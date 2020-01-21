Did we miss a simmering beef between Duchess Camilla & the Sussexes?

It feels like every combination of royal shenanigans has been dissected in the past month. How Prince Charles feels about Prince Harry. How Duchess Kate feels about Duchess Meghan. How William feels about Harry. How Meghan feels about Charles. And on and on. But were we sleeping on the biggest beef of all, Camilla versus the Sussexes? The Duchess of Cornwall did an event with Prospect Hospice Swindon this week and she was asked by a member of the Royal Rota, “Will you miss Harry and Meghan?” See her reaction:
Watch Camilla’s face closely as she answers the question: “Will you miss Harry & Meghan?”
The Duchess of Cornwall smiles, pauses, then says “Hmmm. Course!” 😳😳pic.twitter.com/CbPbb92bAL
— Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) January 20, 2020
The “course” is shady enough, but the f–king PAUSE. The pause is what made this Defcon Shady. So what do we know about Camilla’s simmering beef with Harry and Meghan? They never seemed to interact that much in general – I mean, they had to interact at various family events, but Camilla never seemed to take a special interest in Harry and Meghan and vice versa. Before now, I would have just said that Camilla doesn’t really care, she’d rather just be curled up with a bottle of wine. But… yeah, now I feel like we’ve missed a simmering beef.
I honestly can’t imagine Camilla fighting with the Sussex. At most, she could be mad that H&M decided to step away from royal duties. Camilla is smart enough to know that means William will now target her and Charles.
Yeah, I think the shade was more for the question itself… she gives this “bless your heart” smile, like, “do you really think I’m gonna say no, moron?”
Good eye, Rapunzel.
This completely. Just like Serena said “nice try” when the reporter asked her about the situation. I think she was shading the question and the asker rather then Harry and Meghan. She was clearly caught off guard.
Agree. I’m sure they all think they’re prepared with the correct answer to that question if it pops up but it can take a second to register and then give the canned response no matter the real feeling. I don’t think there’s beef.
ETA I also think she thinks it’s a stupid question.
100% agree. She suffers no fools.
I saw this too but it looked more like Camilla was just caught off-guard and didn’t really know what to say. She seemed fine to me.
Same! I have a feeling she didn’t clearly hear the question or it took a second for it to register with her.
This. She also may have been told not to discuss them and was deciding how to react. Mucha ado about nothing.
Yeah, I don’t think it was shade. I think it was a 72 year old woman’s reaction to having a dumb question shouted at her as she was walking away.
Agreed.
I dont think they had a beef.
I would assume:
-they arent “leaving” like the press makes it out to be;
-What a silly question, and she can only answer it as silly as it was asked
that or, she has zero empathy and is glad to be rid of the drama cos shes on the side of Charles/The Queen and doesnt want her boat rocked by yet another spotlight grabber, a dejavu moment for her and her past with Charles.
Camilla is all about Charles, and he’s probably been very unhappy because no one pays him attention like they do the Sussexes. That’s why she responded like that.
Charles and Will supposedly have grown closer over this situation and I think it’s because no matter what they both pulled, internationally, people still preferred Harry and Meghan.
Or she could have been annoyed by the question being yelled at her.
yeah, i had the same thought. like the pause was more in a sense of: are you really asking me this? thought it was a done deal…
I suspect that rather than there being any beef previously, there’s probably a feeling disappointment from the Royals towards the Sussex’s. I’m not saying that they’re right to feel that way but the Royals seem to be all about ‘put up and shut up’, doing whats best for the greater good (the Crown) rather than your individual family unit.
I can name several examples of other royal family members doing things that are not best for the greater good of the crown. But none of them were black, so….
She could be but Camilla gives me the whole “I don’t give a fuck and I don’t play these palace games” vibe
But you never know with these people
Beef? Who knows. Camila should try to remember her history.
Beefing Diana’s son would not be a good move for her.
This. Her image has image has improved but no one will ever forget her part in Charles and Diana’s failed marriage. I think she knows that and minds her business.
Anything is possible with this family. If Harry was giving his dad a lot of headache, then I can see Camilla being peeved. What Meghan and Harry asked for isn’t exactly great news for Charles. Honestly, it’s terrible. So, yeah, I can see Camilla being pissed.
Has anyone asked her what she thinks about her brother-in-law being a rapist pedophile?
Thank you!
F’course….
That’s the REAL question that needs to be asked!
yup yup yup
She could be caught offguard by the question.
I think she DGAF. But frankly I wished she did! I wonder if Charles told her to stay out of it so as not to ruin the massive long-term PR game / campaign for her. She was the most vilified person in the UK at one time, probably hated too by the royals at one time and she has female-related causes under her portfolio. So yeah! She went through almost the same thing as Meghan so I wished she had said something! Sheesh.
That scene could just as easily be interpreted as disgust for the media that caused all of this.
It wouldn’t surprise me, really. I think Camilla is the sort who decides who she likes, decides who she doesn’t, sticks with it for life, and don’t give a F who knows or cares.
Camilla had beef with Diana and with Kate not so long ago.
And No we didn’t miss a beef .
Camilla and Kate were already super rude toward Meghan since the wedding day.
We’ve all seen these two shameless bullies mocking Harry and Meghan during the wedding.
What beef did Camilla have with Kate?
I watched this clip this morning on the news app, I think it was ABC, and she seemed fine in the moment. I didn’t see anything that made me think there was beef. I felt like she wanted to say more but wisely didn’t.
My personal life is super boring (which is really nice after a rough few years) so I’m all about other people’s drama. I just don’t know if there is anything here. *shrug*
yeah, her reaction was more for the question itself than for the subject matter. Her face goes all “really? You’re really asking me this right now?” So I’m not reading too much into this.
Camilla had a really rough go of it with the British press. I mean, it wasn’t completely unwarranted – she was the other woman in Charles and Diana’s marriage, and Charles’ unfortunate desire to be her tampon was all anyone could talk about. She was the press punching bag for a long, long time. I’m sure there’s a part of Camilla who believes that Meghan and Harry have overreacted and should grow a thicker skin, and I’m sure she also even told Meghan and Harry that they should just stiff-upper-lip it and carry on with their duties. That probably didn’t sit well with Meghan and Harry – especially not Harry who, while he seems to have accepted Camilla because she makes his dad happy, has likely never totally forgiven her for the pain she caused his mother. An off-handed remark could have snowballed into larger grievances about the way they were handling the press situation. Camilla complained to Charles, and Charles was put in the awkward position of having to choose between Camilla and Harry, and after trying to stay neutral through the initial stages of the beef, he probably eventually sided with Camilla. And there you have it: “feud” and “lack of trust.”
“I’m sure there’s a part of Camilla who believes that Meghan and Harry have overreacted and should grow a thicker skin, and I’m sure she also even told Meghan and Harry that they should just stiff-upper-lip it and carry on with their duties.”
Kind of reminds me of Camilla complaining about the four press members outside her home during the courtship of Diana and Charles while around 30 press members were swarming around Coleherne Court to peek into Diana’s windows at that same time.
But I honestly don’t think Camilla is involved at all. Her reaction at the wedding wasn’t ideal but it wasn’t as blatantly tasteless as, say, Zara’s. I think that’s the extent of her involvement really.
Good theory but I still find it hard to believe Camilla interferes with Charles’ relationships with his sons. I have an easier time thinking she stays out of it and does her own thing in her house and she is civil to the sons and their wives, but not close, so as to avoid the games. Charles pursued her and if he didn’t, I think she would just do her own thing and spend time with whoever she wants after her divorce. I could be wrong of course!
I’m sure they’re all not happy with H&M but a specific beef between Camilla and them? I don’t buy it. Camilla seems like a neutral party like Anne, Edward and Sophie.
And the media won’t play. Is that because I’m in Canada, or did they take it down?
still plays for me in the US
I can see this as total shade. But also maybe she was just annoyed by the question? I really don’t follow her enough to know if the latter is an option.
I don’t see any beef or shade. I think Chris Ship is being mischeivous, in trying to fabricate another beef / feud for The Sussexes.
Camilla is not the type for that. I think she was taken by surprise by that very direct question.
I’m sure it was more of a “cmon, what did you expect me to say” kind of reaction than anything. I doubt Camilla had any sort of ongoing beef but i also expect she is annoyed at them for violating the BRF motto “never complain or explain”.
If this is true, I’ll be very disappointed. I like Camilla. I never thought she was the ogre that destroyed Charles and Diana’s marriage. THEY did that.
I can’t believe that Camilla has forgotten who and what she was a little while ago. She was a PARIAH. People used Diana’s nickname for her, ‘The Rottweiler’. And she’s got to know that it’s never a good idea to get involved in a family beef.
I agree. I like Camilla too and since she’s always been smart about her status and played her position well, I too would be disappointed if she involved herself in this. Quite frankly, I think she of all people, knows that life is a funny thing and peoples roles in life do change. She knows right darn well that although H & M are on a different path, the are completely qualified & willing to help if Charles needs them to and she will act in a way that will facilitate what’s best for Charles, which will always mean behaving well with his sons and their families.
I will never forgive her or Charles for whatever they did to Diana. Never. She is trash.
I doubt she ever spent much time with either or them or was close to them in any way, so she will miss them only to the emotional extent that she has to comfort Charles over their absence—which may not be much.
Meh. To me it just looked like it was such a random, out of place question for her to receive as she’s leaving an event, that it might have given her some pause, but it doesn’t look at all shady to me.
Oh, spill that tea, Camilla!
Much of Camilla’s reputation is down to Prince Charles’ PR. He’s always been insanely aggressive with his PR and he’s spent years repairing Camilla’s reputation. Most often at the expense of his sons. I don’t think Wooten’s article today mentioning them both is a coincidence. I think William and Harry did work things out and that Charles is still pretending that he had nothing to do with any of it even though it was all directly out of his PR playbook.
It seemed more like she was taken back by the question. I don’t get shade vibes here and really don’t think there’s a beef.
I think the RR are running out of new material now that the Sussexes have gone. What more can they say about what happened, now they are yammering about if there should be a comma after Meghan and Harry’s names in their titles.
I see that as annoyance with the question. From what I have only heard or read it seems that the sons do not have much to do with her. She probably sits out of a lot of this drama to keep the peace as best she can.
I still appreciate the shade she threw Trump at his last visit.