Priyanka Chopra in Ralph & Russo at the 2020 Grammys: a complete disaster?

Priyanka Chopra was my choice for worst-dressed person at the 2020 Grammys, and judging from the tweets, she was the consensus favorite for WTF Are You Wearing? Priyanka attended the Grammys as Nick Jonas’ wife/date, and all the other JoBros brought their wives. Priyanka was the one who stood out though – she wore this Ralph & Russo slouchy, fringey, deep-V-neck gown which was an utter mess. Since it’s R&R, you know this sh-t was expensive as hell too. All that money for bunching at hips and waist, and for them to do that Pri’s boobs? YIKES. Her makeup and hair look gorgeous though – from the neck up, she’s totally fine. But lord, this dress.
The JoBros all wore Ermenegildo Zegna XXX.
Sophie Turner wore Louis Vuitton – an okay little minidress which was appropriate for the date of a Grammy performer.
I feel sorry for Danielle sometimes! She tries. And she gets it wrong a lot.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Priyanka’s dress was so bad. SO BAD.
So bad
So, so bad
So, so, so bad. And they still seem like such an odd couple to me. I get absolutely zero chemistry from them. None.
Not only is Priyanka’s dress just the worst, the bellybutton ring is killing me.
OMG. Her boobs are so flattened, they look painted on.
This is what Mrs. Roper would have worn if the ‘70s network S&P people had allowed it!
Nailed it!
OMG, that’s hideous!! Was she trying for a J-Lo moment or something? And it bunches up in the worst places, but not where at least you might get some press attention for pregnancy rumours. Wow that’s bad.
I think the other Jonas wife thought this was the Golden Globes (bless her heart 🙄). Sophie looked fine, as you say, for the date of a performer.
Boy that is not a flattering look. She’s a very pretty woman, but this does her no favors.
JoBros, though? I find them to be some of the most unattractive men ever. I didn’t really find them cute when they’d started (always found it creepy with the amount of mothers of teens that were drooling over them) but they just look like awkward Ken dolls to me.
I don’t find anything about them sexy. I don’t find their songs sexy. They just seem so annoying and try-hard. Literally the most interesting thing about them is their wives… and they’re also pretty try-hard.
I agree with your whole post! That is for the best unflattering dresses I’ve ever seen.
How to find the brothers kind of creepy and odd. Plus one of them looks a lot like a guy I used to work with who was super annoying, so that doesn’t help.
“Boy that is not a flattering look. She’s a very pretty woman, but this does her no favors.”
I honestly feel like you’ve accurately described a LOT of her looks there @Erinn. And I have no idea why, because she’s a gorgeous woman. She has access to tons of money and options and all the stylists and professionals. So I just don’t understand how she SO OFTEN gets it wrong and wears stuff that is just unflattering on her. How do she and her team keep doing it? How can it be HARD to flatter someone who looks like that? And so frequently too? It baffles me, to be honest.
100%. I find them so contrived. And I don’t care if a woman is older, but she looks so matronly when next to him. He looks like a little boy.
I think Danielle looks cute! Obviously prom-y, but maybe that’s the vibe she likes.
I would love to be in the room when Priyanka chose that dress. I’m pretty sure the mirror told her no, so WHAT on EARTH would have told her, yes to a dress that even Stevie Wonder could see looked ridiculous. Wow.
I don’t think I have ever seen a dress trying so hard to be sexy and yet failing so miserably.
Danielle looks fine, boring for Grammy, but fine, I didn’t get the shade.
You know what? It takes talent to make such a gorgeous woman look SO bad.
Danielle looks great! Don’t love the shoes but at least she doesn’t look so thirsty.
What’s wring with her boobs? I’d kill for those!!
Chopra looks like Nick’s mother. They look strange together.
That dress. Dear lord, who helped her choose that? Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas always look so incredibly awkward with each other. Like always. There’s no chemistry and yes, she’s very pretty and only a decade older, but these photos look like a teenage boy posing with his mother. It’s very off putting.
Priyanka looks a mess. Anything that makes your boobs look that saggy ain’t a good look. I like Danielle’s dress- but it looks the same as every other dress she wears. She has a very specific look all the time. And Sophie’s look was a let down.