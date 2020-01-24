Taylor Swift has been dealing with an eating disorder for years

Here are photos of Taylor Swift at the Sundance Film Festival’s opening-night premiere of Taylor Swift: Miss Americana, her Netflix documentary. I friggin’ love her outfit here. It’s a wide-leg, sleeveless jumpsuit with a matching coat and it looks stunning on her. My only little nit-pick is that she should have just worn black heels – the matching boots were not necessary. But otherwise, one of the best outfits I’ve seen on Taylor in a while. I want that coat.
As we’ve seen, Taylor is promoting and previewing the documentary in earnest this week, and Variety had coverage on a subject Taylor discusses in the film: her struggles with an eating disorder.
In the documentary: In one of the most revealing and surprising segments of the Netflix film, Swift talks for several minutes about having struggled in the past with an eating disorder. After being pictured facing a phalanx of photographers after she emerges from her front door, Swift is heard in voiceover saying that “it’s not good for me to see pictures of myself every day.” Although she says “it’s only happened a few times, and I’m not in any way proud of it,” Swift admits there have been times in the past when she’s seen “a picture of me where I feel like I looked like my tummy was too big, or… someone said that I looked pregnant … and that’ll just trigger me to just starve a little bit — just stop eating.”
Talking about body image: “I didn’t know if I was going to feel comfortable with talking about body image and talking about the stuff I’ve gone through in terms of how unhealthy that’s been for me — my relationship with food and all that over the years… I’m not as articulate as I should be about this topic because there are so many people who could talk about it in a better way. But all I know is my own experience. And my relationship with food was exactly the same psychology that I applied to everything else in my life: If I was given a pat on the head, I registered that as good. If I was given a punishment, I registered that as bad.”
It started early for her: “I remember how, when I was 18, that was the first time I was on the cover of a magazine. And the headline was like ‘Pregnant at 18?’ And it was because I had worn something that made my lower stomach look not flat. So I just registered that as a punishment. And then I’d walk into a photo shoot and be in the dressing room and somebody who worked at a magazine would say, ‘Oh, wow, this is so amazing that you can fit into the sample sizes. Usually we have to make alterations to the dresses, but we can take them right off the runway and put them on you!’ And I looked at that as a pat on the head. You register that enough times, and you just start to accommodate everything towards praise and punishment, including your own body.”
She was undereating a lot in 2017/2018: “I thought that I was supposed to feel like I was going to pass out at the end of a show, or in the middle of it. Now I realize, no, if you eat food, have energy, get stronger, you can do all these shows and not feel (enervated).” Swift says she doesn’t care so much now if someone comments on a weight gain, and she’s reconciled “the fact that I’m a size 6 instead of a size double-zero.” Swift says she was completely unaware that anything was wrong in her double-zero era, and had a defense at the ready should it come up. If anyone expressed concern, she’d say, “‘What are you talking about? Of course I eat. …. I exercise a lot.’ And I did exercise a lot. But I wasn’t eating.”
That sucks and good on Taylor for talking about it – it’s something so many girls and women go through as normal un-famous people, now imagine how magnified it is when you’re as famous as Taylor and getting pap’d all over New York and hanging out with models all the time. That era of “Taylor the Model” was earlier than the period she’s discussing though – that really started in 2014-15, and I wonder if that’s when her chronic undereating started.
Here’s the trailer for Netflix’s Taylor Swift: Miss Americana.
That’s awful, I hope she’s ok.
On a more superficial note: yes that’s a great coat, but I’m not sure the pants fit her properly? Isn’t that a monstrous camel toe in the bottom pic?
It almost looks like it’s too heavy of a fabric, and maybe were a bit larger than they should have been? It is a bit off, but the coat IS pretty great.
That is a great look on her, surprisingly. I usually don’t like her outfits at events like this (her casual style I like.)
Unfortunately, I’m not surprised to hear she struggled with an eating disorder. I feel like its so common for women/girls in the industry, especially those who started out younger (and at an age when it was easier to maintain being skinny). I hop she’s doing okay now.
I hope she’s able to get the help she needs to deal with her issues.
And yeah, massive camel toe in that outfit. It’s not cut well at all.
this makes sense, especially when you consider how super super skinny she was when she was with her squad and doing tons of pap strolls, and then when she gained a little bit of weight when she went on hiatus. she looks great now and seems much happier. it really just goes to show how incredibly damaging the media can be, especially to a young girl who’s already hyper critical of themselves.
Yeah I’m not surprised in the slightest-and she’s super into tumblr which has a very large and vocal ED community.
Good on her for being open about it
As someone who has suffered the same ED as Taylor, I suspected as much but you never want to speculate with EDs as they’re terrible and very dangerous.
I hope she’s in a healthier place and treats her body – and mind! – better. I’m glad she’s speaking out. To some women (myself included) it’s refreshing to hear a famous woman celebrate and be content with a healthy and normal size. I still remember when you HAD to be a size 0 and it was very disheartening.
Good for her for talking about it and she looks happy and healthy in the pics.
The outfit is hilarious but she somehow pulls it off…
I too suffered from an ED, specifically anorexia, for almost all of my twenties. And you never want to speculate about someone else for sure!! But am I surprised about Taylor Swift? Not in the least! I cannot imagine the pressures that women in Hollywood go through, especially insanely successful ones like Taylor. And considering she came into the spotlight so young, and then I am sure her body changed, just like it does for all of us. But eating disorders are not about food, weight and your body. They are about other psychological issues: control, trauma or sexual abuse, dysfunctional relationships, perhaps underlying mental issues, the list goes on and on. The battle just gets played out with your body and food. That is why therapy is so important! You must address the underlying issues if recovery is truly possible! And for me it did….but it took almost a decade and even then, it still took some time for me to get normal about food, and accepting of my body at a normal weight.
But I am so happy to hear Taylor speak about this – using her platform in this way will only bring more awareness and understanding to this epidemic from which many women (and men) suffer from!!! Good for you Taylor xoxo
Ugh. I’ve always seen her as having such an “”"effortlessly ideal”"” body and proportions. I feel so bad now.
Glad to hear Taylor talking about this. It’s true for celebrities and non-celebrities. Skinny is unconsciously praised and rewarded. Heavier is shamed. Sometimes normal is considered fat, like Taylor is saying. It’s not ok. Sometimes, we only hear the overweight celebrities saying things like what Taylor is saying. It’s not fair that they have to fight alone. It’s good to hear someone with a now healthy, strong body (appearance wise) supporting a healthier message.
Honestly, I struggle with an eating disorder and my weight has fluctuated quite a bit over the last twenty five years (since puberty). I have been skinny, fat and in between. I have noticed people treat me very differently at my different weights. Men and women. Some people are nicer and more attentive when I am in “better shape”. I don’t understand why other people’s eye contact and conversation should change with my personal weight? It as though heavier people are sometimes dismissed and ignored because they are not considered as valuable. It’s not ok.
My 13 year old daughter has always been “skinny”. She’s always been a picking eater and it’s a struggle to get her to eat protein or try new foods. People gush over or make jokes about how skinny she is, in an appraising way. It makes me cringe. No one should be commenting on her weight except maybe the doctor. Thankfully, the doctor thinks she’s in a healthy range. As a parent, I try to provide healthy food and encourage healthy exercise. I take the approach of “Fuel for your body”. I don’t want to pass on my eating disorder to her, so I try to be mindful about what I say and what I model. It’s not easy though.
My daughter adores Taylor. So in this case, I am thankful Taylor is putting out a positive, healthy message about taking care of our bodies.
I’m usually pretty critical of Taylor, but I think this is HUGE! She looks so healthy now, and not a stick thin waif anymore. Her fans can see she’s just as beautiful as ever. I wish dangerously thin would go out of style once and for all. So glad Taylor is feeling good about herself and accepting herself.
Obviously. Anybody who’s been there can recognize it in others, but when anyone tries to say “hey maybe we shouldn’t glorify this, it isn’t normal” it’s shut down as concern trolling or body shaming. I’m glad she’s in recovery and speaking about it. She has such a wide reach and maybe it will help a lot of people who have been suffering in silence.
I have my issues with Taylor but had free tickets to her show a few years ago and she’s a fabulous performer. And I am so happy she is speaking about this. I’m also happy she is being honest about her politics. She has been impressing me recently.
Somehow I feel like pretty damn close to all women go through food and body issues if not their whole lives, a big portion of it. It sucks donkey balls. A lot of us are trained very early through families, friends and the entertainment industry to focus on it. There’s a very thin line between working out and eating right to be healthy or doing it to be skinny and wear specific sizes. I was watching some documentary covering a cheer team, and several girls would carry around scales. 😐 It starts for us when our bodies begin changing, and we either live with grounded and healthy attitudes surrounding us or toxic, superficial binary minds — numerical weight and starvation.
I hear you, Mabs. My mom was ALWAYS, I mean ALWAYS fixated on her weight. It’s like she was convinced if only she could reach that perfect goal weight, everything in her life would also be magically perfect. She has spent so much time and energy for so, so many years chasing that elusive perfection. Luckily I have a more positive relationship with food and exercise, although sometimes I have to fight the impulse not to undereat if I’m feeling fat.
But unfortunately my 20yo son is overly fixated on his weight and eating and working out. For him it’s a matter of not being skinny but “buff” and strong. His psychiatrist calls it muscle dysmorphia, kinda the flip side of anorexia. It’s a form of OCD and on one hand I get that when someone feels like everything else in life is out of control, this is one thing they can control. It’s harrowing and I hope and pray every day that one day he’ll find a better balance.
I’ve heard so many rave reviews about Cheer!
She’s saying she ate/eats like at least 50% of the celebrity world. Those standards are beyond f’d but I am hardly surprised.
I actually like the entire outfit including the matching boots.
Maybe the Reputation era around 2017/18 was when she felt the most scrutiny, because that’s when she started putting on healthy pounds – but I agree that the 1989 era, when she was hanging out with Karlie and the squad, making that 75 questions Vogue video about “well if calories didn’t count” was when it seemed like she might outwardly like she was as struggling the most. It was probably an extra layer of hard hanging out with very thin models. We can never really know, and it’s something a LOT of us deal with and don’t talk about, so good for her for talking about it and I hope she’s doing OK now.
I already really dislike pregnancy speculation about celebrities, when the tabloids point it out and circle their stomachs, and hearing what that did to her makes me mad for her.