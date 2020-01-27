The Windsors want Harry & Meghan to know that they can come back to England any time

It’s constantly amusing to me that the talking points about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their exit are supposed to be “Harry and Meghan weren’t that important anyway, the Windsors will thrive without them” AND “Everything the Sussexes do overshadows the other royals, the Sussexes are breaking protocol!” Speaking of, the Daily Mail’s Talk of the Town claimed that Prince Charles was “particularly frustrated” last week because Meghan posted an Instagram about her visit to Mayhew, the animal charity for which she is a patron. Charles was mad because that one IG overshadowed his big environmental announcement at Davos. No mention of how the Duchess of Cambridge was also getting a lot of attention for her struggle-survey/Early Years launch in the exact same newscycle, huh? But the larger point of the DM piece is that the Sussexes refuse to coordinate messaging with the royal households. Which is probably true. But again, why should it matter if the Windsors are so happy to see the back of Harry and Meghan? On that note, apparently Charles and William want Harry and Meghan to know that they could totally come back to the UK to live if Canada doesn’t work out:

Prince Charles and Prince William have told Harry and Meghan that if they wanted to come back to Britain they could do so, without taking on any official duties. Senior royals are planning on giving the couple a safe haven in the UK if press intrusion gets too much for them in Canada, a source told The Sunday Times. Under the terms of a historic deal thrashed out at Sandringham this month, the pair will cease to be working members of the Royal Family from this spring. A source told the paper: ‘The palace are very worried about the Sussexes, because they are vulnerable outside the embrace of the family. They are making contingency plans in case the Sussexes suddenly turn round and say: “Can we come back under your wing?” You could bring them back to Frogmore to look after them. They wouldn’t return to royal duties, but they could have a period of rehabilitation and recuperation.’

[From The Daily Mail]

I sort of believe this? I think that’s why there wasn’t any information about the Sussexes giving up Frogmore Cottage – they’re still going to have a place to land in England if and when they come back at some point. But the whole idea of Harry and Meghan not being “protected” in Canada seems… odd/frustrating/interesting. Yes, H&M are not in the “royal fold” right now and that’s significant and it does mean that many in the press will treat them with less respect. But… Harry and Meghan were constantly disrespected and smeared when they were in the royal fold, so let’s not pretend that they could return to the UK and all would be forgiven.

Also: The Sun has a story about how the Queen offered Meghan and Harry a choice to live without ducal titles in 2018, before the wedding. Meaning, the Queen offered them a chance to just be married and not be titled, full-time working royals right away. Which I also believe, but I don’t think the Queen offered that because she wanted to ease Meghan into royal life, which is what “sources” claim. I think the Queen offered that because the Cambridges were already getting salty about everything involving Harry and Meghan, so the Queen attempted to “put Meghan in her untitled place” right away.