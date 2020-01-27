Will Duchess Meghan give her first interview to Ellen DeGeneres?

It’s worth re-reading the original statements from the Queen and from the Sussexes’ office following the formalization of the Sussexit. There’s very careful (and yet vague) wording about how the Sussexes can make money, and whether they could actually do a “tell all” interview or memoir or anything. The careful-yet-vague wording is important because the Sussexes will have a lot of options about how and where to tell their stories, if they tell them at all. I got the feeling that the Queen’s only real option was gently suggesting to Harry and Meghan “please don’t be tacky about it.” But you know those pearl-clutchers – everything is tacky to them. Which gives Harry and Meghan the freedom to do whatever they want, following their own code of what is and is not too much. I genuinely believe that at some point in the near future, one of them will give a very notable interview. But to whom? Oprah? Gayle King? Omid Scobie? Anna Wintour? Or… Ellen DeGeneres?
Meghan Markle has told her inner circle of friends she is planning to give her first interview to Ellen DeGeneres after the two have become close, insiders exclusively told DailyMail.com.
‘Ellen and Meghan have already discussed a sit-down interview. That’s been in the works for quite some time now,’ a source at the Ellen Show confirmed. The two met by chance years ago at a dog shelter in Los Angeles where Ellen encouraged Meghan to adopt her first dog Bogart, and the women have stayed in touch. Ellen and her wife Portia de Rossi even took a trip to London to visit Prince Harry and Meghan after the birth of Archie over the summer, remarking on her talk show: ‘I see them get attacked and it’s not fair. They are two of the most down-to-earth compassionate people, they’re doing so much good for the world.’
It’s because of their friendship that Meghan wants to give Ellen her first interview, as a friend told DailyMail.com: ‘[Meghan] said Ellen understands her pain and suffering. That she epitomizes authenticity. [Meghan] feels like they are kindred spirits.’
A spokesperson for Ellen did not return DailyMail.com’s request for comment.
‘Ellen getting the first shot at an in-depth interview is surely going to put Oprah’s – (and Gayle King’s) nose out of joint,’ a source added to DailyMail.com. ‘After all, Oprah wooed Meghan’s mother by having her spend the day in Montecito, wrangled an invite to the wedding and has been pretty vocal in her support of the couple’s decision to break away,’ the source said.
Well, actually, Meghan has been smart to cultivate friendships with several important people in media, not just Ellen and Oprah. Meghan has a buffet of choices, and her decision of who gets her exclusive will be very telling. If she goes with Ellen, it’s because Meghan knows Ellen will go very, very soft and Meghan will be able to dictate terms. If she goes with Gayle, it will be because Meghan wants the largest audience: network television, with time on the CBS morning show AND what would inevitably be a prime-time special. If she goes with Oprah, it’s friggin’ OPRAH, but Meghan wouldn’t be able to dictate many terms and Oprah would probably want the interview on OWN (a smaller audience).
All that being said, of course I don’t think the Daily Mail is actually talking to Meghan’s friends, nor do I believe that Meghan has already decided where to tell her story. And the palace denied the DM’s story anyway, but that was predictable. That being said… Ellen, Gayle and Oprah are the big three options. I would also think that Anna Wintour would love to get Meg on the cover of Vogue, and Radhika Jones would be stupid to not be actively seeking out Meghan for a Vanity Fair cover story. Who else? I bet Anderson Cooper has called. I bet the Today Show has too. I do feel like Meghan will give “the first interview” to someone and it will significant.
I could see it being Ellen as a total soft ball interview, where Ellen makes a lot of jokes and Meghan doesn’t have to get into any details but can talk about their foundation.
I think either Gayle or Oprah would be tougher.
I really can’t wait to see it. And I hope she pulls no punches- I mean I know she won’t light the royal family up but dang I wish she would.
I hope not, Ellen is insufferable as it is. Gayle or Oprah would be a better bet, esp when presenting herself as a serious philanthropist (which is what I think she wants to do). Ellen is all fluff and no substance.
I agree 100%. I find Ellen absolutely insufferable at this point.
I can see her doing an interview but only when she has something to promote.
Yeah, I really don’t see them doing a tell all.
Yeah i think theyll wait it out. They already did that interview for their Africa documentary. Itll probably be a while until they do a sit down – probably like “One Year Later” style where they talk about why they stepped back and current projects. Right now everything is so up in the air, it wouldnt be wise to do major interviews yet imo…
I hope she doesn’t do an interview at all
I’m with you.
I think, if we see her give an interview at all, it will be about the foundation – I just can’t see them doing a tell-all interview, even a soft one, unless they are totally severing ties with the BRF, which Harry said in his speech that they aren’t doing/don’t want to do..but who knows!
This has been denied and I do not understand why people perform outrage over things Meghan has not done yet.
That is why she left the BRF and Britain behind, it must have been exhausting to defend yourself from actions you have not taken.
I wish her the very best in her future endeavours
I really dont see them doing a “tell all” interview, I think they would talk more about the damage from the media ( Daily Fail etc.) without pointing at anyone at the Firm, and I can see them doing interviews to promote or roll out new projects.
If I’m advising her, don’t do an interview right now. Lay low. Get to work. Spend time with your husband and baby boy. If and when there’s something big to promote or talk about? Go to Gayle! Ellen?? No no no.
Since when is the Daily Mail a legitimate source for literally anything ??
Why would she do a sit down interview? That’s tacky. She should continue to work and do her thing. Perhaps a print interview later down the road would be more appropriate.
It won’t be Ellen. And I thought they met thru Nacho the polo star. At least that what Ellen said. If I had a say it’s be Gayle. I actually think they ARE friends. And she wouldn’t go too hard on her because of that.
Uhhhh no. I would be SHOCKED if Ellen gets the interview. She’s not a real journalist or interviewer! She’s a celeb with a talk show. My money is on Gail. And then Oprah.
LOL @ the DM having ANY sources among Meghan’s friends. This story is made up BS.
I think this interview was already denied happening. I don’t think Meghan will do an interview about her current situation any time soon.
Gayle or Oprah… or even Howard Stern – but please not Ellen
As seems to be the consensus in this thread, it should be Oprah. But I also agree with another commenter in saying that she needs to pay low for a while and let her and Harry’s work speak for itself.
I don’t understand why this site thinks that Meghan and Harry are going to do a tell all book and/or interview. They’re not. They are still a part of the family and it would be tacky. I’m sure they will talk about the move more in depth later but in relation with promoting their charities. Anybody expecting a takedown of the Royals will be disappointed.
I doubt she’ll do an interview. Even a fluffy one with Ellen
The most I can see is them talking to the media when the foundation is launched but even then probably not sit downs. Just talking to the camera on the day of the event, that’s it.
I don’t think Ellen would be a good choice at all.
I think if Meghan wants to do an interview she should do a print one with either Vogue or Vanity Fair. At least she would have more control and could say what she wants to say. If she did one on camera right now every second would be dissected, scrutinised and picked apart.