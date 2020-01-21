Brad Pitt & Jennifer Aniston went to the same SAG after-party & did not hang out

Having been alive and sentient throughout Brad Pitt’s two marriages, I have to say that I’m grossed out by all of the “fans” who want Brad and Jennifer Aniston to reunite. I know those stories sell copies of Us Weekly and People Magazine, but… do fans really and truly want this? Judging by the comments, tweets and excitement, they do. Which is sad. I’m not Aniston’s biggest fan, clearly, but even I think she’s moved on from Brad and even I think she could, frankly, do a lot better than Brad at this point. Since Brad and Jennifer are still both repped by CAA though, we continue to get these stories, these careful photo-ops at the SAGs and teasing comments in the press. Is it all a game for CAA? Is it a strategy for Brad’s (increasingly obvious) Oscar campaign? Or is it something fan-driven, because Brad & Jen stans really want to see Jennifer as the kind of doormat who would “take back” Brad after he spent 11 years with Angelina? I don’t know. This got a lot of play on SAG night:
‼️ EXCLUSIVE ‼️ Brad Pitt stopped everything backstage to watch Jennifer Aniston's acceptance speech at the #SAGAwards. Wow guys—it really has been our day, our week, our month, and even our year. https://t.co/m7r01pojsC pic.twitter.com/th9sm1js4D
— E! News (@enews) January 20, 2020
Obvious obvious obvious. He knew what he was doing. But let’s give Jennifer some agency – she knows what she’s doing too. She was asked about this video of Brad watching her speech and she told Extra: “That’s so sweet, we’ve all grown up together, we really have. It just feels like a really fun night to celebrate and cheer each other on and keep working….It is an incredible honor to be recognized by this room especially. They are my peers and I’ve been doing this a while … It is not lost on me.” What could have been HER night, the night where she won a SAG Award for her big return to TV, turned into THEIR night. Anyway, Brad and Jen did end up at the same SAG party:
Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt ended up at the same SAG Awards 2020 bash hours after setting the internet ablaze. The former couple, who were pictured having a cozy reunion after winning awards Sunday night, both attended the Netflix party at the Sunset Tower hotel in Los Angeles.
They weren’t pictured together as Pitt, 56, was seen with his “Once Upon a Time in … Hollywood” co-star Leonardo DiCaprio, Al Pacino and Peter Dinklage, while Aniston, 50, caught up with Netflix boss Ted Sarandos and Netflix head of original films Scott Stuber, alongside Laura Dern and Taikia Waititi.
The “Friends” star, who won Best Actress in a Drama Series for her role in “The Morning Show,” then headed to dinner at the hotel’s Tower Bar, one of her favorite haunts. She was seen dining with pals Amanda Anka and hubby Jason Bateman, alongside co-star Billy Crudup and BFF and producing partner Kristin Hahn.
An onlooker told Page Six, “We thought Brad would come into dinner, but no such luck, everyone in the restaurant was looking out for him — we all kept turning around to see if he had arrived!”
This happened post-Globes too, everyone thought Brad and Jen would have a big, tearful reunion at some afterparty, but they stayed with their own camps and didn’t interact at the parties. They will only interact when the cameras are on them. Weird, huh.
Also: Brad was asked if would spend time with his kids after the awards season is done and he told ET: “Really, it hasn’t been a lot of time to celebrate, you know? It’s like — they call it a season for a reason. So we’ll do that when it’s all said and done, I’m sure.” Keepin’ in vague.
Good for them. life’s too short for mindless grudges.
You’re 100% right!
Hmmm, that statement about the kids says ALOT.
He’s so focused on getting a worthless Oscar he can’t make time for his kids. I really can’t with him.
Be attractive and loads of people seem to forget you aren’t worth shit.
Nah it’s more like be a white male and people will forget everything. Even child abuse.
If you actually click on the link and listen to the interview (it’s 2 minutes, he’s asked about halfway through the clip), he was asked how was he celebrating the awards season with his family and kids. He said basically – it’s a SEASON for a reason and there’s no time for that, so we’ll probably do something when it’s all over.
Somewhere else, Angelina is living her life happy and healthy with their 6 children. Partnerships with BBC, Microsoft etc and career going from strength to strength.
Jennifer could have said no to being used for Brad’s image rehabilitation but she didn’t because she wants this as well. She should have just focused on her career resurrection and gotten rid of the whole poor pity me image.
Brad choose Hollywood over his children and hopefully it will keep him warm in his old age.
Let’s all move on. I almost didn’t comment but had to say that these interactions feel a little depressing to me. I enjoy watching people develop, become better at their skill, or develop new ones, and these two both feel very stuck in time.
His fans are saying she is the one who accosted him backstage.
The photographer who took the picture tweeted that Brad shouted “Aniston” twice so he initiated it.
These photos are weird, like she didn’t stop at all. She approaches, and she leaves, where is the middle shot of the hug??
I expected to see this BS on the morning shows and entertainment shows like ET and Extra but I was little disappointed to see David Muir talking about Brad and Jen yesterday on his ABC Evening News broadcast.But then again he is “besties” with Kelly Ripa.
It’s nice that they can be friendly after all these years of tabloid drama and his disrespectful comments about their marriage. I don’t see a rekindling of their relationship, that shipped sailed a long time ago when he left for a life with AJ (even though that is over now), but a friendship has obviously blossomed given his attendance at her birthday and Christmas parties.
So busy going to awards shows he can’t spend time with his kids? Ok then. Think of Tom Hanks. I am sure he saw his family a couple times during his various award seasons of the past. Jen and Brad will never get back together. Never ever. I feel like she is just being gracious and what are her options really? To now talk to him backstage at the SAGS with everyone watching ? Life has moved on and Jen has close friends and a booming career and Brad pretty clearly never sees his six kids and would rather go to some stupid movie screening or dinner then spend time with them. Or whatever he is trying to sell us with that statement. It’s really sad actually.
You should click on the link and watch the video – he was asked how he was celebrating the AWARDS SEASON with his family and kids. He said basically that he’s not because there’s no time and maybe they’ll do something after the season is over.
What does it mean to celebrate an award season? Like have dinner? He has no time to have dinner with his kids ? I don’t get it
Really the fans mostly hers on Twitter have some fantasy that she will win something or somehow outdo Angie if she gets back with him. That’s how stupid they are. The media just wants to keep this money making triangle going!!! Pitt is campaigning and is going to win the Oscar so he has to pretend to be so friendly now and make people pity him because of his mean ole wifey. Hence the dig at the Sag. It’s quite transparent and sad at the same time. Does that statue really mean that much to you. I guess. Lest he forgets Angie jabs back hard.
Jen is stuck and suffers from wanting everyone to just love her. She cannot take criticism period. Maybe it’s from Mommy issues idk. But she is happy with her singleness and kinda boring lifestyle.
Angelina is recovering nicely and each year getting further away from Pitt and HW society imho. He doesn’t like that.
People don’t get it and never will. Jen is not the love of his life Angelina is. He had more in common with her and it wasn’t babies. To put a stamp on my analysis is to steer you to the direction of how HARD they fight. Stubbornness. Passion, lust, edgy even selfishness even in divorce battle. That’s them. That’s their relationship and he loved it and misses it. You can hear it when he even tries to joke about it and to me he is doing thing to get Angelina’s attention because she is ignoring his azz big time. That is who she is. She will cut a mofo off and not think twice about it. Not saying she hates him because she doesn’t.
I hated to see two people who were that passionate about a lot of things be torn apart by stress, media, other folks hatred that they were together, drugs, alcohol, tempers and stubbornness. Thank me later cause if you ask them I bet the will agree with me.
My opinion. He is a selfish slug and it will never change. I just feel sorry for the kids but thank have Angie .