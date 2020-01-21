Tim Tebow & Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters got married South Africa, she wore David’s Bridal

Tim Tebow is famous for several reasons. When he played football, he openly prayed on the field and talked about his faith all the time. He also swore that he was saving himself for marriage, which is his personal business and I wish it hadn’t become such a talking point, but there you go. Over the years, his relationships seemed to crash and burn rather quickly as his girlfriends found out that he really meant it, he was saving himself. Then he met Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters and he quickly proposed to her (in January 2019). Their wedding took place in South Africa, one year after the proposal. And just like the engagement, Tebow gave People Magazine a big exclusive with the details and photos (you can see the wedding portrait here).

Tim Tebow and fiancée Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters have tied the knot, PEOPLE can exclusively confirm. The former NFL quarterback and the Miss Universe 2017 said “I do” in an intimate sunset ceremony at La Paris Estate in Cape Town, South Africa. During the 30-minute ceremony, they exchanged vows that they had written for each other — and Tebow told PEOPLE the night before the wedding that he was still putting the finishing touches on his. “I want the vows to be perfect,” he said. “I’m leaving in the traditional things like ’till death do us part,’ but I’m also adding some of my own things to it.” Shortly before sunset, approximately 260 guests were seated on a secluded lawn surrounded by tall hedges at the resort. At approximately 5:30 p.m. South African time, Nel-Peters walked down the aisle in a custom-made gown from David’s Bridal accented by diamond and pearl earrings from Marion Rehwinkel Jewelery. The traditional ceremony included elements from both American and South African cultures and traditions. The color palate was white, gold, green and black. “We’re both very traditional,” Nel-Peters told PEOPLE. “We wanted to look back at the wedding and see that it was intimate, elegant, and traditional. We definitely wanted it to be something that we could look back on and know that nothing was dated. We want to remember this day for the rest of our lives. Nel-Peters said that she looked at approximately 50 dresses before deciding what she wanted. “I was all over Pinterest,” she said. “I wanted to find something sleek and elegant and timeless.” Tebow wore a tuxedo designed by Antar Levar. His groomsmen wore suits by Indochino. David’s Bridal furnished the bridesmaids’ dresses.

[From People]

From what I can see of Demi’s dress, it was very traditional, almost kind of boring? Fitted bodice with off the shoulder cap-sleeves and only a slight train I think. She’s a beautiful woman and a beautiful bride, and she clearly is getting paid (along with Tim) for this kind of stuff. I wonder how much David’s Bridal gave her for this wedding spon-con? Also, I do think it’s cool and nice that their wedding was in South Africa, her home, and that she put so many South African elements in the wedding.

I’m also including photos from the pre-wedding party (her dress was cute) and the wedding portrait Tebow chose to post on his social media, which is SO BAD. He looks like he’s desperate to kiss her and she’s like “nope.”

Just might love the South African culture…well I am bias because they raised @DemiLeighNP 🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/GArBomh4tw — Tim Tebow (@TimTebow) January 19, 2020