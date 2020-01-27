“Cardi B was shockingly lowkey in Mugler at the Grammys” links

Cardi B wore Mugler & barely posed for photos at the Grammys. Offset was very lowkey too, I wonder what’s going on. I really like this dress on her though! [RCFA]
David Beckham pays tribute to Kobe Bryant. [Just Jared]
Lainey liked Alicia Keys as Grammys host and I’m sure other people did too but my God, I wish producers would get someone else. [LaineyGossip]
What’s Elie Saab up to? Curtains. [Go Fug Yourself]
John Bolton spilled his tea in an upcoming book, but won’t spill his tea for the impeachment trial in the Senate, ugh. [Pajiba]
More on all of these John Bolton walrus shenanigans. [Jezebel]
Did men really wear this stuff in the 1970s? [OMG Blog]
Ewan McGregor & Chris Messina accused of queerbaiting. [Towleroad]
Another divorce for a Teen Mom. [Starcasm]
She posted two photos and then posted about Kobe Bryant who had died literally hours before the Grammys. Posting anymore would have been tacky AF.
I came here to say the same. Most people are still in shock, not up for stunting at the Grammys.
I love her dress. Omg.
Agree with PP, it’s hard to feel in the mood to celebrate when a huge unexpected tragedy occurs mere hours before said event.
The FBI is asking to interview Prince Andrew as part of the Epstein investigation.
Yep. Up until this point he has provided zero cooperation when they’ve asked. I want the Royals to stay in the news FOR THIS REASON and no other. Shameful doesn’t even begin to describe it all.
I just posted about that on the Thomas Markle thread, but I heard it from The NY Times so I think that’s why Kaiser didn’t post it. This one may not make it in, either.
IMO, Piers Morgan is having a free for all with Thomas Markle to draw attention away from Andrew’s vileness and lack of cooperation.
eugh, I get that kobe was a big deal but he was also a rapist who bullied his victim into silence, and I can’t ever forgive that. at least mike tyson and tupac did the crime, did the time, and did better.
And eww to this comment.