from here. Katie Nicholl at Vanity Fair emphasized that while attempting to embiggen Kate’s struggle-survey.

Speaking about the new survey and the work she is spearheading, Kate said, “As a parent, I know how much we cherish the future health and happiness of our children. I want to hear the key issues affecting families and communities so I can focus my work on where it is needed most. My ambition is to provide lasting change for generations to come.” The Duchess has spent months doing a deep dive in to the early years for children, and the importance of positive experiences and a secure upbringing for pre-schoolers. The new online poll, conducted by Ipsos Mori on behalf of the Royal Foundation, is thought to be the biggest survey of its kind and aims to encourage a nationwide conversation on early childhood. Parents are asked to answer five key questions about child development.

It’s “thought to be the biggest survey of its kind and aims to encourage a nationwide conversation on early childhood.” Well, that’s appropriately vague. Is the survey supposed to inform Kate about what she should do next, or is the survey the beginning and the end, because Kate started a “conversation”? Seriously, Kensington Palace half-assed this so badly.

Meanwhile, Katie Nicholl has been talking a lot about the emotions Kate and William have been going through post-Sussexit. Earlier this week, Nicholl said that the Cambridges got a “huge boost” from their joint appearance in Bradford and “They’ve stuck to the tried-and-tested approach, promoting a united Royal family and it’s a success.” They literally shoved Meghan and Harry out the door out of jealousy, but go off. Now Nicholl says that the Cambridges are “still reeling” from Sussexit:

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are ‘still reeling’ from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s decision to quit the royal family, according to a royal expert. Commentator Katie Nicholl revealed Prince William, 37, and Kate Middleton, 38, were still ‘coming to terms with the reality’ of the Sussexes choice. Speaking about Prince Harry, 35, and the Cambridges on-going relationship, she told Entertainment Tonight: ‘I think the severity of what’s happened has had a huge impact on his brother, on his sister-in-law.’ Katie went on to say Meghan and Harry’s shocking decision to step back from had left the Cambridges stunned. She said: ‘Both of them are still reeling from the news, coming to terms with the reality of this situation.’

I do wonder if the Cambridges are feeling a bit like “be careful what you wish for.” William clearly wanted to exile the Sussexes for more than a year, and he was working steadily towards that one goal. But did Kate want to see them gone? Kate’s press was never better than when the press had Meghan as their favorite punching bag. Anyway… get used to this, all we’ve got is this dull couple now.