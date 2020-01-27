“Cardi B was shockingly lowkey in Mugler at the Grammys” links
Cardi B wore Mugler & barely posed for photos at the Grammys. Offset was very lowkey too, I wonder what’s going on. I really like this dress on her though! [RCFA]
David Beckham pays tribute to Kobe Bryant. [Just Jared]
Lainey liked Alicia Keys as Grammys host and I’m sure other people did too but my God, I wish producers would get someone else. [LaineyGossip]
What’s Elie Saab up to? Curtains. [Go Fug Yourself]
John Bolton spilled his tea in an upcoming book, but won’t spill his tea for the impeachment trial in the Senate, ugh. [Pajiba]
More on all of these John Bolton walrus shenanigans. [Jezebel]
Did men really wear this stuff in the 1970s? [OMG Blog]
Ewan McGregor & Chris Messina accused of queerbaiting. [Towleroad]
Another divorce for a Teen Mom. [Starcasm]

8 Responses to ““Cardi B was shockingly lowkey in Mugler at the Grammys” links”

  1. Valiantly Varnished says:
    January 27, 2020 at 11:52 am

    She posted two photos and then posted about Kobe Bryant who had died literally hours before the Grammys. Posting anymore would have been tacky AF.

  2. Sass says:
    January 27, 2020 at 11:58 am

    I love her dress. Omg.

    Agree with PP, it’s hard to feel in the mood to celebrate when a huge unexpected tragedy occurs mere hours before said event.

  3. Lightpurple says:
    January 27, 2020 at 12:22 pm

    The FBI is asking to interview Prince Andrew as part of the Epstein investigation.

    • InVain says:
      January 27, 2020 at 12:36 pm

      Yep. Up until this point he has provided zero cooperation when they’ve asked. I want the Royals to stay in the news FOR THIS REASON and no other. Shameful doesn’t even begin to describe it all.

    • Christina says:
      January 27, 2020 at 12:56 pm

      I just posted about that on the Thomas Markle thread, but I heard it from The NY Times so I think that’s why Kaiser didn’t post it. This one may not make it in, either.

      IMO, Piers Morgan is having a free for all with Thomas Markle to draw attention away from Andrew’s vileness and lack of cooperation.

  4. just a small town girl says:
    January 27, 2020 at 12:30 pm

    eugh, I get that kobe was a big deal but he was also a rapist who bullied his victim into silence, and I can’t ever forgive that. at least mike tyson and tupac did the crime, did the time, and did better.

