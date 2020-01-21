The Queen is ‘very sad’ that she’ll barely see baby Archie in the wake of Sussexit

The Sussexit has been mostly finalized and the terms are… agreeable, but it’s not a 100% win or a 100% loss for the Sussexes or the Windsors. With all of the deal-making on titles, HRHs, money, security and more, I find it interesting that certain subjects were NOT included in the announced deal. Here’s something we could game out: what happens if and when Meghan gets pregnant with Sussex Baby #2? What happens when Meghan and Harry welcome Sussex Baby #2… in Canada? He or she will be a little maple baby, of course, and I can already predict the hand-wringing and pearl-clutching about how the child IS NOT BRITISH and shouldn’t be part of the line of succession, whatever. Add those theories to this: not only is the British press hellbent on otherizing Meghan constantly (as they’ve been doing for three years), but now Archie is being otherized too. He can’t just be a healthy little British chunkster who is living abroad with his parents. No, a narrative is going to pushed: Archie isn’t “British enough,” he isn’t associated enough with his British (royal) family. This story is the starting point for that:

The Queen is believed to be ‘very sad’ she has barely seen baby Archie as she comes to terms with Harry and Meghan’s future plans as ‘non-senior Royals’. With the Sussexes’ plans to step out of the spotlight stretching back months, their eight-month-old son has had little opportunity to see his extended family.

The Queen, Prince Charles, Prince William and his children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are only believed to have met baby Sussex a handful of times. His great-grandmother and the Duke of Edinburgh met him at just two-days-old at Windsor Castle, but could not attend his christening two months later because it clashed with a private weekend they hold at Sandringham every year.

A source told The Sunday Times: ‘She will be very sad to have barely seen Archie and that he will miss out on growing up with his cousins and wider family.’

Archie was photographed in Meghan’s arms at a polo match also attended by William, Kate and their children in Berkshire in July. But they have not been seen as a group since then with Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, jetting off to Canada in November for their six-week Christmas holiday. The eight-month-old has not visited the UK so far this year and is currently with his mother and his nanny in Canada. Prince Charles is reported to be very keen on his moniker of ‘Grandpa Wales’ and often spends family time with William, Kate, George, Charlotte and Louis.

LOL @ “Prince Charles is reported to be very keen on his moniker of ‘Grandpa Wales’ and often spends family time with William, Kate, George, Charlotte and Louis.” Charles truly had to publicly badger and shame William into allowing him (Charles) to see his grandchildren every once in a while several years back, pre-Sussex. Now the storyline is that the Cambridges are the dutiful parents who allow Grandpa Charles to spend tons of time with his grandkids? Puh-lease. Anyway, this is just a reminder to the Queen, to Charles and to anybody else: Harry and Meghan would have loved for Archie to spend more time with the family, but everyone in the family made Meghan’s life hell during her pregnancy, then smeared the f–k out of her after she gave birth. Oh, and no one in the family even seemed all that eager to spend time with Archie when the Sussexes were living in England anyway.

10 Responses to “The Queen is ‘very sad’ that she’ll barely see baby Archie in the wake of Sussexit”

  1. Tanya says:
    January 21, 2020 at 10:23 am

    Lol. She couldn’t be bothered to see him while he was nearby. She doesn’t get to cry about it now.

    • Va Va Kaboom says:
      January 21, 2020 at 10:29 am

      Truth. Also, has there ever been any indication she’s even once been arsed to see her grandchildren, let alone great-grandchildren? That universe revolves entirely around her, if she actually wanted to spend time with toddlers all she need do is beckon. The fact is Andrew was and is the only “child” she’s ever shown enough affection to that others noticed.

    • Noodle says:
      January 21, 2020 at 10:30 am

      Right?!?! They lived on the grounds of Windsor Castle, where she spends a lot of time. She wasn’t popping over for tea then…

  2. Frida_K says:
    January 21, 2020 at 10:24 am

    Oh, poor Queen Elizabeth. What a pity.

    Well, she can make up for it by spending extra time with her favorite boy, Prince Pedo Andy.

    Oh, wait. She’s already doing that.

    See? Problem solved!

  3. P says:
    January 21, 2020 at 10:24 am

    Mmm no, that is not true. If she loved them she would have protected them. They had to leave because she did nothing.

  4. S808 says:
    January 21, 2020 at 10:28 am

    Everything that happened to Meghan was a big neon sign that they didn’t care about Archie. Archie is better off without them.

  5. Dee says:
    January 21, 2020 at 10:29 am

    If she stepped down, she’d have plenty of time for her great grandkids. Not going to happen, though.

  6. Maria says:
    January 21, 2020 at 10:32 am

    This is me being mean but nothing in her behavior really indicated she valued Archie at all.

  7. Tiffany says:
    January 21, 2020 at 10:33 am

    It takes a lot for me to side eye these stories.

    Eye roll, absolutely.

    Eye roll to the point that all you see is the white of my eyes and even I am not sure that they will come back down, for 2 years now.

    Now I am at side eye, to the point that I am squinting to hard it looks like my eyes are permanently closed.

  8. Rianic says:
    January 21, 2020 at 10:35 am

    No no no!!! They can’t be seen playing with a brown baby, red hair or not! /s

