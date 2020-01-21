Did we miss a simmering beef between Duchess Camilla & the Sussexes?

It feels like every combination of royal shenanigans has been dissected in the past month. How Prince Charles feels about Prince Harry. How Duchess Kate feels about Duchess Meghan. How William feels about Harry. How Meghan feels about Charles. And on and on. But were we sleeping on the biggest beef of all, Camilla versus the Sussexes? The Duchess of Cornwall did an event with Prospect Hospice Swindon this week and she was asked by a member of the Royal Rota, “Will you miss Harry and Meghan?” See her reaction:

Watch Camilla’s face closely as she answers the question: “Will you miss Harry & Meghan?”

The Duchess of Cornwall smiles, pauses, then says “Hmmm. Course!” 😳😳pic.twitter.com/CbPbb92bAL — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) January 20, 2020

The “course” is shady enough, but the f–king PAUSE. The pause is what made this Defcon Shady. So what do we know about Camilla’s simmering beef with Harry and Meghan? They never seemed to interact that much in general – I mean, they had to interact at various family events, but Camilla never seemed to take a special interest in Harry and Meghan and vice versa. Before now, I would have just said that Camilla doesn’t really care, she’d rather just be curled up with a bottle of wine. But… yeah, now I feel like we’ve missed a simmering beef.