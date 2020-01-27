Priyanka Chopra in Ralph & Russo at the 2020 Grammys: a complete disaster?

Priyanka Chopra was my choice for worst-dressed person at the 2020 Grammys, and judging from the tweets, she was the consensus favorite for WTF Are You Wearing? Priyanka attended the Grammys as Nick Jonas’ wife/date, and all the other JoBros brought their wives. Priyanka was the one who stood out though – she wore this Ralph & Russo slouchy, fringey, deep-V-neck gown which was an utter mess. Since it’s R&R, you know this sh-t was expensive as hell too. All that money for bunching at hips and waist, and for them to do that Pri’s boobs? YIKES. Her makeup and hair look gorgeous though – from the neck up, she’s totally fine. But lord, this dress.

The JoBros all wore Ermenegildo Zegna XXX.

Sophie Turner wore Louis Vuitton – an okay little minidress which was appropriate for the date of a Grammy performer.

I feel sorry for Danielle sometimes! She tries. And she gets it wrong a lot.