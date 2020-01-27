Billie Eilish sweeps Album, Song & Record of the Year at the 2020 Grammys

Finneas O'Connell, Billie Eilish arrives at the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California

Little surprise, the music industry is completely enamored with Billie Eilish and all of the older peeps are convinced that Billie is What The Youths Want. Maybe she is! I am one of the older peeps and I love her too, although I think what the youths like about her is her uniqueness and the idea that what she’s doing can’t really be replicated and homogenized. So, obviously, Billie won all of the major awards last night at the Grammys: she took home Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Record of the Year and Best New Artist. At 18, she becomes the youngest artist to ever sweep those big categories. Her 22-year-old brother Finneas also won Producer of the Year for his work (producing and co-writing) her album.

Billie lowkey has a Gucci contract, right? She’s been wearing head-to-toe custom Gucci for many big events for the past six months or so. The Grammys were no different – Gucci did this custom black and slime-green ensemble for her red carpet look. I would assume that everyone wanted the outfit to match her hair? It’s cute.

Here are some of her awards speeches:

She also performed her song “When the Party’s Over” but obviously the performances from the Grammys are more difficult to find videos for. Billie killed it, but I thought it was slightly odd that she didn’t perform “Bad Guy” considering that was the song which got nominated for everything? In any case, congrats to Billie!

GRAMMY Awards Arrivals 2020

Finneas O'Connell and Billie Eilish arrive at the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards held at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California, United States.

Singer Billie Eilish wearing Gucci arrives at the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards held at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California, United States.

Photos courtesy of WENN.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

2 Responses to “Billie Eilish sweeps Album, Song & Record of the Year at the 2020 Grammys”

  1. Valiantly Varnished says:
    January 27, 2020 at 6:46 am

    She deserved single one. First time in years Im actually happy about who won at The Grammys.

    Reply
  2. AmyB says:
    January 27, 2020 at 7:05 am

    My daughter is obsessed with Billie – saw her in concert last year in Philly and now I know almost all of her music too! She is a rare talent for sure (as is her sweet brother) and I am so happy for her! I hope she can stay grounded and not get eaten up by that Hollywood machine! She really does have an amazing voice and l look forward to seeing what is next for her, in her career.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment