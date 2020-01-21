Peter Phillips criticized for getting paid for a tacky Chinese milk advertisement

Peter Phillips is Princess Anne’s only son, and Peter is big brother to Zara Phillips (Tindall). Anne did not want either of her children to have titles, and her first husband, Captain Mark Phillips, declined a peerage offered to him by the Queen when he married Anne. Both Anne and Mark Phillips were obviously quite sporty and horsey, so it’s not shocking that Zara would turn out to be quite sporty and horsey too. Zara is an Olympic-medal-winning equestrian, and like so many Olympic-level athletes, Zara makes the bulk of her income from her sponsorships and endorsements. She’s got sponsorships with Rolex, Land Rover and Musto among others, and she reportedly makes about $1-2 million a year. To me, that’s all above-board: many athletes make the bulk of their money from sponsorships rather than prize money. Of course, companies are more interested in Zara because she’s the granddaughter of the Queen, but Zara has proven herself as an equestrian too so…??
Obviously, it’s a bit different for Peter Phillips, who is not a professional athlete and does not need “sponsors” to support an athletic career. Peter and Zara have both made money selling photo exclusives to magazines, like their weddings or first-photos of their babies. That has been considered tacky by people in and around the royal family, but it’s still “allowed.” But is this allowed? Peter Phillips getting paid big bucks to star in a milk advertisement in China?
Is this a vision of Prince Harry’s future? @richardaeden reports The Queen’s grandson Peter Phillips is using his royal connections to sell milk on Chinese TV https://t.co/Z7MZJotNQy pic.twitter.com/MGH6vhuUn3
— Mail+ (@MailPlus_) January 21, 2020
This whole thing was amplified by the Sussex Squad over the past few days as Prince Harry and Meghan negotiated their freedom and negotiated their way towards making their own money. There are so many people who think that, like, Harry and Meghan will end up doing this kind of weird advertising for cash? Please. I could see Meghan doing some kind of sponsorship deal with a beauty company or a low-key advertising deal with a fashion company even. I seriously doubt that they would be this f–king tacky. As for Peter… like, he’s always done this kind of thing? And it was never that big of a deal because A) he doesn’t have a title and B) no one really cares about him anyway.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Whoa. Where’s he been hiding?? He is… hot.
I see a little of his cousin William’s face in that golf pic – pass!
Really?
Good for him! I bet he had some advance warning of Sussexit. He realized he’d better get out there and get his piece of the market while he still can!
This was completely ignored until it became a possible move for the Sussexes. So now the media is condemning it? They know people have been comparing the life the Sussexes will live to Zara and Peter and other royal adjacents, so instead of admitting there is precedent, now they’re attacking those members to seem “fair”? Exhibit obvious as to why the Sussexes left.
How many times has it happened in the past?
I can think of Fergie shilling for Weight Watchers and a very bad reality show she did on Oprah’s channel. But I remember a fair amount of eyerolling at that too.
There is a shady HK businessman who has been documented as paying various royals (including Fergie and Zara) for unknown services. The reports seemed to indicate that they were “Royal Ambassadors” to this dude — so paying for access.
The advert seems to revolve around the palace/royalty tho I’m shocked no one cares. It’d be different if he were selling himself without the royal aspect. How is this not cashing in on his royal ties?
It’s super tacky and gross and hope that he’s told not to do this kind of thing ever again. It’s definitely cashing in. You would think that he learned his lesson after the Queen got so pissed off about his deal with Hello for his wedding. The weird part is that most people in the UK probably wouldn’t know who he is. Why would people in China know or care? It’s the most random endorsement ever.
such a cringe worthy commercial. does he have an actual job?
He has a business of some sort. I don’t care about him enough to look for the details.
According to his linkedin he’s a managing director at a entertainment agency. Before that he worked at Royal Bank of Scotland so he does work, it’s just not as high profile.
https://www.linkedin.com/in/peter-phillips-0b305621
The dad was hot in his day, if I recall.
I don’t know if it’s still a thing, but apparently at one point some US/European celebrities who wouldn’t do ads in the Western countries would do them in Japan because that didn’t “count,” somehow. Probably a similar dynamic.
George Clooney and Leo DiCaprio made a second career out of them. Real good money.
I see George Clooney’s face plastered on ads in Europe and Asia.
@Ina, that is why I was shocked that he agreed to the Nespresso ads here in the states. He worked his hardest to make sure we never saw them here.
He is the grandson of a queen and is not living off the public purse. Boyfriend’s got to werk, so who am I to begrudge him his shilling.
Never heard of him.
Tacky? Yes. Surprising after all he’s done before (see the queen’s jubilee lunch thing)? No.
If the queen’s all worried about her brand, maybe she should take a long look at Andrew. I’m sure the deals they get on automobiles (and quick replacements after Phil crashed one) aren’t considered tacky, either. They pay their servants pennies, but an untitled grandson makes a buck and that’s considered tacky? Puh-lease.
He’s been doing this for a while (this specifically – the milk ads) – and the actual commercials are very bizarre, lol. I don’t blame him for making money but it does make me laugh that people think this is the kind of stuff H&M are going to be doing.
The Brits are a BITTER people. The man has to earn a living so does Harry/Meghan. If they aren’t paying for it the Brits should ZIP IT. Really who knew the Brits would be this CRAZY. They should focus on the cost of their goods and services because of Brexit