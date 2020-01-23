Duchess Kate felt ‘so isolated’ in Wales after she gave birth to Prince George

Here are more photos of the Duchess of Cambridge in Cardiff yesterday, the second stop for her big Early Years initiative, which (at the moment) consists of a basic five-question survey. Yes, it’s kind of embarrassing that this is all Kate has to show for EIGHT YEARS (that’s what they claim) of work in this field. I still don’t understand why they had to hype the hell out of this to the point where people were expecting… a lot more than a five-question survey. They could have just said “Kate is focusing on early childhood development and she will do many events around this particular interest.” That’s it. Because let me tell you, the photos are better than the initiative. Kate looks engaged with the parents and the kids here, at the Ely & Caerau Children’s Centre. So, just do that. Anyway, Kate also spoke about how “isolated” she felt when George was a baby and she and William were living in Wales:

Kate Middleton is speaking out about the “isolation” she felt as a new mother. The 38-year-old royal spoke with workers from a children and parents center in Cardiff, Wales, on Wednesday as she promoted her new groundbreaking survey on the early years of kids’ lives. She and husband Prince William lived in Wales when they were first married, where he was stationed with the Royal Air Force. “It’s nice to be back in Wales,” Kate said. “I was chatting to some of the mums. It was the first year and I’d just had George — William was still working with search and rescue — and we came up here and I had a tiny, tiny baby in the middle of Anglesey. It was so isolated, so cut off. I didn’t have any family around, and he was doing night shifts. So…if only I had had a center like this.” The mom of three was visiting the innovative Ely and Careau Children’s Centre in an economically challenged area of the Welsh capital, where parents can get support as well as enroll their kids into the kindergarten. “I see amazing work you’re doing here in so many areas,” she said. “It’s just bringing it to light. The critical work you’re doing has a massive social — and economic — impact later down the years.” One of the center’s workers talked about how they tried to accommodate the concerns of parents who have questions raising their kids “this way or that way.” Kate said with a smile, “That’s why I wanted to do the survey. Unless parents are supported, it makes the job that much harder.”

I remember when she had George and she spent a lot of time that first year in Berkshire with her parents. She even moved in with her parents for about eight weeks so that Carole could help, and William stayed there off-and-on too. And… I just looked up the timeline, actually – by the fall of 2013 (Kate gave birth to George that summer), William had left the RAF and Wales and they were mostly in London. That’s when William started auditing classes at Cambridge University, remember that? It was his “gap year.” That was all during George’s first year. What I’m saying is that I believe Kate absolutely felt isolated when George was a baby, but that’s why she went to Bucklebury so often too. Also, William sucked because it was like he was trying to isolate her when she was a new mother. Poor Kate. (Still, the survey sucks.)