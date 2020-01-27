The Windsors want Harry & Meghan to know that they can come back to England any time

It’s constantly amusing to me that the talking points about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their exit are supposed to be “Harry and Meghan weren’t that important anyway, the Windsors will thrive without them” AND “Everything the Sussexes do overshadows the other royals, the Sussexes are breaking protocol!” Speaking of, the Daily Mail’s Talk of the Town claimed that Prince Charles was “particularly frustrated” last week because Meghan posted an Instagram about her visit to Mayhew, the animal charity for which she is a patron. Charles was mad because that one IG overshadowed his big environmental announcement at Davos. No mention of how the Duchess of Cambridge was also getting a lot of attention for her struggle-survey/Early Years launch in the exact same newscycle, huh? But the larger point of the DM piece is that the Sussexes refuse to coordinate messaging with the royal households. Which is probably true. But again, why should it matter if the Windsors are so happy to see the back of Harry and Meghan? On that note, apparently Charles and William want Harry and Meghan to know that they could totally come back to the UK to live if Canada doesn’t work out:
Prince Charles and Prince William have told Harry and Meghan that if they wanted to come back to Britain they could do so, without taking on any official duties. Senior royals are planning on giving the couple a safe haven in the UK if press intrusion gets too much for them in Canada, a source told The Sunday Times.
Under the terms of a historic deal thrashed out at Sandringham this month, the pair will cease to be working members of the Royal Family from this spring. A source told the paper: ‘The palace are very worried about the Sussexes, because they are vulnerable outside the embrace of the family. They are making contingency plans in case the Sussexes suddenly turn round and say: “Can we come back under your wing?” You could bring them back to Frogmore to look after them. They wouldn’t return to royal duties, but they could have a period of rehabilitation and recuperation.’
I sort of believe this? I think that’s why there wasn’t any information about the Sussexes giving up Frogmore Cottage – they’re still going to have a place to land in England if and when they come back at some point. But the whole idea of Harry and Meghan not being “protected” in Canada seems… odd/frustrating/interesting. Yes, H&M are not in the “royal fold” right now and that’s significant and it does mean that many in the press will treat them with less respect. But… Harry and Meghan were constantly disrespected and smeared when they were in the royal fold, so let’s not pretend that they could return to the UK and all would be forgiven.
Also: The Sun has a story about how the Queen offered Meghan and Harry a choice to live without ducal titles in 2018, before the wedding. Meaning, the Queen offered them a chance to just be married and not be titled, full-time working royals right away. Which I also believe, but I don’t think the Queen offered that because she wanted to ease Meghan into royal life, which is what “sources” claim. I think the Queen offered that because the Cambridges were already getting salty about everything involving Harry and Meghan, so the Queen attempted to “put Meghan in her untitled place” right away.
How dare Evil Windsors even talk to OUR Royal couple?!
There seems to be an attempt by the British Media to completely destroy the Sussex. They refuse to stop talking about them…..it’s very odd
Yeah, not buying the “We’re so concerned for your safety and emotional health with all those nasty reporters!” bullshit. If they cared, they’d've shut down the BM and RRs with “a word” in the “right ear(s)” long before it got to this. I think they (the BRF) are just pissed that they can’t control what goes out and when. If H&M are “under the wing”, it’d be a LOT easier to do. As of now, they don’t have a clue as to when/where/what H&M will put out there.
Also, I really doubt that Harry, a “Prince of the Blood” as they like to say, would’ve been so dissed as to not be offered a title with his marriage. I don’t think TQ is bright enough to think it’d make their transition “easier”.
How did one Instagram post overshadow prince Charles and struggle survey girl?
Seriously. If an IG post can overshadow an appearance at Davos, maybe the media strategy needs reconsidering.
And perhaps the Davos message needed to be a bit more “sincere” (ie: not taking SIXTEEN PRIVATE JETS IN 11 DAYS…and that’s not counting the EMPTY flights that were sent to pick up the Petulant Prince and his entourage).
Davos is a huge conference. Charles was one of many speakers. What kind of coverage did he expect?
I think the Queen offered that because the Cambridges were already getting salty about everything involving Harry and Meghan, so the Queen attempted to “put Meghan in her untitled place” right away.
And Meghan said, “No bitch. Give me my title. Just like Waity Katie has hers.” Of course I know she didnt say that but Im sure that was what she was thinking.
The ‘no title’ story makes no sense, so I take it as completely made up. Of course Harry would get a new title when he married, because even people who weren’t working royals (Edward) got titles.
I agree, that seems totally made up.
None of the royal houses coordinate schedules or announcements. But it is a problem when Harry and Meghan (both of whom are no longer working royals) don’t coordinate with their former Firm? Was there some professional non-compete clause signed? Thou shalt not do good in the world if it makes the rest of us look lazy?
They’ve run out of things to complain about them, I guess. Now it’s “no schedule coordination, how dare they!”
I’m sure they knew they could come back anytime before they left and they will I’m sure. Isn’t that the reason they’re keeping the cottage and paying for it? The rest sounds like PR to me. Is the place they’re at now the home of the friend or have they moved into their home yet? If it’s the friend’s home then the press has known where they are for a few weeks but this may change once they move. I have no idea if their living situation is set or publicly known.
That’s complete BS about the title. There would have been no reason NOT to give Meghan a title. She was already working on behalf of the RF at the time. This is the RF scrambling to create a narrative that doesn’t make them look like fools. Also the “welcome back” is likely BS as well–this is them covering their asses because no one thought about how it would look to cast out the first black member of the RF. Especially with the tabloids gunning for the Sussexes now, the RF has to have some kind of deniability in place in case the worst happens and there’s another tunnel accident, which I’m starting to think the tabloids actually want and would try to cause, especially the way the tabloids are egging on the Markles. Even now, the RF could be asking the tabloids to back off. They would do so if they actually gave a damn about the Sussexes, as a show of good faith. This is turning out to be either the greatest public love story of the 20th century thus far–with all that this couple has endured to be together. Or it could end up being the greatest tragedy if harm comes to them.
@Lanne I’ll be honest
*places tinfoil tiara on head*
I was very young when Diana died, only 12. Harry’s age. I know there are countless conspiracy theories, and while I know they’re highly unlikely, a thought of mine that I had often while Harry remained in the UK is that he would be killed too. The seaplanes and private jets etc. he and Meghan have used in the past couple of weeks to get to and around Canada made me a little freaked out. I know it’s far fetched but I kept thinking “what if they try to kill them?!”
Just as a follow up to your comment.
i dont think the windsors will dare that because many million people are convinced that diana was killed by the firm by direct order of queen and charles. if they did this to meghan and archie , the end of brf is for sure. when diana dies there was no soical media , but the way they handled meghan, andrew and epstein is very clear and it is in internet forever. they cant do without putting the heir to risk.
@Sass If they had been going to kill Diana they would have done it before she walked away with £17m as a divorce settlement surely? She died because she refused the security which was offered to her, the driver was drunk, she wasn’t wearing a seatbelt when quite possibly the paparazzi were chasing the car.
Given the conspiracy theories that have developed since, it has not helped the BRF. If she had lived, we might well have had a totally different view of her, given what her lifestyle might have been. That is, of course conjecture, but there is a lot of that about, especially around here.
I can see the queen offering to delay the titles for a period to give Meghan time to adjust. Kate had a whole decade to train for duchessing, but Meghan came in “cold” and I can see the queen thinking she might need time to adjust. Harry said no thanks, though, because he knew Meghan and knew she was ready to hit the ground running, which she was. This delayed title thing seems like one more instance of the firm really underestimating Meghan.
Titles are always bestowed on the day of the marriage of a royal
“Please come back to us so we can give you a safe haven by continually throwing you under the bus, leaking information and allowing you to be savaged by the rabid press without our saying a word in your defense.”
With that kind of offer you’re best off remaining in Canada, Harry and Meghan.
Hahahahahahaha THEY DONT WANNA COME BACK.
Tan France has an insta story today (and in his book and interviews) re why he will no longer live in the UK—much as he loves it—due to way too much racial animosity hurled his way in the street now and before he was famous.
They’re not working royals so coordinate messaging for what? They can’t have it both ways. This is another reason they should’ve kept H&M close. Really tired of the fragile narrative. Fragile people don’t do what Harry and Meghan have done imo. Yes, they’re rich royals but I have respect for anyone who puts their foot down and walks away from a life they’ve known (and in Harry’s case the only life he’s known) because it is destroying them. They have created clear boundaries with their families and stuck to them even if it means not speaking again. That takes a lot of strength to me.
This story is weird bc we’ve been hearing for the past several weeks that this was H&M’s choice, they weren’t banished, it’s not exile, etc.
So if they weren’t forced out, then why wouldn’t they be able to come back to the UK to live? Harry is the son of the future king. Of course he and his family can come back to the UK whenever they want. It’s such a weird angle to take on it.
I don’t believe the title thing for a minute. They lost sight of the optics after the wedding, but leading up to it the queen and Charles were very aware of how it would look if they treated the black American differently from Kate or other women who married in. Of course they were going to get new titles.
Totally off topic. But I live near where that are currently staying and a local radio station played British and commonwealth music all weekend to welcome them. All the promo spots were with British accents and the called themselves union Jack instead of Jack. It was pretty funny.
Also random citizens are walking up to photographers and yelling at them to leave the Sussexs alone. A local water taxi company refused to take a TV crew anywhere near where they are staying even though it’s the off season and he could have used the money. I think they might not need a haven.
That’s nice to hear.
You mean the 5 question survey, developed after 8 long years, is NOT doing it for the windsors? “Oh my” as I clutch my pearls.🙄🙄
I wonder if William and Kate will consider leaving the firm a la Harry and Meghan style.
They would;
-still keep their HRH title
-Daddy Charles would still continue to fund them as they work toward financial independence
-they could keep their Kensington Palace apartment
-they could finally quit working (their dream)
Though not as charismatic as Harry and Meghan, they would get plenty of book offers, interview deals etc which would help them become extremely wealthy.
It’s the life both have wanted since the beginning, the wealth and privilege/privacy without any of the responsibility.
Nope. As the heir of the heir, William’s practically bound to his position. Of course he *could* leave if he really wanted to, but I’m sure the Firm would do everything in its power to keep it from happening. Also…Kate would never willingly leave the spoils of royal life behind. Even though she’s looked very unhappy and worn down over the past year, I’m sure the titles and status are worth it for her.
now meghan is gone, she can use all the tiara she wants. i want to know that who will the be gaurdian of the crown jewls . i think only blue bloods and trust. i want to see if camilla and kate can get hold of it?
Maybe if they were newly weds and transitioning but now? Nah. Kate worked too hard to not be Queen consort. And Will’s ego is too big. He’s gonna sit on that throne one way or another.
why would they return to the u.k.? nothing for them there.
Is it just me or does the line “…but they could have a period of rehabilitation and recuperation.’” sound odd? The word “rehabilitation” sounds like they are going to brainwash the Sussex’s until the fall in line. It just really strikes me as wrong somehow.
Also, where was all this compassion, care and worrying the last 2 years when Meghan was dragged over the coals and your newest great-grandson was being portrayed as a chimp? Imho, this is much too little, much too late and is only being said to make the various other players look good.
This is all part of the larger effort to “Dianna” them and make them seem crazy. The article went on (and on) about how fragile the couple are and how they could take some time in the UK to rehabilitate and recurperate themselves – and that they could use any number of “bolt holes” like Sandringham or Charles house in Wales. Sounds a lot like they want to keep them prisoner to be honest. Super creepy.
Oh good they read the comments – there is NO WAY anywhere in world will be worse than jolly ole England look at how they’ve been treated?! Keep walking Sussexes
I‘ve read the article in the Sunday Times and to me it sounded more like Harry can come back any time, he can bring Meghan, if he must.
Same issue had another hatchet job of how Harry‘s money will not be enough to get Meghan the lifestyle she wants.
Yes, I think a subtle and rather sinister nuance that’s been largely missed in these latest PR articles is how focused the Firm supposedly is on reconnecting with Harry and Harry alone. At this point it’s obvious that the royal family:
-never wanted Harry to marry Meghan in the first place
-hoped that they would divorce quickly without any “complications” (aka no children)
-expected that bullying Meghan would successfully push her out and make Harry “see reason” in their eyes
Instead, they’ve managed to alienate the 2nd most popular member of the family and bring in a level of scrutiny that they’ve tried to avoid since Diana’s death.
Yeah, because the Sussexes would be so much safer in England than they are in Canada. Please. The royal family just wants to bring the Sussexes back under their control. I don’t think they believed the Sussexes would REALLY tap out and now that they have, EVERYONE’S panicking. Normal Bill and Keen Katie are looking at a life of REAL work and they’ve put up the Bat-signal.
So far it’s the UK media sending paps and publishing the photos, so the danger if any remains from the UK, not Canada. That article was written with the condescending attitude that Canada is some frontier land full of danger and with no laws to protect its citizens. That same colonizer attitude that reminds everyone why Canada needs to ditch its British head of state.
Lol. This is hilarious. The royal family shot themselves in the foot getting rid of harry and Meghan. No one in that family is making waves out side of the uk. No one is talking about them anymore. Even Kate’s and William’s event today is being overshadowed by bigger events. They are trying to save face now by trying to bring harry and Meghan back.
I really, really, really dislike the Royal Family.