Will Duchess Meghan give her first interview to Ellen DeGeneres?

It’s worth re-reading the original statements from the Queen and from the Sussexes’ office following the formalization of the Sussexit. There’s very careful (and yet vague) wording about how the Sussexes can make money, and whether they could actually do a “tell all” interview or memoir or anything. The careful-yet-vague wording is important because the Sussexes will have a lot of options about how and where to tell their stories, if they tell them at all. I got the feeling that the Queen’s only real option was gently suggesting to Harry and Meghan “please don’t be tacky about it.” But you know those pearl-clutchers – everything is tacky to them. Which gives Harry and Meghan the freedom to do whatever they want, following their own code of what is and is not too much. I genuinely believe that at some point in the near future, one of them will give a very notable interview. But to whom? Oprah? Gayle King? Omid Scobie? Anna Wintour? Or… Ellen DeGeneres?

Meghan Markle has told her inner circle of friends she is planning to give her first interview to Ellen DeGeneres after the two have become close, insiders exclusively told DailyMail.com. ‘Ellen and Meghan have already discussed a sit-down interview. That’s been in the works for quite some time now,’ a source at the Ellen Show confirmed. The two met by chance years ago at a dog shelter in Los Angeles where Ellen encouraged Meghan to adopt her first dog Bogart, and the women have stayed in touch. Ellen and her wife Portia de Rossi even took a trip to London to visit Prince Harry and Meghan after the birth of Archie over the summer, remarking on her talk show: ‘I see them get attacked and it’s not fair. They are two of the most down-to-earth compassionate people, they’re doing so much good for the world.’ It’s because of their friendship that Meghan wants to give Ellen her first interview, as a friend told DailyMail.com: ‘[Meghan] said Ellen understands her pain and suffering. That she epitomizes authenticity. [Meghan] feels like they are kindred spirits.’ A spokesperson for Ellen did not return DailyMail.com’s request for comment. ‘Ellen getting the first shot at an in-depth interview is surely going to put Oprah’s – (and Gayle King’s) nose out of joint,’ a source added to DailyMail.com. ‘After all, Oprah wooed Meghan’s mother by having her spend the day in Montecito, wrangled an invite to the wedding and has been pretty vocal in her support of the couple’s decision to break away,’ the source said.

Well, actually, Meghan has been smart to cultivate friendships with several important people in media, not just Ellen and Oprah. Meghan has a buffet of choices, and her decision of who gets her exclusive will be very telling. If she goes with Ellen, it’s because Meghan knows Ellen will go very, very soft and Meghan will be able to dictate terms. If she goes with Gayle, it will be because Meghan wants the largest audience: network television, with time on the CBS morning show AND what would inevitably be a prime-time special. If she goes with Oprah, it’s friggin’ OPRAH, but Meghan wouldn’t be able to dictate many terms and Oprah would probably want the interview on OWN (a smaller audience).

All that being said, of course I don’t think the Daily Mail is actually talking to Meghan’s friends, nor do I believe that Meghan has already decided where to tell her story. And the palace denied the DM’s story anyway, but that was predictable. That being said… Ellen, Gayle and Oprah are the big three options. I would also think that Anna Wintour would love to get Meg on the cover of Vogue, and Radhika Jones would be stupid to not be actively seeking out Meghan for a Vanity Fair cover story. Who else? I bet Anderson Cooper has called. I bet the Today Show has too. I do feel like Meghan will give “the first interview” to someone and it will significant.