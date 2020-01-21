Martha Stewart comments on Goop’s $75 vadge candle: I wouldn’t buy that

Unfortunately, we are all aware there exists a candle that smells like Gwyneth Paltrow’s vagina, or at least what she wants us to believe it smells like. We also know that her $75 vanity product is completely sold out, which I hope to hell means that only five were made in the first place. And, of course, if Gwyneth’s latest anything is in the news, Martha Stewart’s opinion is not far behind. Martha appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen last week and one lady called in to get Martha’s thoughts on the made-to-be-infamous candle. It’s no surprise Martha was not interested. But she was actually more supportive of Gwyneth putting herself out there, so to speak, then I thought she’d be:
She (Gwyneth) has a candle that’s called Smells Like My Vagina and it’s sold out
I’m sure it’s sold out. I mean, she does, uhm, that kind of irritating (pause) read… she’s trying to zhuzh up the public to listen to her. And that’s great. Let her do her thing. And, uh – I wouldn’t buy that candle.
So, to be clear, you don’t want a candle that smells like Gwyneth Paltrow’s vagina?
Not necessarily
At this point, Martha and Gwyneth have formed a symbiotic relationship. Not that they need to, but they enjoy feeding off each other. I don’t think they are secretly friends or anything, but I am fairly certain they are more than happy to stoke feud rumors to the media as long as they can. I also really hope Gwyneth sends Martha a case of her candles and a note that reads, ‘heard you didn’t have any!’
I appreciate Martha’s comments about Gwyneth’s method of creating a buzz. Obviously, the signature Martha Stewart shade is steeped into her comment, but at the same time, game recognizes game. People are talking about Gwyneth and Goop and her out-of-touch products. In a landscape filled with lifestyle gurus, even if she is the self-proclaimed inventor of such, Gwyneth has to find a way to stay relevant, especially if she’s supposedly retiring from acting to focus full-time on Goop. If having a gimmicky candle gets traffic to her site, then her tactics are proving effective. I hope it’s a bunch of Gwyneth sycophants buying her candle and not, as Martha suggested, “a lot of guys who are horny.”. But I do agree with Martha, these types of ploys from Gwyneth don’t bug me too much. I’d rather she sell candles smelling like her various body parts than promoting any kind of pseudo-science so, way to go, Goop, I guess.
But, just to be clear, like Martha, I don’t want a candle that smells like Gwyneth Paltrow’s vagina either.
Martha is the queen. As a woman looking so good in her 70s(I assume she’s had work done) I can only hope to look that good at her age.
When I saw the name of the candle, my first thought was, “How much attention does this woman need?” So yeah, needless to say, I agree with Martha lol
GP is insecure and try hard. People who are comfortable with themselves don’t feel the need to tell the world they have a 22 year old stripper’s ass and a vadge that smells like a candle.
I’m no Goop fan, but I’ll give her this: she knows how to bring attention to her brand and her site. No-one would be talking about this candle if she had named it something generic like “This candle smells like freesia” or whatnot. So as annoying as she is, I’ll give her points for knowing how to keep herself in the headlines.
If Goop ever becomes a real threat to Martha and her reign as Queen Lifestyle Guru then expect the claws to really come out. I get a sense of this just being Martha giving Goop a little pat on the head for the valiant effort. From what I’ve read about the candle the name came about as a joke when Gwyneth and her partner were testing candle scents (like “Oh, this smells really nice, like my vagina haha”) so when it came time to actually name it and market it they decided to use their little inside joke. Her self absorption knows no bounds.
Huh, so that’s how “zhuzh” is spelled. There’s my one new thing for the day. Otherwise… I’ve got nothing.
Brooklyn Decker did a funny IG story of unboxing/smelling the Goop candles. Andy Roddick’ makes a brief, funny appearance in the story too. At the end she was polite but from her description sounds like a really heavy perfumes scent. Yuck!
I’m not at all surprised it would smell of heavy perfume. After all, GP’s peachie is nothing like other women’s peachies. Hers is heaven-scent (!), bestowed by a powerful, magical being to signify her specialness among mere mortal females. Why, even the term “lady garden” was coined in her honour. It stands to reason that such a candle would carry the heady scent of a Summer garden full of roses, jasmine, jonquils and lavender.
This candle thing really gets on my nerves because no, your vadge does not smell like citrus fruit. Nor does lana del ray’s taste like pepsi cola. Stop trying to get attention in this way
Do members of GP’s family ever feel embarrassment for her? If I were Apple I’d be mortified.