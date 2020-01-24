Prince William & Duchess Kate are ‘still reeling’ in the wake of Sussexit?

We’ve finally reached a point where the Sussexit drama has died down significantly, and we’re just left discussing the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. Pussybows, busy-work, buttons and five-question surveys, oh my! At long last, Kate launched her Early Years initiative this week, following about 18 months of hype about how Early Years would be her legacy project, that it was the culmination of EIGHT YEARS of duchessing, that it would be full of groundbreaking… stuff. Vague stuff which would be super-important. And it turned out to be a basic survey, the results of which would inform Kate where to go from here. Katie Nicholl at Vanity Fair emphasized that while attempting to embiggen Kate’s struggle-survey.
Speaking about the new survey and the work she is spearheading, Kate said, “As a parent, I know how much we cherish the future health and happiness of our children. I want to hear the key issues affecting families and communities so I can focus my work on where it is needed most. My ambition is to provide lasting change for generations to come.”
The Duchess has spent months doing a deep dive in to the early years for children, and the importance of positive experiences and a secure upbringing for pre-schoolers. The new online poll, conducted by Ipsos Mori on behalf of the Royal Foundation, is thought to be the biggest survey of its kind and aims to encourage a nationwide conversation on early childhood. Parents are asked to answer five key questions about child development.
It’s “thought to be the biggest survey of its kind and aims to encourage a nationwide conversation on early childhood.” Well, that’s appropriately vague. Is the survey supposed to inform Kate about what she should do next, or is the survey the beginning and the end, because Kate started a “conversation”? Seriously, Kensington Palace half-assed this so badly.
Meanwhile, Katie Nicholl has been talking a lot about the emotions Kate and William have been going through post-Sussexit. Earlier this week, Nicholl said that the Cambridges got a “huge boost” from their joint appearance in Bradford and “They’ve stuck to the tried-and-tested approach, promoting a united Royal family and it’s a success.” They literally shoved Meghan and Harry out the door out of jealousy, but go off. Now Nicholl says that the Cambridges are “still reeling” from Sussexit:
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are ‘still reeling’ from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s decision to quit the royal family, according to a royal expert. Commentator Katie Nicholl revealed Prince William, 37, and Kate Middleton, 38, were still ‘coming to terms with the reality’ of the Sussexes choice.
Speaking about Prince Harry, 35, and the Cambridges on-going relationship, she told Entertainment Tonight: ‘I think the severity of what’s happened has had a huge impact on his brother, on his sister-in-law.’
Katie went on to say Meghan and Harry’s shocking decision to step back from had left the Cambridges stunned. She said: ‘Both of them are still reeling from the news, coming to terms with the reality of this situation.’
I do wonder if the Cambridges are feeling a bit like “be careful what you wish for.” William clearly wanted to exile the Sussexes for more than a year, and he was working steadily towards that one goal. But did Kate want to see them gone? Kate’s press was never better than when the press had Meghan as their favorite punching bag. Anyway… get used to this, all we’ve got is this dull couple now.
I definitely think its a matter of “be careful what you wish for.” I think despite the bullying and lack of support, the Cambridges probably never really expected the Sussexes would actually walk away like they have.
And now, here we are. Have fun, Kate and William!
Looking forward to watching the next episode of “Fun with Rose Bush Gardening” starring Bill & Cathy.
Rose Who?
I am not sure they tried to exile them. William did I think want to control Harry and wanted Harry and Megan to conduct themselves in a certain way. He just didn’t approve of the choice to marry Megan but I don’t think he ever thought Harry would leave.
I would have given william the benefit of the doubt but he intentionally did that dumb and stupid flight PR. Those leaks about exiling them to Africa came from somewhere (an argument, group idea, etc) for a reason.
The exile leak was a test run from somewhere. My bet is that Harry had been floating around and William caught wind, added Africa and leaked it.
I think William wanted Meghan to leave but didn’t count on Harry leaving too. This family has severely underestimated Harry.
I think there is definitely some truth to that.
I agree, I don’t think that William or Kate really have it in them to purposefully plot to exile them. Especially Kate – I just can’t see her even taking a stand on that other than to behave indifferently to all the drama surrounding Meghan and herself and Meghan. If anything, I think that she was just quietly hoping that her prim and proper demeanor would not in some way be compromised or that she would not have to speak up or be challenged in any way on the relationship with the Sussexes. I think she continued to make use of her biggest weapon which is to smile, look gracious and at all times be inoffensive. This really is effective with the vast majority of Brits who care at all about the Royal family. I’ve read comments on other more conservative sites and they will forgive Kate for anything just because she doesn’t rock the boat. The press use her vanilla style to their advantage to frame the public’s opinion of her. Although I personally think that Meghan was very misguided in many choices she made, and not entirely a victim, it would have been nice if William at least could have been less cowardly and demonstrated some kind of defence of them, even just on a human level. He more than anyone is probably aware of Kate’s inadequacies in many ways as a Royal, (I’ve seen him look embarrassed yet tolerant at her public speeches) and he should have recognised that Meghan had many natural qualities that if toned down a bit, would make her an asset to a ‘modern’ Royal family.
@greendress do you think Carol middleton is a leak? I’m curious
I agree. I think he wanted to take them down a peg and “put them in their place” but I don’t think he thought they would say screw this and leave. Be careful what you wish for, for sure!
Its honestly sad that the only way these two are able to show some form of humanity and relateability, it’s through always namedropping Meghan and Harry. The fact that they’re not able to do this on their own says A LOT.
William and Kate are reeling from the reality that they’ll have to get off their asses and work!
I think they wanted Meghan to be gone – bu didn’t expect Harry to follow afterwards.
Yes. I went and looked at some videos of Harry, William and Kate and Harry was more attentive than William. William seemed so inattentive and sometimes begrudging. Even if he didn’t like Meghan because of her race or background, to think that that bald headed fool couldn’t muster up enough courtesy to treat her as well as his brother treated his own wife, speaks volume of his character. Just co-exist. They didn’t have to be friends.
Bingo!!!!!!!! They were fine with a Meghan leaving that was the intention. But “be careful what you wish for’s cousin” – “ actions have consequences, sometimes unintended ones” stepped up to pay them a visit. Harry said bite me and left them to their messiness along with his wife. They can’t believe he left and robbed them of the opportunity to keep abusing him. ENJOY WHAT YOU WISHED FOR WILLS AND KATIE KEEN. You worked hard for it.
Exactly!
I think they’re “reeling” because it’s probably the first time they’ve worked so many days in a row. Lol
If anything, I think the jealously still lives on. Think about it, if William and Kate had their way, what kind of life do you think they would want to live? They would want the money, the fame, without the restrictions of royal life. Harry and Meghan are now setting themselves up to be the aristocrats without the regiment and toxicity of the Firm, without owing anyone anything. While the they were all under the Firm’s control, William wanted to be top dog. Now that Harry is gone, he is just the second in line until the Queen dies and will forever belong to the Crown. And Charles seems petty enough to try to live past 100.
And William and Kate don’t really want to work, whereas Harry and Meghan have worked and stress that they plan to continue to work.
Oh, puh-leese. They’re just stressed about having to actually put in the hours now that Harry and Meghan have peaced out.
I don’t think either of them has the emotional depth to truly ‘reel’ from anything.
Agreed! It’s a mere ripple for them and they’re still the media’s favourite so no big deal.
Kate looks awful. You can tell on her face that there’s a lot going on behind the scenes.
Can you imagine the tantrums Will has been throwing the last few weeks? I’m sure they rival any of the children’s.
People with anger problems are like rust, they corrode every good thing around them. And when they test relationships, they’ve no idea how much damage they’ve done and the relationship disintegrates. While I’ve lost patience with Kate on several levels, I remember how hard it must be living with Will and I cut her some slack.
I really feel like that’s why she looked the way she did on the Christmas walk. So much going on behind the scenes.
Their reeling because in the attempt to put the spotlight on themselves more than H&M, they’ve actually succeeded in having it all to themselves and they now know they are screwed! The media will turn on them eventually and they know it.
Is she getting any negative press for this stupid survey? I haven’t seen any and I can’t believe no one is talking about how BS it is …
No. I tried to point this out on the site of a paper who adores Kate, and the comments I received were that I must be Meghan writing in disguise. The only reason I bother is because I am tired of Joe public being so blinkered about Kate and her achievements, yet so vicious about Meghan. In many ways I don’t think they actually care how much Kate achieves or how hard she works which says a lot in terms of what the Royal family means to those who support it.
They look awful in that first photo. Looking haggard and tired. Whew.
The British media and RRs are also still reeling from Sussexit just like William & Kate. They didn’t think Harry &Meghan would actually leave and now that they’re favorite whipping posts have left, they’re all dumbfounded. Just wish American and Canadian news outlets would stop giving the RRs space to spout their no nothing nonsense.
Okay I’m about to put on my conspiracy theory hat now so bear with me. What if this whole ordeal was a plot gone awry? What if the BRF had a pact – whether implicit or not to drive Meghan away? What if QE gave Harry what he wanted by allowing him to marry Meghan hoping the marriage age would eventually fall apart? I dont think any of them expected Meghan to get pregnant so quickly and that through them for a loop and that’s when sh*t got real. That’s when the smear campaign went full throttle and suddenly there were leaks aplenty. It was also around that time that Will and Harry had their huge fallout. I think the deafening silence from every single member of that family supports my theory.
What I think NONE of them counted on was Harry leaving with Meghan.
Okay I will now take my tinfoil hat off, but…my theory rings true doesn’t it?
I’m reluctant to believe that due to the fact that the smear campaign happened after their Australia/Oceana tour ending on a high note at the balcony looking like the heirs to the throne instead of being the spare. That success scared the living shit out of them.
I think something like that was certainly a low-level expectation if not an outright plot. These are passive aggressive people who never say directly what they think. I think they just assumed that she would leave if they bullied her out–hence all the leaks from courtiers about “three year duchess” and such. They likely thought, we’ll look like racists if we don’t let them marry, so let’s give them the wedding, then give them no support, and leak shit about them, so the American black chick leaves on her own. Then we can shrug and say, “she couldn’t hack it.” They thought, 36, nearly 37 yr old won’t get pregnant easily. She’s just a problem for a few years, then a clean break.
Now that the dust has settled I’m wondering what has really been won. Yes Meghan is gone, but so is Harry. I think that an unexpected complication (to some extent). Popularity? They’ll never be as popular. Ever. As disgusting as it was, Meghan was a good shield. Gone. H&M are still going to be doing charity work and this time they can do without anything standing in their way so I don’t know if W&K have escaped looking bad in comparison. I wonder what will happen when the children stop being enough to pacify the press. I see Dan Wooten has already dug into Charles a bit about flying privately to Davos. War of the Wales already?
How can the pathetic, intern-written survey encourage a nationwide conversation when anyone on the planet can take it, repeatedly.
@nota this survey is so general and vague. It’s mind blowing that Kate couldn’t even specify the country she wants to do this for. It doesn’t take much experience to think hmm this survey should only be available for Britain since that’s the country I’m focusing on.
The lack of attention she has on her own project are both really alarming and telling of who she is.
Hahaha! One of many good questions are
Would love to know what really happened. The Shipman piece from April last year suggested a plot to exile the Sussexes& there were articles in December about more royals needing to be fired, Andrew& the Sussexes needing to be separated from rest of the royals, public wanting the monarchy to be streamlined ASAP. Coupled with lack of support from the family especially with contrast to visible support for Andrew& ongoing press battles, did the Sussexes know that their position was becoming untenable& make moves to jump before they were pushed?
I always thought the smear campaign after the Australasia tour was really to put Meghan in her place& also to force friendlier relationships with the media but mutated beyond its initial purpose because of the toxic climate brought about following the Brexit& Trump votes& Meghan being in the crossfire of this latest culture war.
So I can believe that some in the palaces regret that things have come to this. Remember at the beginning of the year William saying he wanted all family involved in Earthshot initiative? Maybe that was plea to pull at least Harry back knowing that Canada discussions were happening in the background.
The Duchess has spent months doing a deep dive in to the early years for children
——————————————————————————————————————–
“Deep dive”?! Lol Katie Nicholls, you mean a face plant.
Wiliam looks like he’s been sucking on lemons and does not look like a man in his thirties.
Kate looks like Skeletor in that top pic
I always thought Kate adored Harry, so I think she really is sad. But I also think she is better Suited (pun) to being royal than Meghan. What American woman these days would want to work in that family? You are so tied down with no personal freedom.