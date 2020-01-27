Thomas Markle gave another toxic, threatening, asinine interview to Piers Morgan

Today’s tedious and pathetic display in the Sussexit saga was Piers Morgan interviewing Thomas Markle – via satellite link – for Good Morning Britain. Quick question for British peeps… is there any backlash towards GMB’s producers or parent company for Piers Morgan’s behavior, his open racism, his appalling sexism and generally trollish behavior? It’s shocking that he still has a job, is what I’m saying. Is GMB sort of like a Fox News morning show, where people expect to see the worst person snort and preen and lie as they eat breakfast? The man makes me nauseous. Thomas Markle also makes me want to vom, especially when it’s clear that he’s trying to remember the script written out for him by Piers.
To all the people who tweeted me about this… did you watch the whole thing? Because I couldn’t. This is ten minutes of two abusive men harassing a woman who has justifiably cut both of them out of her life. It’s a portrait of two narcissistic bullies and hateful idiots being gross. So, yeah, I couldn’t watch this beyond one minute. Life’s too short. I’m going off of coverage found elsewhere – Thomas apparently threatened to give a tell-all interview every 30 days until Meghan speaks to him. He ordered Harry to “man up and fly down and see me and we will talk.” He says that the British coverage of Meghan was not racist. He says that Meghan and Harry are an embarrassment to Queen and country.
People were also tweeting at me because Thomas claims to have been in contact with Jason Knauf, who is currently in charge of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s Royal Foundation. But… from what I gather, I think Thomas was referencing a time in 2018 when he tried to get in touch with Meghan and Harry either immediately before or after the wedding. Which would have been when Harry and William shared an office, and Jason Knauf worked for both of them. It’s not like Jason has only worked for William for years. Still, I’m not going to watch this abusive POS for ten minutes to work it out. But sure, I wouldn’t put it past Camp Cambridge to be actively pushing stories about Toxic Tom.
I can’t figure out which of the two I despise more.
Why not both equally
Yes to that Mesee. I think of them as the Toxic Twins. I can’t watch anything this pair puts on film and I never read any print articles as I’ve got ‘no clicks to give this refuse’. Like Kaiser I pick up info through other reports. What’s beyond belief to me is that both Thomas and Piers long ago moved into crazy, scary stalker mode when it comes to Meghan — and yet both still have an audience. The more they bully and threaten and try to blackmail Harry and, especially, Meghan the further away the Sussexes are from them. If I was Meghan both of them would just be bothersome flies orbiting a shit pile of their own making. Something you glance at in order to step around and move on down the road living your best life.
He’s so despicable. I refuse to watch even a clip of the interviews.
Same. I couldn’t despise Piers Morgan any more if I tried, and I can’t even attempt to get on board with a man that does this to his daughter.
With regards to what the hell Morgan’s employers are thinking… to be honest I dont get the impression an awful lot of people actually watch the show. So they essentially rely on Piers Morgan to say awful things just to get a clip worthy of circulation on social media. He is basically an asset to them in that respect. There are also lots of stories in UK about how the staff on the show hate him and again, whilst I’m sure it’s true, the stories only generally more publicity for the show (because they are juicy stories about then cutting him off live on air etc).
They have Susanna Reid (his co host) to balance it out, as she has many times shown open disdain on air and ripped into him. So cynically speaking, they have their bases covered. To be honest i think it’s less ‘how does he still have a job’ and more ‘this is exactly why they hired him’.
I dont think the Cambridges are behind Toxic Tom.
I am really disgusted by him but MORE disgusted by the folks who keep giving him a platform. How does Morgan even have a job?? At this point Meg and Harry cant point some of their lawsuit at him. He has encouraged more vitriol and racism and disgust. Ugh he makes me shudder.
Me neither.
He doesn’t need to be pushed anywhere, this is all on him.
So he WAS in touch with Jason & the Royals around the time of the wedding. Interesting. I thought he had been left alone, to his own devices, without anyone to look after him and that’s why he had decided to start selling out his own daughter. Wasn’t that the first version? This POS is a walking contradiction.
I dont understand why they give this guy a platform.
Because he’ll say what Piers tells him to say.
There’s not enough of a backlash against him or Piers Morgan here (the UK) and it’s embarrassing.
Good Morning Britain is a tabloid disguised as a morning tv show.
I pray she’s free of that man forever very soon.
“I’m going to keep publicly humiliating and insulting my daughter for money every 30 days unless she contacts me” is an interesting strategy for healing family relationships.
On Twitter yesterday, someone was saying the Sun had reported that Scumbag Sr and his son plan to go up to Canada with a camera crew to stalk her and try to force her to talk to them. Every time I think these people have hit peak toxic, they find a way to top themselves.
OMFG.
None of this surprises me, and the brother? Straight up triangulation there, and Junior might be acting as Sr’s emotional caretaker here. Probably enmeshed with his dad. I have a sib that pulls similar, always tagging in as co-abuser, had to cut them off too.
I once had my non-N parent chase me down after I’d first gone no-contact with them. Found out where I was living and showed up unannounced to harangue me for… get this… not showing up to the family thanksgiving dinner. Basically the whole tirade was along the lines of “How very dare you, not showing up so we can verbally abuse you for a whole weekend!” I laughed in their face, told them to leave before I call the cops, and shut the door.
This goes beyond the emotional blackmail articles put out by the BRF to try to drag H&M back into the abuse cycle. This is intimidation and criminal threatening. She doesn’t owe them shit.
Ugh. Remind me never to become famous until after my narcissistic parent is dead.
Can criminals cross the boarder into Canada – doesn’t Jr. have a lengthy arrest record?
These men are chilling. They are truly not going to be happy until she’s dead.
What a good and reassuring observation. Many types of prior convictions could make get someone stopped at the border. Canada has access to US records.
Harry and Meghan made a good choice to live on that side of the border.
Oh my God @WMG I ams so sorry they did that. My mom did that too, but I got wind of it (a sympathetic relative told me) and so my BF said if she did show up he wouldn’t let her in the house and she could roam the streets with her suitcase on her own. I hope you’ve found a way to keep that person as far away from you as possible.
Regarding Meghan and Toxic Tom, she needs to take this as the threat it is and notify the RCMP. Get a restraining order or something, to keep him from being able to get near her.
Do either of them have DUIs? Because that will likely prevent them from entering, even if it happened a decade ago.
Example 4,589 in my life of “No, Canada is not the 51st state and you can’t just come up and live here without our government’s say-so.”
The Markles are all talk. They won’t do it. Thomas doesn’t ever leave his house and I thought the younger one was in jail? They can try but I’m sure security will take VERY good care of them.
Thomas wants to look all big and bad but in reality he is a tub of lard with no life. He is a hermit that never leaves his house except to get fast food.
Threatening and abusing someone into compliance with their wishes is a pretty standard, if ineffective, move for a narcissist who has been cut off. My parents did the exact same thing when I went NC. It definitely validated my decision, but was painful and exhausting. I could see how someone who was still trapped in codepedency or self doubt could be convinced to come crawling back and grovel, just to keep the peace and make the abuse stop.
Congratulations on your tough decision to protect yourself. I know firsthand that a lot of people don’t understand or respect this course of action, but you have to do what is right for your life. Damned if you do…
@Mich, I find that hard to believe. They’re after the easy money they can get from running their mouths and that sounds like way too much exercise and fresh air for either of them.
I hope Megan gets an order of protection from him if that’s the case to keep him far away from her and Archie.
My first question on reading this:
Harry is a British citizen, Meghan is a US citizen.
How many countries can they file PFA/RO (Protection from Abuse/Restraining Orders) in?
Because this harassment is going to launch more paps into orbit, and that’s a danger to them, to their security, to their wellbeing.
This is abuse, without question. H&M don’t want it, they don’t deserve it, and they have done their level best to escape it personally & professionally.
Thos. Markle needs to be jailed for his threats, imo. Whether the law will see it that way is probably unlikely, but jeezus, something needs to be done about him. And Piers has needed a short sharp shock for a while too. Wasn’t he involved in the phone hacking? Why wasn’t he jailed for that? Rebekah has quietly been put back in her post, I noticed.
Piers is implemented in Harry’s becoming part of the second prong of the phone hacking legal battle. (I think it begins to go to court in late 2020.). Check out ByLineInvestigations as they follow it all very closely. If that case is successful Piers could face jail time. He is rabid to try and get both Meghan and Harry to drop their individual legal actions.
You shouldn’t need citizenship to ask for police protection. The RCMP (Mounties) (in coordination with provincial and local police) are probably on top of this situation in coordination with the British Royal Protection Service … right? Anyone?
yes I said something similar above. They need to contact the RCMP ASAP
Wonder why Scotland Yard doesn’t have this Toxic Troll on a “list”, like they do Pscho Scammy. Although I guess since H&M stepped back, and they’re not officially “royal”, does that watch on Psycho Scammy fall off?
These two POS just infuriate me! That they are allowed to spew this hatred and feed off each other… AARRGGHH!!! WHY is this allowed? It IS hate speech, encouraging some nut case(es) to do something. And when it does, they’ll be the LOUDEST criers about “HOW could this happen in a civilized society”.
A “tell-all?” He barely knows Meghan. He’s such a toxic trash dump of a person.
yeah, I was like “how much does he actually have to ‘tell’?” like, hasn’t he already pretty much told all he knows? so every 30 days, he’ll go on TV and repeat himself? he won’t be invited back for long if that’s the case.
“After this interview, if I don’t hear from someone in 30 days then I will try again. I don’t want to sit in silence in my living room for the rest of my life waiting for someone to get back to me.”
Excellent strategy. /s
I think he can stop waiting – nobody will be getting back to him.
How dare this WOC deny these two white men the attention that they deserve??? 🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄
I didn’t bother to watch because I know it’s nothing but toxic male bullsh@t.
White Male Rage seems to be the official theme of 2020,
As if 2019 didn’t suck enough. :eyeroll:
White male rage has been the theme for awhile now. But this is more like white male entitlement. Which has existed for centuries.
So much for the Mail’s “star witness”. Weren’t they hoping that the fear of him saying embarrassing things was supposed to goad her into dropping the lawsuit? By the time they get to trial Toxic will have spilled his guts so much that everyone will have tuned him out. Plus, isn’t he flirting with an extortion/harassment charge here?
I don’t think he will be called and even if he is, no way he flies to England. He’s not a reliable witness in any way.
I can’t even watch this. Is he honestly that stupid to think he will ever see any of this family again with these threats. LOSER
How that abusive, toxic, horrible and awful man is still alive while my precious, kind, loving and healthy father is dead makes me feel sick. If anyone believes a word that comes out of his or Piers Morgans mouth then they should take good hard look at themselves and their prejudices. Poor Meghan.
@MEGJ I’m sorry for your loss. My lovely mother-in-law passed away last year and it hardly seems fair she’s gone and a father like this is left to torment his loving daughter. She’s done more than enough for this piece of garbage.
Thomas Markle is not a father. He’s just a sperm donor.
He should be referred to as such.
Thomas and Piers really deserve each other. Horrible, horrible men!
Pathetic old fool spitting in the wind.
He should be ashamed of himself!
No child, (no matter how old the “child” is) deserves this kind of a treatment from a parent.
He doesn’t deserve to call himself a father… I can’t imagine how heartbreaking this must be…
Bears reminding: Piers Morgan needs to be immediately quarantined by NHS and given a rabies shot. He’s foaming at the mouth with hatred, and it’s a health hazard.
Thomas Markle’s threats are pathetic, but I’m glad he keeps talking. The more he smears Meg, the less people act like she owes him. Each time he opens his mouth, he shows why he is out of her life.
Oh, and he’s not going through with testifying for the Daily Fail or harassing Meg in Canada. He’s too lazy.
I also think there is a very nasty sexual obsession side to this as far as Piers’ behavior. And, I’m beginning to wonder if their is a degree of unfulfilled incestual desire By Thomas towards Meghan. Sick. Sick. Sick.
I guess Toxic Tom is going to get paid by the British media every 30 days. He is going to be billionaire in a couple years.
If he lives that long. He certainly doesn’t look well in photos above. I did hear about 30 seconds or so of his last interview and he sounds like he’s dealing with heart congestion.
I would love for someone qualified to deep dive into how Meghan’s blackness is playing into her family’s reactions to her. It’s clear the Markle’s feel Meghan has risen “too far” above her station. They are not comfortable with the only black person in their family having greater fame and fortune and seem all too happy to sabotage her.
Thomas’s language towards Meghan is disturbing. He has a slave /master attitude in that he feels Meghan should be overly gratified he deigned to give her food, shelter and an education which are the bare minimum standards for parenthood. He a actually expects repayment which suggests he views his relationship with Meghan as transactional rather than that of father and daughter.
I Think the Markles are an interesting case study in what happens when a racist family has a person of color introduced into their midst.
I’ve heard and read a lot of people saying really stupid things about Meghan Markle being some sort of opportunist with an agenda. I don’t understand how anyone can’t see that this is EXACTLY why Meghan and Harry took the stand they did and left.
The media continues to give this pathetic piece of shit a platform to talk about Meghan, and what is their motivation? They are obviously looking to hurt and embarrass her. This is the reason they chose to break away, and yet the media continues to engage in this behavior. This is abuse.
I used to enjoy Pierce Morgan, but the funny thing is for life of me I can’t remember WHY. I know my dislike started before he was on apprentice where I really started to think he was a tool. Never could watch his show when he was in the states. I am amazed he got a show when he went back home. Hopefully the Queen makes a call 😉
It’s astonishing to me that he’s admitted to lying about various things, even admitting to lying to Harry, yet some people trust his side of the story and don’t want to give Meghan the benefit of a doubt.
His own ex wife has said he’s a POS and that Meghan is a good person and doesn’t deserve any of this. Samantha’s daughter has said Meghan is a good person.
They just get drowned out because toxicity sells. People want to hate. They find in Meghan and Harry the perfect targets for their hatred. From what I’ve heard of their complaints their lives are hard. They don’t have enough money or resources. They need an outlet for their frustrations. And most of them are racist. And classist, even though I suspect classicism doesn’t work in their favor.
This man is even worse than I ever could have imagined. I have a couple of narcissistic family members I deal with among my in-laws. And my parents definitely have strong tendencies, especially my mother. But I am stubborn and just keep pointing out every manipulation they’re using against me and why it’s not going to work and what I want out of them instead. And I get it. Thankfully they can be reasoned with and even through their narcissim they still are capable of genuine love. When my mom is on her medications she actually is pretty reasonable.
I’m certain there’s no such conversation that could work with Tom Markle. He’s extremely far gone up his own ass. If there are medications or therapies that could rein in his rampant narcissism, I’m sure he doesn’t love anybody enough to take avail himself of them. He needs to be ruined in this lawsuit. It is all he will understand.
He’s also clearly accepting being coached to put out certain talking points in preparation for the lawsuit. In fact he’s basically being used to threaten Meghan to drop the lawsuit. Piers even maneuvered Kobe Bryant’s death into the conversation and Toxic Tom went with it. It almost sounded like they were threatening her safety.
I hope Meghan reads this site and knows those of us who have fought with narcissistic family members support her and want to see her stand her ground and fight this bullshit.
It could be one of her greatest contributions to mental health and fighting bullying that the Cambridges and Melania could never come close to approaching with any of their campaigns.
Those of us who have survived narcissim and bullying know it when we see it. We know what it’s costing Meghan to fight this fight. But the bullies need to be brought to account. Or it never ends. There is no appeasing them.
I absolutely refuse to watch these clips of this subhuman thing and only read about him on this site. When Piers Morgan is aiding and abetting him, you know that this is less of an interview and just vicious, abusive mudslinging. l also have to wonder why there are no ramifications against this hate-mongering loose cannon that calls himself a journalist. He’s a rabid animal and I’m just as disgusted at those who employ him. I hope karma comes for the two of them big time.
He’s pathetic. Every time he opens his mouth, every time a British tab/news show puts him on camera, he makes the Sussexes’ case. I’m surprised the attorneys for the DM/Sun haven’t put a stop to his appearances. I guess they really are trying to harass Meghan into dropping her suit, but it won’t work. Thomas no longer has the power to hurt her. He gave it his best shot and she survived. He’s shouting into the void. Karma will come for him and Piers.
Just when I think he could not sink any lower he manages to find a new bottom. Unhinged threatening and harassing interview. I hope lawyers can intervene.
I cannot understand why there is reporting on this WITHOUT the exposure of the toxicity of both the people involved and the coverage!!
Here is one of the few places where the obvious lies are called out.
Why is that?! How can that be, that there is coverage of this … situation … and the people like toxic Dad and Piss Morgan do not get called out.
I’m sure it can be done in a good journalistic way, without heated language (that I use because it really pisses me off at this point). This is a journalistic failure!
How is this acceptable? How can the British media allow this to happen? This is ITV, not a tabloid! Do they not have laws against slander in the UK? Doesn’t this go against any journalistic standards? And what on earth does Piers Morgan want to accomplish? Why doesn’t anyone in the media speak out about this? The whole British media is complicit by their silence. Stay far, far away Meghan and Harry! They should never set foot in the UK again if this is how they will be treated.