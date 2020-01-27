Priyanka Chopra in Ralph & Russo at the 2020 Grammys: a complete disaster?

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas arrives at the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California

Priyanka Chopra was my choice for worst-dressed person at the 2020 Grammys, and judging from the tweets, she was the consensus favorite for WTF Are You Wearing? Priyanka attended the Grammys as Nick Jonas’ wife/date, and all the other JoBros brought their wives. Priyanka was the one who stood out though – she wore this Ralph & Russo slouchy, fringey, deep-V-neck gown which was an utter mess. Since it’s R&R, you know this sh-t was expensive as hell too. All that money for bunching at hips and waist, and for them to do that Pri’s boobs? YIKES. Her makeup and hair look gorgeous though – from the neck up, she’s totally fine. But lord, this dress.

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas arrives at the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas arrive at the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards held at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California, United States.

The JoBros all wore Ermenegildo Zegna XXX.

GRAMMY Awards Arrivals 2020

Sophie Turner wore Louis Vuitton – an okay little minidress which was appropriate for the date of a Grammy performer.

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner arrives at the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California

I feel sorry for Danielle sometimes! She tries. And she gets it wrong a lot.

Kevin Jonas, Danielle Jonas arrives at the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California

Photos courtesy of WENN.

23 Responses to “Priyanka Chopra in Ralph & Russo at the 2020 Grammys: a complete disaster?”

  1. Becks1 says:
    January 27, 2020 at 7:19 am

    Priyanka’s dress was so bad. SO BAD.

  2. T says:
    January 27, 2020 at 7:22 am

    Not only is Priyanka’s dress just the worst, the bellybutton ring is killing me.

  3. Tanguerita says:
    January 27, 2020 at 7:24 am

    OMG. Her boobs are so flattened, they look painted on.

  4. dogmom says:
    January 27, 2020 at 7:25 am

    This is what Mrs. Roper would have worn if the ‘70s network S&P people had allowed it!

  5. Mia4s says:
    January 27, 2020 at 7:30 am

    OMG, that’s hideous!! Was she trying for a J-Lo moment or something? And it bunches up in the worst places, but not where at least you might get some press attention for pregnancy rumours. Wow that’s bad.

    I think the other Jonas wife thought this was the Golden Globes (bless her heart 🙄). Sophie looked fine, as you say, for the date of a performer.

  6. Erinn says:
    January 27, 2020 at 7:33 am

    Boy that is not a flattering look. She’s a very pretty woman, but this does her no favors.

    JoBros, though? I find them to be some of the most unattractive men ever. I didn’t really find them cute when they’d started (always found it creepy with the amount of mothers of teens that were drooling over them) but they just look like awkward Ken dolls to me.

    I don’t find anything about them sexy. I don’t find their songs sexy. They just seem so annoying and try-hard. Literally the most interesting thing about them is their wives… and they’re also pretty try-hard.

    • Lucy2 says:
      January 27, 2020 at 7:41 am

      I agree with your whole post! That is for the best unflattering dresses I’ve ever seen.
      How to find the brothers kind of creepy and odd. Plus one of them looks a lot like a guy I used to work with who was super annoying, so that doesn’t help.

    • xdanix says:
      January 27, 2020 at 7:41 am

      “Boy that is not a flattering look. She’s a very pretty woman, but this does her no favors.”

      I honestly feel like you’ve accurately described a LOT of her looks there @Erinn. And I have no idea why, because she’s a gorgeous woman. She has access to tons of money and options and all the stylists and professionals. So I just don’t understand how she SO OFTEN gets it wrong and wears stuff that is just unflattering on her. How do she and her team keep doing it? How can it be HARD to flatter someone who looks like that? And so frequently too? It baffles me, to be honest.

    • Tdotgirl says:
      January 27, 2020 at 8:24 am

      100%. I find them so contrived. And I don’t care if a woman is older, but she looks so matronly when next to him. He looks like a little boy.

  7. Millennial says:
    January 27, 2020 at 7:47 am

    I think Danielle looks cute! Obviously prom-y, but maybe that’s the vibe she likes.

  8. HK9 says:
    January 27, 2020 at 7:55 am

    I would love to be in the room when Priyanka chose that dress. I’m pretty sure the mirror told her no, so WHAT on EARTH would have told her, yes to a dress that even Stevie Wonder could see looked ridiculous. Wow.

  9. Leriel says:
    January 27, 2020 at 7:56 am

    Danielle looks fine, boring for Grammy, but fine, I didn’t get the shade.

  10. Sarah says:
    January 27, 2020 at 8:02 am

    You know what? It takes talent to make such a gorgeous woman look SO bad.

  11. Trish-a says:
    January 27, 2020 at 8:10 am

    Danielle looks great! Don’t love the shoes but at least she doesn’t look so thirsty.

  12. Jane says:
    January 27, 2020 at 8:10 am

    What’s wring with her boobs? I’d kill for those!!

  13. Rachel says:
    January 27, 2020 at 8:21 am

    Chopra looks like Nick’s mother. They look strange together.

  14. Deanne says:
    January 27, 2020 at 8:30 am

    That dress. Dear lord, who helped her choose that? Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas always look so incredibly awkward with each other. Like always. There’s no chemistry and yes, she’s very pretty and only a decade older, but these photos look like a teenage boy posing with his mother. It’s very off putting.

  15. Valiantly Varnished says:
    January 27, 2020 at 8:30 am

    Priyanka looks a mess. Anything that makes your boobs look that saggy ain’t a good look. I like Danielle’s dress- but it looks the same as every other dress she wears. She has a very specific look all the time. And Sophie’s look was a let down.

