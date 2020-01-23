VF: Would a memoir from Prince Harry be more in-demand than Meghan’s memoir?

For the most part, the conversation about how and where the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will make their money has been dominated by bad-faith actors, like the Daily Mail and other British tabloids. They’ve been near hysterical at the thought that Meghan and Harry would become celebrity-royals for hire and end up doing milk ads in China or something. Harry and Meghan have their own money, first of all, and they’re getting financial support from Prince Charles for a year, so they have time to figure out their financial futures. And I trust Meghan’s judgment here – she’s a planner and she has a good handle on celebrity-royal branding. She will understand instinctively what is acceptable as far as business arrangements are concerned. Plus, she’s got contacts all over Canada and America. I trust her. So what will the Sussex Royal brand be? And what ventures will they enter into? Vanity Fair’s business section had a better and more comprehensive look:
The SussexRoyal IG: @sussexroyal, which has become the definitive platform for Harry and Meghan’s messaging since its creation last April, has now caught up with @kensingtonroyal, the official Instagram account of Prince William and Kate Middleton. As my colleague Kenzie Bryant noted, “In less than a year, the Sussexes made up the difference, plus a few mil. They are now tied for the most followers for a British royal account.”
The Obama playbook: The current thinking is that Harry and Meghan are poised to replicate the Obama playbook, with the potential to build out a media portfolio similar to the one that has netted tens of millions of dollars for the former first couple through publishing contracts, stadium tours, and production deals with streaming-entertainment titans like Netflix and Spotify. As one London-based talent agent suggested this week to the Associated Press, “They are 100% more valuable than the Obamas. The Obamas aren’t royal. They are.”
Going to Netflix? There was that video of Harry schmoozing with Disney chief Bob Iger, and Ted Sarandos seemed to open the door during a recent event in Los Angeles. Asked if Netflix would be interested in doing something with the couple, Sarandos told the Press Association news agency, “Who wouldn’t be interested? Yes, sure.”..“There really only is one choice for them given the global reach of the royals,” said media analyst Rich Greenfield of LightShed Partners. “It has to be Netflix. Everyone else just doesn’t make sense.” In other words, Greenfield explained, none of the other streaming players that would be obvious contenders—never mind Meghan’s supposedly forthcoming voiceover work for Disney—have the international footprint and genre flexibility that Netflix does. “If I think about Meghan and Harry’s global appeal, which mirrors a show like The Crown, I literally think there’s only one place on planet Earth you’d want to be if you wanted to maximize your celebrity. They’re a global franchise, and there’s just not a lot of ways to truly penetrate the global reach of the crown, pun intended, other than Netflix.”
How about some memoirs? Harry and Meghan may choose to start a little smaller—say, with a book or two. Publishing sources put the likely price tag of a Harry memoir in the ballpark of $15 million, worldwide rights. “I think it would have to be a memoir by him,” a senior industry source told me, “since writing it together would probably be unwieldy and would look tacky and opportunistic. And there might not be enough there yet for a memoir by her, as much as people want to hear from her.” After the hypothetical best seller, what comes next, and what could it look like? ”I literally have no idea,” said Greenfield. “But I have to believe that leveraging their global visibility into some form of production entity would make a tremendous amount of sense, and the Obamas have kind of blazed the trail both on the video and the audio side.”
But maybe the Obama comparison doesn’t hold up: “The idea that there’s an Obama analog here strikes me as a real stretch,” said a high-level Hollywood source. “Mrs. Obama is a proven public intellectual who had a highly deserved reputation, as first lady, for being an advocate on causes that are important to her, and also for being an excellent communicator of those things. Then you go to the 44th president, who is just a world-class rock star, who knows as much about myriad different things as anybody on the public stage. They’re both just filled with knowledge and the ability to communicate. With the greatest respect to Harry and Meghan, what do they know about anything?”
I think it’s interesting that there might be a bigger market – and a bigger paycheck – for Harry’s memoir rather than Meghan’s. That might even be true? Especially given the fact that – don’t hate me Sussex Squad – Meghan isn’t a great writer? But here’s my larger question regarding memoirs and interviews: is there a shelf-life? Would Meghan and Harry need to give an interview in the next, say, six months for it to be relevant and newsworthy? Could Harry get a book deal and then, while promoting the book, give those kinds of guts-spilling interviews? What I think is that there would be more interest in a BOOK from Harry and there would be more interest in a tell-all interview from Meghan. But, again, they have a lot of options and I’m sure Meghan Thee Planner is working everything out.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, WENN and Backgrid.
Depends. If he spilled all the tea? Yeah, Harry’s all day. If he didn’t and it’s just basic crap about his life? I’d rather read about Meghan. But I don’t think either will write one anytime soon.
I don’t see either of them doing this kind of book or interview as long as the Queen is alive. Just my opinion, but i think they both have more class and waaaaay more options available to them then to go there. I could see a book or interview about a specific aspect of their lives or causes, but not one that is that personally revealing. I expect better of both of them.
I’m also reminded of something a notoriously private Jackie Kennedy said when asked about Diana revealing so much of her life to the public. Jackie said she didn’t understand why anyone would willingly eviscerate (disembowel) themselves in public.
The Sussexes are already vulnerable to the insane reaction to each and every thing they say or do. Once you begin using public media in place of a private therapeutic session, you can never take it back. It is out there forever for any one and everyone to feast on. I pray they do not choose Diana’s path.
There would definitely be interest in memoirs from both of them, maybe more so for Harry, but only if they spill the beans. That’s what people would want to know. the behind-the-scenes stuff. So maybe in a few years, I don’t think they’ll do it while the Queen is alive, if ever.
I think the Obama comparison is tricky. I think when people compare them to the Obamas, its not about their life experience or knowledge or education (obviously the Obamas blow them out of the water in all those aspects.) Its more about the type of work they could do in the future. I don’t think people are going to fill stadiums to hear H&M talk about life, but I think they will be able to leverage their current fame to bring in some big names to raise money for their foundation and various causes.
And I do think we will see some sort of Netflix deal.
I think Meghan and Harry are in very difficult position and need to be very careful.
I cringe every time I read a reference to their “brand.” It sounds very crass.
Mumbles … brands are what it is all about. That is the buzzword now. The world is very crass.
As for their books, well written ones, that touch on the toxic behaviour? I would read that. And … I, for one, think The Royal Family deserves that. Nothing petty or vindictive but just the true statement of what happened. Just the facts. I don’t think either Meg or Harry would ever go there but I bet we would ALL be surprised by how similar the Royals’ behaviour was to Thomas Markle’s. XO
Meghan has been accused of “branding and merching” from the very beginning.
The Sussexes need to be very careful or it will appear as if everything their detractors have said about them is coming true.
His would probably get a bigger advance atm because of the potential Diana stories. The tables may turn one day depending on what they do in the future.
In light of everything that’s happened in both lives, each needs to author a memoir, like two rivers very far apart that twist and wind their way across vast lands coming ever so slowly toward each other and merging to create a strong beautiful current of undulating waves. Her view. His view. Their view. They could eloquently shut the system down. 😁
Isn’t their whole thing is to be left alone and at peace, so how would a memoir help that? That is unless they really need money, of course. Otherwise, publishing a “tell-all” or “tell-some” doesn’t sound like the kind of thing you do if you want to lay low.
Rhys … I think their whole thing is to not be horridly slanderized in the media. I don’t think they would mind truthful, sensible, intelligent media coverage.
I don’t think there will be memoirs, or a tell-all interview, because somehow I think there might be NDAs involved.
If not, I’m all for Harry writing something, especially about his relationship with his brother and the middling in-laws.
I do think there will be a tell-all book or interview from Harry.
He should wait until he does one. The duke of Windsor waited until the fifties before he did his.
I know everyone will hate me for saying this, but I would rather read a book by PH rather than a book by Meghan. No offense to Meghan, I like her, but Harry has had a life. I mean his mother was Princess Diana, who everyone seems to still have such adoration for. That alone would sell millions more books.
Meghan, what would she talk about, her a-hole of a family (aside from her mother, who seems lovely)? Or would she just talk about learning to be a royal? And how it didn’t set well with her?
I’ve always thought if Prince Harry did break away it would be so weird. But, I’m happy for him to be able to have a real life now with the family he’s created.
I agree I would rather read about Prince Harry. He has so much more to talk about. But unfortunately I don’t think it will happen, and if it does the tea will be weak as hell.
I really don’t think Harry would write a memoir, he’s so (rightly) concerned about privacy I doubt he would allow that access..but stranger things have happened. I have faith that they’re getting great advice and have good instincts
Harry’s memoir I would read… and then be disappointed that he didn’t spill the tea. I think it’s too early for Meghan’s memoir. Ten to twenty years from now she’ll have enough interesting and noteworthy experiences to fill a book.
tempest … I think you are so, so wrong. As a young actor? Making it in that business? There would be wonderful stories there. Her father … that kook of a sister. The whole toxic nuclear family. THEN she moved to THE ROYAL FAMILY and received, first love and adoration and then she was hit with jealousy and petty vindictiveness. I would buy that book. I would. Girl has lived more in her short life than most of us will in a lifetime. Granted the wisdom of age won’t be there but, man, her experiences!!!!!!!
I can see where Harry’s would be more sought after IF he spills the tea – any conversation about growing up Royal is going to rely heavily on his experiences involving Diana, growing up both with and without her and I don’t see that as a road he wants to take (especially in light of the treatment of his wife). There is also the matter of treading lightly because they are still supported financially by Charles. I can’t imagine upending that apple cart in the foreseeable future.
Same for Meg – her memoire would need to be heavy on the PRE-Royal stuff with maybe some fluff about how they kept their relationship on the DL and some glossy bits about tiaras but without any real tea.
I think the above applies to any speaking engagements as well – they will tread very carefully before revealing any Royal insider information, which I think was part of the exit deal.
Netflix – I can see that happening and agree it is a great global platform. The trick for them both is going to be separating what is generating funds for their Foundation vs. private funds. Starting a brand new Foundation for the purpose of sustaining a lifestyle isn’t the best look.
Having said all of the above; I have no doubt they will be successful on both fronts personal/public and I am interested in watching it unfold.
“Starting a brand new Foundation for the purpose of sustaining a lifestyle isn’t the best look.”
@SheepGonnaBaaa, I think this is their and “THE” major problem.
I can’t imagine either Meghan & Harry writing a book. I don’t know how successful the Duchess of York’s books were, and I have a feeling that Harry wouldn’t want to embarrass his grandmother, especially since the current arrangement is only for a year. If Harry does write a book, I have a feeling that he will pull his punches in terms of his father etc.
I also agree that they won’t reach Obama levels, but for that executive to say “What do Harry & Meghan know about anything?” is ridiculous. Clearly this guy knows nothing about them.
Toss up….both would be huge!!!
I don’t believe either of them will write a book any time soon. The Queen and the rest of them completely iced out their childhood nanny, Crawfie, for this exact reason, it’s not likely, IMO, that they’ll go this route.
That photo of Meghan in her halter neck, reception dress, gorgeous. One of my favorite royal wedding looks.
I’d buy both.
I could see Meghan doing a memoir years down the road after they’ve gotten their foundation off the ground and really done some things worth talking about. Harry? Eh. Maybe. I’d read both, though.
I agree MeghanNotMarkle — Those books — written way down the road — would be great and more about Accomplishments and lives well lived then the “tea” that everyone wants now.
I’d be more interested in Meghan’s memoir. Hers is an interesting, self-made woman journey. Only, I doubt she would share much. She strikes me as someone who likes to control and created the narrative.
I doubt either one would write a memoir, but if they did I would buy both in heartbeat! I think some in the (British) media don’t really understand how popular H&M actually are worldwide. Whatever they end up doing is going to be big and make them $$$.
I know that she will never do that but I want meghan’s Memoir so much!!!
I think they would “maybe” do a sit down interview in the next six months or so with maybe Oprah or Gail. But that’s about it on that front. Any books would probably not be written at all OR would be after QE is gone. But who knows.
I liked Gail’s comment yesterday when she and Oprah were blindsided by TMZ. She was asked if she’d reached out to them yet about an interview. Gail said, no and that she wouldn’t do that, as she thought Harry and Meghan would make the best choices for themselves going forward and she respected that.
I think young people (girls, mostly) would be super interested in hearing what Meghan has to say regarding social issues, not just her personal life. You can tell she is an intelligent woman who really cares about the issues she adresses, that is always interesting.
As for Harry, let’s be real, no matter what made him leave the UK and how passionate he may be about his projects, he is Diana’s son and that’s why a potential book by him would sell more than Meghan’s. People around the world would love to know what he remembers of her and the years that followed her death, which is horribly morbid and I don’t think he would do.
What if Meghan ghost writes Harry’s book to practice her writing skills?
Sorry. I had to lighten things up with a joke.
I absolutely could see Meghan writing a memoir about her pre-Royal life. Her father and estranged family and people like Andrew Morton have told the story of her life for several years now. If those sold for Morton and her family then what is Meghan’s story finally in her own words worth? Especially since Meghan is so capable of giving interviews and speaking engagements I support of the book. IIRC Her former agent already said Meghan was about to close a book deal when the Harry news broke and Meghan put her career on hold as far as signing new projects so what is this same book worth now?
Harry’s life has very much hit a critical point where a memoir makes sense. Stepping back from royal duties is a sort of “ending” or natural point to write one. He has a unique upbringing and decades of experience as a pubic figure, intimate knowledge of what goes on at the palace + royal family dynamics and experience in a war zone and charities he built etc.
Meghan is an incredible person but I don’t think there story is quite there yet. It feels to me that hers, as far as public interest is concerned, is just starting. We haven’t seen a resolution with her family (maybe after their lawsuit we will) and she needs some more time building her philanthropy to avoid it being a Hollywood story. Maybe in ten years.
They don’t seem like “tell all” kind of people to me. There are a lot of non-tell all subjects Meghan could write about that would sell – particularly because her fan base is strong and wants to support her. I would personally buy any book she wrote about surviving prolonged traumatic stress. I don’t know how she does it.
I could see interwoven memoirs post the deaths of Elizabeth and Charles, but would their be a market for it? And how would William’s story be handled, with care due to his three children?
I think their focus is clear, “build and thrive.”
I think netflix would be a great way to start building their brand. I honestly see them as the type to make Sir David Attenborough style documentaries but not just about planet earth. I think hey will use these documentaries to highlight global issues around Women, HIV, climate change, etc.
When you take their passion for positive impact and couple it with Meghan’s experience in television you’re going to get some pretty moving footage that’s accessible to people all over he world, giving them the global reach. I also see Meghan and Harry being in front of the camera for jest before moving behind the lens to produce and direct once they’ve got some experience under their belts.
Sussex Royal’s merch patents were never going to be about cheap plastic souvenirs, but more likely something like an organic cotton sweatshirt (sustainably produced) with a wicked cool phrase or graphic that when purchased gives a woman in a third world country the opportunity to raise her family out of poverty by providing sustainable and meaningful work. Or something along those lines.
They will do just fine.
I would be way more interested in a Harry memoir. He has lived such an interesting life. Everything with Diana and the military and then trying to carve a role in the RF? Yes, please. But, he will never do it. He seems to value his privacy.