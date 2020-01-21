Brad Pitt & Jennifer Aniston went to the same SAG after-party & did not hang out

Having been alive and sentient throughout Brad Pitt’s two marriages, I have to say that I’m grossed out by all of the “fans” who want Brad and Jennifer Aniston to reunite. I know those stories sell copies of Us Weekly and People Magazine, but… do fans really and truly want this? Judging by the comments, tweets and excitement, they do. Which is sad. I’m not Aniston’s biggest fan, clearly, but even I think she’s moved on from Brad and even I think she could, frankly, do a lot better than Brad at this point. Since Brad and Jennifer are still both repped by CAA though, we continue to get these stories, these careful photo-ops at the SAGs and teasing comments in the press. Is it all a game for CAA? Is it a strategy for Brad’s (increasingly obvious) Oscar campaign? Or is it something fan-driven, because Brad & Jen stans really want to see Jennifer as the kind of doormat who would “take back” Brad after he spent 11 years with Angelina? I don’t know. This got a lot of play on SAG night:

‼️ EXCLUSIVE ‼️ Brad Pitt stopped everything backstage to watch Jennifer Aniston's acceptance speech at the #SAGAwards. Wow guys—it really has been our day, our week, our month, and even our year. https://t.co/m7r01pojsC pic.twitter.com/th9sm1js4D — E! News (@enews) January 20, 2020

Obvious obvious obvious. He knew what he was doing. But let’s give Jennifer some agency – she knows what she’s doing too. She was asked about this video of Brad watching her speech and she told Extra: “That’s so sweet, we’ve all grown up together, we really have. It just feels like a really fun night to celebrate and cheer each other on and keep working….It is an incredible honor to be recognized by this room especially. They are my peers and I’ve been doing this a while … It is not lost on me.” What could have been HER night, the night where she won a SAG Award for her big return to TV, turned into THEIR night. Anyway, Brad and Jen did end up at the same SAG party:

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt ended up at the same SAG Awards 2020 bash hours after setting the internet ablaze. The former couple, who were pictured having a cozy reunion after winning awards Sunday night, both attended the Netflix party at the Sunset Tower hotel in Los Angeles. They weren’t pictured together as Pitt, 56, was seen with his “Once Upon a Time in … Hollywood” co-star Leonardo DiCaprio, Al Pacino and Peter Dinklage, while Aniston, 50, caught up with Netflix boss Ted Sarandos and Netflix head of original films Scott Stuber, alongside Laura Dern and Taikia Waititi. The “Friends” star, who won Best Actress in a Drama Series for her role in “The Morning Show,” then headed to dinner at the hotel’s Tower Bar, one of her favorite haunts. She was seen dining with pals Amanda Anka and hubby Jason Bateman, alongside co-star Billy Crudup and BFF and producing partner Kristin Hahn. An onlooker told Page Six, “We thought Brad would come into dinner, but no such luck, everyone in the restaurant was looking out for him — we all kept turning around to see if he had arrived!”

[From Page Six]

This happened post-Globes too, everyone thought Brad and Jen would have a big, tearful reunion at some afterparty, but they stayed with their own camps and didn’t interact at the parties. They will only interact when the cameras are on them. Weird, huh.

Also: Brad was asked if would spend time with his kids after the awards season is done and he told ET: “Really, it hasn’t been a lot of time to celebrate, you know? It’s like — they call it a season for a reason. So we’ll do that when it’s all said and done, I’m sure.” Keepin’ in vague.

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images