Billie Eilish sweeps Album, Song & Record of the Year at the 2020 Grammys

Little surprise, the music industry is completely enamored with Billie Eilish and all of the older peeps are convinced that Billie is What The Youths Want. Maybe she is! I am one of the older peeps and I love her too, although I think what the youths like about her is her uniqueness and the idea that what she’s doing can’t really be replicated and homogenized. So, obviously, Billie won all of the major awards last night at the Grammys: she took home Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Record of the Year and Best New Artist. At 18, she becomes the youngest artist to ever sweep those big categories. Her 22-year-old brother Finneas also won Producer of the Year for his work (producing and co-writing) her album.

Billie lowkey has a Gucci contract, right? She’s been wearing head-to-toe custom Gucci for many big events for the past six months or so. The Grammys were no different – Gucci did this custom black and slime-green ensemble for her red carpet look. I would assume that everyone wanted the outfit to match her hair? It’s cute.

Here are some of her awards speeches:

She also performed her song “When the Party’s Over” but obviously the performances from the Grammys are more difficult to find videos for. Billie killed it, but I thought it was slightly odd that she didn’t perform “Bad Guy” considering that was the song which got nominated for everything? In any case, congrats to Billie!