Kobe Bryant’s passing has left LA & the rest of the world reeling

Kobe Bryant and eight other people were killed in the helicopter crash on Sunday morning. It was Kobe’s private helicopter, and it carried nine people total – the pilot, Kobe and his daughter Gigi, plus six more passengers. The cause of the crash is still being investigated (the LA Times has more here), but it’s believed that the fog in Calabasas was a factor. Some of the other passengers in the helicopter have been identified – after their families were told, obviously. Christina Mauser, a girls basketball coach at Harbor Day School, was on the helicopter. She left behind a husband and three children. Other passengers: John Altobelli, Keri Altobelli and their daughter Alyssa. Alyssa was on Gigi’s basketball team. John Altobelli was the baseball coach of Orange Coast College.
There are clearly a lot of heated, accusatory conversations about what we “can” talk about regarding Kobe Bryant. For his fans, he was a GOAT and an inspiration on and off the court. For other people, he was an accused rapist who settled out of court with his victim. While he was alive, I spent a chunk of time talking about how I felt deeply uncomfortable with the whitewashing of Kobe’s legacy as a man. But I just think that we honestly need to give everyone, particularly the families and the fans, time to grieve. Please don’t start yelling at everyone and starting arguments. I mean, children died. Vanessa Bryant lost a husband and a child. A mother of three is dead. Maybe just slow your roll for a few days before we start assessing Kobe Bryant’s complicated legacy.
Tributes poured out for Kobe and Gigi and the other crash victims. LAX lit their towers in gold and purple. Lakers superfan Jack Nicholson came out of seclusion to speak about Kobe’s passing. Some reactions about Kobe’s passing:
Kobe was a legend on the court and just getting started in what would have been just as meaningful a second act. To lose Gianna is even more heartbreaking to us as parents. Michelle and I send love and prayers to Vanessa and the entire Bryant family on an unthinkable day.
I woke up this morning with the horrible news of the tragic death of one of the greatest sportsman in the world. Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and other passengers. My condolences to his wife and families. I am in shock.
Love is forever. pic.twitter.com/AtPuLwqtKf
"We'll think of him all the time and we'll miss him."
Actor and longtime Lakers fan, Jack Nicholson spoke exclusively to CBS2's Jim Hill about the loss of Kobe Bryant: https://t.co/yn3JJuN5Ty pic.twitter.com/jeUsrm5WIj
Watching Kobe Bryant on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ gushing about his daughter, Gianna, crushes me even more
Gotta get off Twitter for awhile … Going to play basketball with my daughters #RIPMAMBA pic.twitter.com/gA3PzTJsJy
this will forever be a lasting memory of Kobe and Gigi ❤️ pic.twitter.com/INReeVq7GT
I’ve struggled too with Kobe in the past but right now all I can think about is his family and the others and these losses. This tragedy happened exactly a month after the helicopter crash in Hawaii that killed a mother and her thirteen year old daughter from my town, Madison, and both of these tragedies have hit me harder than I would have expected. I guess it’s the loss of a parent and a child, in such a violent way, that’s really made them hard to comprehend. This is so sad for all the families involved and I keep thinking about how devastated the loved ones must be today.
His legacy will never be reassessed. He’ll go down as a loving family man who was a legend on the court and his 19 year old rape victim will never be mentioned again.
I hope Vanessa has the support she needs.
This was absolutely heartbreaking. I think it’s important to not completely whitewash people in death. But I also think it’s important to give some space to heal, especially when so many people involved have nothing to do with that part of his life. SO many families are effected by this, and it’s just such a tragedy. I can’t imagine the pain that everyone involved is going through right now, and I think it’s best to focus on the victims in general first and foremost.
I just can’t imagine the kind of grief that people are dealing with in the aftermath. I can’t imagine having to be the one to tell people that their loved ones are gone.
Agree with you. And while I know his history and will never whitewash it, I will also not ignore the fact that man was a walking history book (who can say they stay and retire with one team in this day and age) who inspired (if not the entire reason) the current generation that is now playing basketball.
He was Lakers.
He was L.A.
He was Staples.
He was basketball.
He was Legend.
I can’t imagine how those kids (from both families) feel losing both a parent and a sibling like that. Reminds me of when Colbert talks about losing his father and siblings under similar circumstances (plane crash) when he was twelve. The impact just resonates through the rest of your life.
A truly horrific accident. My heart aches for Vanessa. Losing your husband and your baby at the same time is a pain I wouldn’t wish on anyone. I pray for peace and healing for her and all the other families of the victims onboard.
These situations are not completely black and white. It is possible to upset about his past behavior while recognizing his amazing career, impact and philanthropic work. However, I do think people should be afforded time to gather their emotions. It hasn’t even been 24 hours. I wish his victim peace as well. She may never get her due justice and that is extremely sad as well. It’s just sad all around.
No one is perfect. People make mistakes. RIP Kobe. Forever a legend to me.
The pictures I’m seeing of him with his arm around Gianna, so proud of her…heartbreaking.